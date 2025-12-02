OnePlus 15 preorders go live in the US after FCC nod

Preorders for the OnePlus 15 are finally going live in the US this week after federal certification paved the way for it to go on sale. The regulator’s green light brings an end to a delay that was rumored to have been tied up with a recent government shutdown, and it means OnePlus can get back into the US flagship race at some aggressive pricing in its first-ever limited-time bundle for the country.

Preorder details, pricing, and US unlocked availability

Prices for the OnePlus 15 begin at $899.99 for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 16GB RAM, 512GB storage high-end model comes in at $999.99. Both models will be coming to the US unlocked through the company’s online US store.

First-come, first-served preorder bonuses are also available for early buyers to pick from. Choices include:

A complimentary OnePlus Watch 3 (exclusive to the purchase of the 16GB/512GB model)

A pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3

A magnetic charger that delivers 50W

Specific magnetic cases

The smartwatch is the star of the show here with a regular price of around $300, so this bundle deal is particularly enticing if you’re already in the market for a wearables upgrade.

OnePlus still isn’t spilling the beans on US shipping timelines, so early adopters will have to wait for delivery windows as preorders are filled. Like past launches, availability may depend on color and configuration as initial batches run out.

Hardware Highlights and First Impressions

The OnePlus 15 falls into the brand’s well-known performance-first identity. There’s a relatively large 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery inside – none of which is in the camera module as far as I can tell – and that’s with fast wired charging up to 80W on hand (probably excluding the US). That formula ought to make for solid all-day longevity and easy top-ups — a long-standing OnePlus USP.

Display quality is another area of strength: you can expect a bright, high refresh panel to guarantee smooth scrolling and gaming. In early hands-on coverage from several tech reviewers, the screen and battery system were cited as high points of the new design with thermal behavior flagged as a trade-off. While the phone can get hot rather quickly when put under sustained heavy loads, that’s something more likely to have an impact on longer bouts of gaming or intensive camera use before software tuning follows along later.

Software well-being is an important factor. For this device, OnePlus is promising four major Android updates and six years of security patches. That’s a notch behind the seven-year platform and security support some rivals, such as recent Google and Samsung flagships, now offer. Power users who keep devices for a longer time may want to balance that gap out against the speed and charging perk of the OnePlus 15.

Why FCC clearance matters for OnePlus 15 US launch

Any phone with cellular, Bluetooth, or Wi‑Fi radios needs approval from the Federal Communications Commission before it can be sold in the US. Approval of the OnePlus 15 came only after the shutdown pause slowed work in a variety of federal agencies, including the certification processes. Now that the FCC has given its approval, OnePlus is free to sell or ship devices here in the States, and retailers can finally advertise and sell it without going through any kind of hocus pocus.

FCC documentation also often confirms supported bands and radios, two of the most important factors in terms of carrier compatibility. Prospective buyers will want to check the US band listing to verify their carrier’s support for band n5, preferably on both sub‑6 and mmWave 5G, as well as other network features that might be limited.

US market context for OnePlus 15 launch and promotions

OnePlus has staked a claim on the US market through unlocked and occasional carrier partnerships, with enthusiasts looking for speed, clean software, and fast charging. Research firms such as Counterpoint Research have previously put the brand’s US share in the low single digits, which means every flagship cycle comes with an opportunity to pull in switchers through value-driven packages and standout hardware.

Preorder bonuses are a well-used move throughout Android launches. Analyst commentary from IDC and others has pointed out that accessory bundles can help boost early demand, preventing sticker shock while nailing down buyers to an ecosystem. Packaging the OnePlus 15 with a free smartwatch or premium buds plays straight into that playbook.

Should you preorder the OnePlus 15 in the United States?

For those of you who care most about battery life next to fast charging, the OnePlus 15 seems compelling. The freebies with a preorder make it worth considering — particularly in the case of the Watch 3 and a 16GB/512GB model — so early adopters can, in effect, consider that they’re getting more ecosystem for their money. Just bear two caveats in mind: make sure the phone has your carrier’s bands, and remember the shorter period of time until software support expires than with brands that promise seven years.

Gamers or video takers sensitive to heat may want to wait until US reviews benchmark sustained performance against retail firmware. If not, the OnePlus 15 is finally able to compete for your upgrade dollars this week with FCC clearance in tow and incentives stacked on the table.