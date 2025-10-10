One UI 8.5 Makes it Easier to Move iPhone to Galaxy eSIM

It looks like Samsung would be eliminating one of the last pain points for potential switchers with a One UI 8.5 feature that allows you to move an eSIM line from an iPhone right over to a Galaxy phone—without needing to call up your carrier, scan a QR code, or visit a store to do it. Shipped as is, this could significantly reduce the “friction” for millions of people to jump from iOS to Android.

What the One UI 8.5 eSIM transfer leak reveals

A leaked One UI 8.5 build sifted through by reliable Android sleuths includes new setup language that makes explicit reference to an option to “transfer SIM from iPhone.” (And that’s not because of built-in eSIM paranoia: While it seems you’ll be able to connect an Apple Watch with its own LTE plan, and people familiar with Samsung’s plans said the Fold will let you shuttle one line between a phone and a tablet, screenshots from 9to5Google indicate Samsung is splitting separate iOS and Android paths in what appears to be an onboarding setup process, just as Google did first (on the Pixel) for device‑to‑device eSIM moves at launch.)

In a practical sense, this means that a Galaxy owner could authenticate on the iPhone and authorize the move, and have their eSIM profile reconfigured on their Samsung device inside of minutes. Nowadays, that task generally means phoning your carrier to deactivate the original and issue you a fresh eSIM, waiting for a QR code or app‑based activation process, and crossing your fingers that something doesn’t get hung up along the way.

Why This Has Implications For Switchers

Apple jump-started the industry’s move to eSIMs with the United States version of the eSIM‑only iPhone 14, and global carriers have followed in great numbers. Cross‑platform eSIM is supported by hundreds of operators in over 100 markets, the GSMA says, but “similar” transfers between platforms are not always possible. Open-source eSIM works today with an Xcode iOS app, but it’s available to anyone for drawing up a version that they can restrict access to, or issue keys specifically in the course of business on their platform.

Even within the US, official iOS‑to‑Android eSIM migration seems currently limited to Verizon, AT&T, and T‑Mobile—while MVNO and international GSMA capabilities vary hit-or-miss.

And it’s been Samsung at the center of Android switching. IDC estimates that the firm sells about 20 percent of the world’s smartphones, and is therefore the most probable home for iPhone users who are taking a flyer on Android. Getting rid of the “call your carrier” step erases one of the most high‑friction parts of that process, along with message migration and app setup.

How Samsung’s iPhone-to-Galaxy eSIM transfer likely works

eSIM handover is based on GSMA standards (SM‑DP+ and LPA) to securely move a subscriber profile between devices. A device‑to‑device flow normally authenticates both devices locally, checks line ownership with the carrier’s activation server, and then installs the new eSIM while revoking the old one—generally without exposing activation codes to the user.

Expect Samsung’s to be a near copy-paste of this setup, with on‑screen instructions constantly being given, carrier eligibility checks occurring at each stage, and protection for multi-line or dual-SIM customers. If Google’s experience with Pixels is any guide, initial support may be limited to larger carriers at first, though broader operator support might come later.

Key caveats and limitations to know before you transfer

(The experience will be dictated by the support of the carriers.) It already allows US big network customers to transfer eSIMs from iOS to Android (in certain situations), but MVNOs and some regional players might need manual reprovisioning at launch. Overseas, eligibility may be determined by country and plan type—and whether the number belongs to a bundled business account.

There are also edge cases:

Moving multiple eSIM lines may require carrier support.

Transferring a number associated with an Apple Watch or other secondary devices could need assistance.

Migrating corporate‑managed lines may involve additional steps with the carrier.

Users will also need to make sure both phones are updated and unlocked, with Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi turned on for the handshake.

Expected timing and Galaxy device support for One UI 8.5

One UI 8.5 is set to launch with Samsung’s next generation of flagship phones before trickling down to recent Galaxy devices in the regular update schedule. As per Samsung’s track record, we’re expecting high‑end models from the past couple of years to be front of the queue, followed by midrange phones. It’s not clear if the eSIM transfer tool will make an appearance in the beta or wait until we see a stable version.

The bigger picture for cross-platform eSIM migrations

eSIM is becoming table stakes. With more and more countries sunsetting physical SIM distribution, and carriers automating some form of online onboarding, transitioning platforms should be as normalized as changing between iPhones within the same ecosystem. Google has already extended Android’s eSIM transfer functionality to Pixels, Apple has honed iPhone‑to‑iPhone migration since iOS 16, while Samsung adding iOS‑to‑Galaxy transfers makes it look as though Android’s largest brand is the company to close this glaring gap.

Add in Samsung’s Smart Switch for messages, photos, and app data, and the iPhone‑to‑Galaxy voyage could become a single setup session rather than a weekend project. Should it go wide, and if carriers support the feature with a vengeance, look for more confidence from that faction who waffles—and one less objection to stick to their guns.