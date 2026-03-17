Nvidia Reveals DLSS 5 Supported Games List

Nvidia has confirmed the first wave of DLSS 5 titles, outlining which games will be first to adopt its next-gen AI rendering. The company describes DLSS 5 as tech that “infuses pixels with photoreal lighting and materials,” signaling a step beyond traditional upscaling toward AI-driven scene interpretation that can alter the look of characters and environments in real time.

Confirmed DLSS 5 Games Announced and Supported So Far

According to Nvidia’s press briefing, the following games are planned to support DLSS 5 at or around launch, with more to follow as developers integrate the SDK into their pipelines:

AION 2

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Black State

Cinder City

Delta Force

Hogwarts Legacy

Justice

Naraka: Bladepoint

NTE: Neverness to Everness

Phantom Blade Zero

Resident Evil Requiem

Sea of Remnants

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Where Winds Meet

Nvidia emphasized this is a living list that will expand as publishers patch in support. Historically, DLSS adoption has accelerated after early flagships demonstrate clear wins—previous DLSS iterations now appear in hundreds of games across PC storefronts.

What DLSS 5 Changes and Why It Matters for PC Gaming

DLSS began as AI upscaling, later adding Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction. DLSS 5 pushes further by letting the network influence how pixels behave under lighting—potentially adjusting material properties, shadows, reflections, and even perceived character features. In effect, the renderer gains an AI co-pilot that can reinterpret image formation instead of just cleaning it up after the fact.

In practice, that could mean denser global illumination in sprawling RPG hubs, smoother motion in combat scenes, or richer specular detail on metallic and wet surfaces. Nvidia’s past demos for DLSS have often showcased double-digit frame rate gains, and sometimes 100%+ in select cases when upscaling and Frame Generation work in tandem. While every game behaves differently, DLSS 5 is positioned to compound those wins by improving both performance and the final pixel result.

Studios that benefit most are those with large, open worlds and complex lighting—think Starfield’s space vistas or the atmospheric corridors of a Resident Evil entry. The promise is sharper detail at a given resolution with fewer rendering passes, enabled by Tensor Core acceleration on GeForce RTX GPUs.

Art Direction Concerns And How Developers Can Respond

DLSS 5 has sparked debate among players and artists because AI-driven lighting and material inference can subtly (or not so subtly) shift a game’s tone. Nvidia’s own Resident Evil Requiem sample drew attention for how a character’s face and the surrounding ambiance appeared to change with the feature enabled—raising questions about authorial intent.

The mitigating factor is control. Nvidia says DLSS 5 is optional in supported titles, and developers can expose toggles and presets to keep results within an intended look. Expect studios to collaborate closely with Nvidia’s developer relations teams and internal art leads to calibrate outputs. Outlets like Digital Foundry and PC-focused reviewers typically pressure-test these modes at launch, helping players decide which settings respect the original art while delivering performance gains.

Availability and What You’ll Need to Use DLSS 5 on PC

DLSS 5 is slated to arrive in select PC games this fall, rolling out via game patches and new releases. Support requires a compatible GeForce RTX GPU, current GeForce drivers, and in-game options enabled by the developer. Given how prior DLSS versions scaled from midrange to high-end RTX cards, expect a wide—but not universal—hardware footprint, with the best results on newer architectures built around faster Tensor cores.

Nvidia previously reported that DLSS features are available across 500+ games and apps, a sign that toolchains and documentation have matured. That institutional knowledge should help studios onboard DLSS 5 faster than earlier generations.

Watch for announcements from Nvidia, as well as patch notes from publishers like Capcom, Ubisoft, Bethesda, and NetEase. Community benchmarks from outlets focused on PC performance tend to follow within days of updates, offering side-by-side captures that highlight image quality changes. If history is a guide, the launch slate above will be the start—not the finish—of DLSS 5’s library.