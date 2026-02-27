Nvidia Pulls Latest GPU Driver Over Fan And Clock Issues

Nvidia has taken down its newest Game Ready and Studio 595.59 WHQL drivers after user reports flagged broken fan control and unusual clock behavior on GeForce RTX cards, with the bulk of complaints coming from RTX 50 series owners. The company says it identified a bug and removed downloads while it investigates, advising impacted users to revert to the stable 591.86 WHQL release.

What Nvidia Says About the Pulled 595.59 Drivers

In a brief statement circulated to press and community channels, Nvidia confirmed it found a fault in the 595.59 Game Ready and Studio packages and pulled them as a precaution. Users already on 595.59 who see fan abnormalities or instability are urged to roll back to 591.86. Those using the Nvidia app can do this from the Drivers tab via the three-dot menu, without a full reinstall. No timeline for a fixed build has been shared.

Symptoms Reported by Owners After Installing 595.59

Shortly after launch, posts on Nvidia’s forums, Reddit, and industry trackers described fans ignoring custom curves, disappearing from monitoring utilities, or failing to respond entirely. Some users also noticed lower-than-expected boost clocks, suggesting the driver might be interfering with voltage or power states, particularly on high-end RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 cards.

There are stability complaints as well: black screens, driver timeouts, system freezes, and forced restarts. A subset of reports mention HDR signal drops on Samsung TVs, sleep-resume glitches on certain Samsung monitors, and game-specific quirks that appear to hit Unreal Engine 5 titles harder than others. While some suspected conflicts with third-party tuning tools like MSI Afterburner, that has not been confirmed.

Why Fan Control Can Break on Modern GeForce Cards

Modern GeForce cards juggle multiple layers of control: the driver, board partner firmware, and interfaces exposed to utilities through NVAPI. A subtle change in how the driver prioritizes or validates fan commands can override vendor firmware logic or block third-party profiles. Because many AIB designs use their own microcontrollers for fans and thermal targets, a driver that inadvertently changes polling, hysteresis, or zero-RPM thresholds can produce the kinds of symptoms users are seeing—curves that don’t apply, fans stuck at idle, or sensors missing from software.

The clock-side issues point to similar complexity. Boost behavior is governed by temperature, power, and voltage headroom across multiple P-states. If the driver misreports telemetry or clamps voltage transients, you can see immediate drops in boost frequency and performance, even when power limits or temperatures look normal.

Feature Rollout Put On Hold Following Driver Withdrawal

The pulled Game Ready package was billed as preparing GeForce cards for Resident Evil Requiem and expanding DLSS 4 features, including multi-frame generation and DLSS Ray Reconstruction. Nvidia had also promoted similar readiness for upcoming shooters like Marathon. With 595.59 offline, those updates are effectively paused for users who have not yet installed the driver.

Who Appears Most Affected Across the GeForce Lineup

While reports exist across the product stack, many of the most detailed accounts reference RTX 50 series boards, especially premium models with elaborate cooling systems. That does not necessarily mean earlier RTX generations are immune; rather, the impact may be more visible on cards that rely on aggressive fan-stop behavior or tight boost targets. VideoCardz first highlighted the pattern as community posts piled up.

What You Can Do Now to Restore Stable Operation

If you installed 595.59 and fans misbehave or clocks sag, revert to 591.86 via the Nvidia app Drivers tab. If issues persist, perform a clean installation or use a trusted display driver uninstaller in Safe Mode, then install 591.86 fresh.

Temporarily disable or reset third-party tuning tools and remove custom fan curves to rule out profile conflicts. After rolling back, verify fan ramps under load and watch for temperature spikes or unexpected throttling.

For HDR or display anomalies, re-run your display’s HDR calibration, reseat the cable, and double-check gaming mode settings on Samsung TVs and monitors after reverting the driver.

Why This Matters for Performance and Reliability

Fan control is not cosmetic; it is a thermal safety and performance feature. High-end GPUs can draw hundreds of watts under load, and stalled or unresponsive fans can quickly trigger thermal throttling and stability faults. Clock and voltage handling is equally sensitive—small driver regressions can translate to tangible performance drops or erratic frametimes.

What To Watch Next as Nvidia Prepares a Fixed Driver

Expect a hotfix or a reissued WHQL build once Nvidia validates a patch across board partner designs and common software stacks. Keep an eye on Nvidia’s support pages and GeForce forums for release notes that explicitly call out fan curve handling, sensor detection, boost/voltage adjustments, HDR handshakes, and UE5 stability. Until then, 591.86 remains the recommended baseline for predictable thermals and clocks.