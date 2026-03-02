Nubia Launches 7.5-Inch Neo 5 Max Gaming Phone

Nubia has unveiled the Neo 5 Max in Barcelona, a budget-focused gaming phone with a sprawling 7.5-inch display that makes even Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra look undersized. With shoulder triggers, a new MediaTek chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery, the oversized handset aims to deliver console-like play on a screen few phones can match, all while targeting a Europe launch at €385.

A Display That Dwarfs Flagships With a 7.5-Inch Panel

The Neo 5 Max’s 7.5-inch 1.5K panel is the headline. For context, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 6.8-inch screen already feels massive by mainstream standards, yet Nubia’s device is taller and wider in the hand. Despite the size, early demos suggest the weight feels similar to the S23 Ultra’s 234g, an impressive balancing act for such a large slab.

Big screens solve two perennial gaming problems: visibility and touch precision. On a 7.5-inch canvas, on-screen controls are less cramped and UI elements can be spread out without obscuring the action. It’s also a boon for media, maps, and multitasking—use cases where sheer real estate beats razor-thin bezels or marginal pixel gains.

One-handed use is another story. The Neo 5 Max is unapologetically two-handed. Curved corners help ergonomics over long sessions, but nobody will mistake this for a compact phone. Historically, only a few devices—think Huawei’s 7.2-inch Mate 20 X or Xiaomi’s Mi Max series—have ventured this far into tablet-adjacent territory.

Built for Play, Not Just Size: Gamer-First Hardware

Nubia has paired the giant display with gamer-first hardware. Capacitive shoulder buttons sit along the frame, letting players map actions in shooters and racers without resorting to awkward claw grips. It’s a familiar trick from dedicated gaming phones, but still rare at this price.

Under the hood is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7080, a new midrange 5G chip backed by a dual-layer vapor chamber cooling system and 8GB of RAM. MediaTek’s recent mid-tier silicon has emphasized efficiency on 6nm processes with Cortex-A78-class performance cores, which bodes well for sustained frame rates in popular titles without turning the chassis into a hand warmer.

A 7,000mAh battery anchors the package. On a display this large, capacity matters more than ever, and gaming workloads can easily expose weak endurance. While charging speeds weren’t the focus of the showcase, the cell size alone suggests that multi-hour sessions away from a wall socket should be achievable for mainstream games tuned for power efficiency.

Design Choices and Trade-Offs for Cost and Comfort

The Neo 5 Max favors function over luxury. There’s a plastic frame and a bold, gamer-centric back with customizable LED lighting. The LEDs can pulse or glow for calls and notifications, but the styling won’t be for everyone—especially those who prefer understated glass-and-metal flagships. Still, the decision keeps weight in check and cost down.

Photography takes a back seat. Nubia equips a 50MP main camera, joined by what appears to be a depth or macro companion, signaling utility over versatility. Gamers typically prioritize performance and battery over camera arrays, and this setup aligns with that brief while keeping pricing aggressive.

Why a Giant Gaming Phone Now Makes Strategic Sense

Supersized phones are a vanishing breed. Most flagships have settled around 6.6 to 6.8 inches, and market analysts note average display sizes hovering in that range as manufacturers chase balance rather than extremes. That leaves a gap for niche devices that cater to gamers and media hounds who value scale above pocketability.

Compared with premium gaming handsets like the ROG Phone and RedMagic lines, which chase bleeding-edge chipsets and premium materials, Nubia’s strategy here is different: go big on display and battery, keep thermals in line, add shoulder inputs, and hit a mass-appeal price. For the right buyer, that mix is more impactful than a few extra frames per second.

Price and Availability for Europe Launch and Beyond

Nubia says the Neo 5 Max will arrive in Europe starting in Germany at €385, roughly $452 at current exchange rates. That’s conspicuously low for a phone with this much screen, and it undercuts many midrange models that lack gaming features altogether. If you want the biggest display you can reasonably hold and a control scheme tailored for play, the Neo 5 Max belongs on your shortlist.

It may not unseat camera kings or premium flagships, but in pure presence and purpose, this 7.5-inch giant does exactly what it sets out to do—and makes the S23 Ultra look positively petite while doing it.