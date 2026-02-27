Nothing Teases Headphone (a) Colors And Battery Life

Nothing has begun drumming up interest in its next over-ear model, Headphone (a), with a teaser that spotlights bold color options and a promise of the longest battery life of any Nothing audio product so far. The reveal is slated for a London launch, with the company signaling a broader design statement and a sharper value play for its lineup.

A Bold Yellow And Hints Of Translucency In Design

The teaser image shared on the company’s X account shows a striking two-tone finish: a vivid yellow paired with a gray-silver accent. It leans into Nothing’s signature industrial flair, suggesting touches of translucency where branding appears to reflect through the surface. It’s a visual pivot that sets Headphone (a) apart from the muted palettes typical of mainstream over-ears.

From the silhouette, Headphone (a) looks aligned with the design language of the brand’s first over-ear model, featuring a squircle-style earcup with a protruding oval housing. That continuity hints at parts reuse and ergonomic familiarity, which often helps manufacturers deliver stronger value in lower-priced tiers.

Battery Life Claim Sets A New Bar For Nothing

In posts across social channels and community forums, Nothing is teasing endurance that outlasts users’ playlists—a clear signal that battery life is the headline feature. For context, Nothing Headphone (1) is rated up to 80 hours with noise canceling off, while the CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro touts up to 100 hours. If Headphone (a) truly takes the crown inside Nothing’s stable, triple-digit playback seems likely.

That would be a meaningful edge in a crowded category. Flagship-class over-ears like Sony’s WH-1000XM5 advertise around 30 hours with ANC, Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra sits near the mid-20s, and Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 is a notable outlier around 60 hours. Crossing the 100-hour threshold has been more common in value-focused models, but pairing that stamina with Nothing’s design DNA would make Headphone (a) stand out.

Endurance matters beyond raw hours. Commuters and frequent flyers benefit from fewer charges, while creators and students can move from calls to music without battery anxiety. Quick-charge performance will be worth watching too—Sony’s WH-1000XM5, for example, claims up to 5 hours from a 10-minute top-up—since a fast sprint can be as important as marathon capacity in daily use.

Where It Likely Fits In Nothing’s Lineup

Nothing’s over-ear portfolio now spans premium-leaning Headphone (1) and the aggressively priced CMF Headphone Pro. Headphone (a) appears positioned as a budget-friendly option that borrows the right features—design flair, long battery life—while trimming elsewhere to hit a sharper price. The company’s “bold colorways” message also suggests multiple finishes beyond yellow, echoing CMF’s strategy of making color a feature, not an afterthought.

On the feature checklist, Nothing’s recent audio gear has leaned on the Nothing X app for EQ, controls, and updates, plus increasingly common niceties like multipoint pairing and low-latency modes for gaming. While specifics aren’t confirmed, those elements would be table stakes for Headphone (a) if it’s to compete with value leaders from Anker, JBL, and Soundcore that pack rich app support at modest prices.

What To Watch At The Launch Event In London

Three details will define whether Headphone (a) is merely eye-catching or genuinely disruptive: verified battery life with ANC on and off, the quality of active noise cancellation versus mid-tier rivals, and codec support that determines wireless fidelity and latency. LDAC and AAC have become common in this class; the presence of advanced Bluetooth standards and robust mics for calls would round out the package.

Nothing also says Headphone (a) will debut at a London event that includes additional product announcements, reinforcing the brand’s push to scale its ecosystem. If Headphone (a) lands near the pricing sweet spot between its first-party and CMF models while truly raising the battery bar, it could become the go-to travel companion in the company’s range—and a strong challenger across the category.