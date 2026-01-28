Nothing Phone 4a Pro Leak Points To IP65 Upgrade

A new certification listing points to a meaningful durability upgrade for the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The device has surfaced on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling, signaling an IP65 rating and a modest battery bump to 5,080 mAh, while retaining 50W wired charging. For a midrange phone vying for mainstream appeal, tougher water protection is the standout change.

Certification Hints At Tougher Water Protection

The EPREL entry, shared by a well-known tipster on X, lists the model number A069P and confirms an IP65 rating—an upgrade from the previous generation’s IP64. In practical terms, that shift from “splash resistance” to “low-pressure water jet resistance” matters. Under the IEC 60529 standard, IP65 indicates the phone is dust-tight (the “6”) and can withstand water jets from a nozzle (the “5”). It’s a clear step up for everyday hazards like rain, kitchen splashes, or a quick rinse under the tap.

What IP65 is not, however, is submersion-proof. That’s the realm of IP67 or IP68, often seen on pricier models. Still, for users who’ve treated earlier Nothing midrangers with kid gloves around sinks and storms, the extra margin of safety should reduce anxiety—and potential repair bills—without a major hit to cost.

Battery and Charging: What the Listing Shows

According to the same registry, the Phone 4a Pro’s battery is rated at 5,080 mAh, a small but welcome increase over the prior Pro model’s nominal 5,000 mAh. Expect endurance gains to be incremental rather than dramatic, but combined with a power-efficient midrange chipset, the bump should translate to a bit more headroom on heavy days.

Charging remains at 50W, in line with the last generation. That’s competitive for the segment and should keep top-ups brisk without pushing thermals or battery wear too aggressively. The listing focuses on the Pro; the standard variant, identified elsewhere as model A069, hasn’t been detailed on EPREL yet. Given historical parity between the “a” and “a Pro” batteries, both models may share the 5,080 mAh capacity this time.

Expected Specs And Features Beyond The IP Bump

Previous leaks suggest a Snapdragon 7s series chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for both the 4a and 4a Pro. That platform is known for balanced performance and efficiency on a modern 4nm process, which should help sustain battery life and keep thermals in check during gaming or camera use.

The Pro is also rumored to add eSIM support, a feature increasingly favored by travelers and those juggling work and personal lines. Industry groups like the GSMA have tracked rapid expansion of eSIM support among global carriers, making this a timely inclusion that nudges the 4a Pro toward premium convenience without straying from its midrange roots.

How It Stacks Up in the Midrange Segment

Durability is an emerging battleground below the flagship tier. Rivals such as Google’s Pixel 7a and Samsung’s Galaxy A55 offer IP67, which protects against submersion for short periods. By moving to IP65, the 4a Pro closes part of that gap and addresses the most common real-world exposure scenarios—rain, sweat, spills, and quick rinses—while potentially keeping pricing and design trade-offs in check.

It’s a pragmatic choice for a device that built its reputation on value. If Nothing can pair the improved ingress protection with reliable cameras, clean software, and smart battery tuning, the 4a Pro could remain one of the more compelling midrange picks even if it doesn’t chase full IP67 parity.

Price Outlook and Possible Launch Timing Details

Pricing chatter points to roughly $475 for the 4a and around $540 for the Pro, reflecting a possible uptick over last year’s models. That aligns with broader trends in component costs and tariffs affecting multiple brands. While the EPREL listing doesn’t reveal launch timing, certifications of this kind typically surface as products near announcement, suggesting the wait shouldn’t be long.

Bottom line: an IP65 step-up isn’t just a checkbox—it’s a real-world quality-of-life boost. If the rest of the formula lands as rumored, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro could stick to its value-first ethos while delivering a sturdier daily driver.