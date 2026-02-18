Nothing Phone 4a Leak Shows Higher European Prices

A new leak points to a pricier Nothing Phone 4a lineup in Europe, with figures that nudge the brand’s value-focused image into more ambitious territory. According to details surfaced by French outlet Dealabs, the Phone 4a could start at €389 and the 4a Pro at €479, signaling a clear step up over their predecessors and hinting at upgraded hardware to match.

What the leak reveals about Nothing Phone 4a pricing and specs

The reported prices represent a notable shift: the standard 4a climbs €60 over the prior generation to €389, an increase of roughly 18%, while the 4a Pro edges up €20 to €479, or about 4%. For buyers tracking value in the midrange, that delta matters—especially as rivals tighten features near the same brackets.

Configurations are where the leak gets interesting. The 4a is said to come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB trims, skipping 128GB entirely in Europe. Meanwhile, the 4a Pro reportedly starts at 8GB/128GB, with a 12GB/256GB option above it. That reversal—more base storage on the standard model than the Pro—would be unconventional, but not unprecedented for brands testing price bands and upsell dynamics.

Colorways could also be leveraged for differentiation. The 4a is tipped in Black, White, Blue, and Pink, with Blue and Pink tied to the 12GB/256GB variant. The Pro may land in Black, Silver, and Pink, the latter again reserved for the top spec. Tying bolder finishes to higher storage has become a consistent strategy across the industry to elevate perceived value.

Specs snapshot and notable changes in the rumored Nothing 4a series

The leak outlines a familiar design language built around Nothing’s transparent aesthetic and LED-based Glyph system. The standard 4a reportedly retains the Glyph Bar with 63 mini LEDs, while the Pro steps up to a rear Glyph Matrix display—an evolution that could enable finer-grained light patterns and new notification effects.

Displays may see meaningful upgrades. The 4a is tipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED panel (30Hz–120Hz), while the Pro could offer a slightly larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED with a faster 144Hz refresh. “1.5K” here typically denotes a resolution around 1220p, striking a balance between sharpness and power draw that’s become popular in the upper midrange.

Imaging is a focal point. The 4a allegedly moves to a triple 50MP rear setup, an upgrade over last generation’s 50MP+50MP+8MP mix. The Pro is said to feature a 50MP Sony main sensor, positioning it to compete on sensor quality and tuning. Both models are linked to aggressive zoom claims—70x on the 4a and up to 140x on the Pro—but expect these figures to rely heavily on digital crop and software processing rather than true optical reach.

Elsewhere, 50W fast charging is on the cards for the 4a. The Pro’s unibody aluminum design, if accurate, could limit or omit wireless charging unless Nothing engineers a non-metal window. Metal builds add rigidity and a premium feel, but complicate coil placement and RF performance—choices that often shape price and SKUs.

Why the Nothing Phone 4a price bump might be happening

Several factors could justify the higher tags. A move to 256GB as the base storage on the 4a materially increases bill of materials. Larger OLED panels with high refresh rates, multi-sensor 50MP camera stacks, and custom LED assemblies also drive costs. Industry trackers like Counterpoint Research have repeatedly flagged memory and premium display components as volatile inputs for midrange devices.

There’s also the European context: regional pricing routinely includes VAT, and currency swings can tweak retail brackets. For a young brand building cachet, a modest uptick can widen margins for post-launch discounts while keeping headroom for carrier promos and limited editions.

How the Nothing Phone 4a series compares with rivals

At a rumored €389 starting point, the 4a undercuts many mainstream midrangers from larger brands but edges closer to devices that offer stronger image pipelines or longer software support. The 4a Pro at €479 drops into a crowded slot where Samsung’s A-series and Google’s A-series typically circle €449–€549 depending on storage and promotions. If Nothing delivers sustained performance, cleaner haptics, and meaningful Glyph utility, it can justify the move—especially with 256GB as standard on the non-Pro.

Bottom line: what the rumored hike means for EU buyers

Leaked European prices suggest Nothing is pushing the 4a series upmarket, trading a small premium for bigger screens, more storage, and bolder design flourishes. The math is clearest on the standard 4a, where a roughly 18% hike is partially offset by doubled base storage. As always with early pricing intel, details may shift at launch, and regional tags outside Europe could differ. But if these numbers hold, buyers should expect a more polished 4a family—and a higher bar for what midrange value looks like this year.