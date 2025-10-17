Nothing Phone (3) Lightning Deal Drops $100 Off

It’s times like now you wish to try out Nothing’s bona fide smartphone. The unlocked Nothing Phone (3) base model with 256GB rolls in at $699, a neat $100 off its regular list price of $799. It’s a Lightning Deal that won’t last — once the stock is claimed, the price often bounces back.

That’s the richest discount to date and, really, you’re now talking about the Phone (3) hitting that sweet spot where flagship pizzazz meets midrange money. Deal trackers like Keepa have previously listed $699 as the all-time low advertised price for this configuration — meaning it’s very rare to see a discount of this magnitude on a current-gen device.

For those who care as much about personality as performance, Nothing’s design-first approach makes this deal particularly enticing. You’re not just paying less; you’re getting a phone that looks and feels unlike anything else in your pocket.

Why This Nothing Phone (3) Deal Is Special Today

The Phone (3) embraces Nothing’s trademark aesthetic: a see-through back with fun lighting and a minimalist interface that turns utility into visual feedback. There are a few features around the camera array and on either side of it that pulse for alerts, countdown timers, or offer progress cues without the screen needing to wake up, in a fashion as noticeable as it is practical.

Front and center is a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate that makes text look crisp, scrolling feel responsive, and colors really pop. It’s the type of display spec you’d only expect from more expensive flagships, and it pays off in day-to-day tasks, be that checking social feeds or having a go at cloud gaming.

On the inside, the Nothing Phone (3) has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU alongside 12GB RAM, with storage at 256GB on the low-end model. Translation: smooth multitasking, fast app launches, and plenty of headroom for the next several years’ worth of Android updates. Battery life is tailored for all-day dependability, while Nothing OS keeps things clean with thoughtful, light touches.

Independent testing confirms the experience. PCMag says the Phone (3) is the best phone Nothing has ever released, and they aim some serious praise at it for its stunning display, impressive cameras, and iconic industrial design. Publications such as GSMArena have also lauded Nothing for its consistency in mixing good-looking hardware with some commonalities.

How the Nothing Phone (3) Compares With Similar Phones

At $699, the Phone (3) is going up against some heavy hitters. Google’s Pixel 8 is famous for computational photography and long-lasting software support; Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE plugs into a strong ecosystem and wide carrier perks; OnePlus’s 12R focuses on battery and charging speed. The edge of Nothing here is personality and polish — mana that ignites conversation, kitted with a stripped-back interface to stay out of your way.

It features high-detail 50MP sensors and a more refined, organic color profile that resists heavy processing all around. Spec sheets aren’t the whole story, but consistently, again and again, the Phone (3) delivers crisp images that are neutral and that most people will find pleasing, with video most people want at this tier.

Crucially, the $100 discount changes the value equation. Instead of the usual premium attached to something this unique in design, you’re getting it for a midrange price, with performance and display quality that punch well above that level. That’s the tipping point for many buyers.

What to Consider Before You Buy the Nothing Phone (3)

This is the base 256GB configuration for unlocked. Lightning Deals are time- or quantity-limited and, after they’re claimed, pricing often goes back up. If you’re interested, don’t hesitate — these drops usually don’t last for long.

Network compatibility matters. Nothing phones traditionally work best on GSM networks (like T‑Mobile and AT&T in the U.S.), and Verizon support can be model- and IMEI-dependent. Verify carrier compatibility and bands on Nothing’s official guidance and with your provider prior to purchase.

Software support is another consideration. Nothing has promised that it will extend the life with steady OS updates and security patches for its new phones. For durability and resale value, that policy has helped the Phone (3) compete with rivals over time, as industry analysts at Counterpoint Research told us about the increasing significance of update timelines in purchase decisions.

Bottom Line: This $699 Nothing Phone (3) Deal Is Strong

If you’re after a phone that looks different without compromising essential performance, the $699 Nothing Phone (3) is a more convincing entry point than ever. It’s the largest discount we’ve seen on the current model, and it significantly undercuts many similarly specced competitors while offering a refreshingly fun user experience.

In other words, this is one of those rare deals that’s not just cheaper; it makes smarter sense. But hurry — it’s available as a Lightning Deal.