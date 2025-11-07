Nothing Headphones 1 Cut to $254 in Fresh Sale

Nothing’s inaugural pair of over-ear headphones are now their cheapest ever, at an unprecedented 15% off with Nothing Headphones 1 starting at $254. It includes both black and white finishes, which means it’s a rare opportunity to snag eye-catching ANC kit at significantly less than its $299 list price.

Why This Price Move Matters for Buyers Right Now

We’ve seen smaller promos since launch, but this discount goes deeper than the initial $30 cuts and is the best price we’ve found yet. And in a category where there are frequently top rivals floating near $300 to $400, this dip meaningfully shifts the value proposition.

For comparison’s sake, the street price for class leaders such as Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra tends to range between the high $200s and mid $300s, depending on seasonality and inventory. At $254, Nothing Headphones 1 undercuts many of those sales and, in return, you get a spec sheet rarely seen within this tier.

Key Features That Stand Out on Nothing Headphones 1

Its marquee feature is noise cancellation, and users’ responses, as well as independent testing, have been overwhelmingly positive in transit and open-plan office environments. A multi-microphone rig pulls double duty to help keep calls clear, while silencing backseat conversation and engine rumble.

Inside, 40mm dynamic drivers are tuned for a colorful modern sound. Wireless connection uses Bluetooth 5.3, and it supports high-bitrate streaming over LDAC when used with compatible Android devices. There are wired options too: USB-C audio and a 3.5mm jack — the sort of thing that’s invaluable on flights, in studios and with DACs.

Battery life is a strong point, up to 35 hours with ANC on or up to 80 hours with ANC off, according to the manufacturer. A five-minute top-up can put more than two hours of playback in your ear — useful when you just realized the battery is low as you’re headed out the door.

The design embraces the brand’s see-through look while avoiding a fragile feel, thanks to exposed aluminum bits and hefty hinges. In an oddity for a premium set of over-ears, the headset is rated IP52 (protected against dust ingress and light water spray), which provides some extra peace of mind when you’re taking it to the gym or out on a rainy commute — especially when few competitors have any official rating at all.

Control is fully haptic, an amalgam of a roller, a paddle and a multi-switch button. And once you learn them, they’re faster than tapping on touch panels. The Nothing X companion app, meanwhile, offers real-world features like an eight-band EQ for ultra-precise tuning, spatial audio capabilities and dual-device connections, and it can be paired effortlessly with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for Android and Windows users. Pairing this to iOS is also pretty easy.

Real-World Use and Trade-Offs After Recent Price Cut

It’s the kind of ANC endurance travelers will love — 35 hours can go a long way, especially on multi-leg airline trips without outlets in reach. LDAC is more power-intensive than vanilla SBC or AAC, so you’re going to get less battery life if ultimate fidelity is what you crave. Like all over-ears, getting a good seal affects both the bass response and noise cancellation — small changes to how you wear them can have a big impact.

The industrial, retro look is unique and not for everyone. If you prefer a more understated style, models from Bose or Sennheiser veer toward traditional. Conversely, the transparency, physical controls and IP52 rating provide some practical benefits that other more fashion-forward designs skip.

Day-to-day operation of multipoint connectivity is solid as well, with the exception that changing quickly between calls from your laptop and also listening from your phone may introduce some small handoff delays — par for the course in this category.

The onboard EQ allows for some shaping of the sound, whether you prefer a neutral response for editing or more bottom-end push while you’re working out.

How It Stacks Up on Value Against Rival Headphones

For this price, the feature list reads like a checklist: competitive ANC, long battery life, LDAC, dual wired inputs, physical hardware controls and an IP rating you just don’t expect to see on premium cans. Compared to competitors that typically come with a price that demands one step up to gain the same flexibility, this discount makes the range difference largely meaningless.

Market trackers, including IDC, have called out steady demand for pricey wireless headphones even as budgets tighten, with focus on durability and hybrid work features. This deal fits snugly into those priorities: nothing fancy or extraneous, just durability plus call quality without reaching into the north side of $300.

Should You Buy Now or Wait for Another Headphone Deal

If you’re in the market for a set of premium ANC headphones that are less than $300, this is a great opening. You’re getting a first-gen flagship with evolved features, an identity of its own and a few more perks — like USB-C audio with IP52 for real-world use — that make it actually practical. Like all marketplace deals, availability can fluctuate rapidly — so take advantage while the price is right.

Bottom line: The Nothing Headphones 1 at $254 is a compelling value for commuters, frequent flyers, hybrid workers and anyone who wants modern features without touching more than $300.