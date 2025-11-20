Nothing Headphone 1 Receives Rare Black Friday Discount

Nothing’s first over-ears just went on sale for a smashing deal during the Black Friday rush. The Nothing Headphone 1 is now $239, down from the usual $299, representing a discount of 20% which hits the all-time low for this stylish newcomer. And, for an item whose price hasn’t been heavily reduced since it debuted? This is one of the more eye-catching price adjustments of the season.

Why This Nothing Headphone 1 Black Friday Deal Shines

Discounts are abundant this week, but real ones are a bit harder to track down. The Headphone 1 resides in the crowded field with veteran players, and it hasn’t spun around the discount carousel as much. It undercuts several headline models with a typical $239 price, but promises on a spec sheet that reads like a flagship: hybrid active noise cancellation, high-res wireless audio, multipoint and marathon battery life. Early customer sentiment has been generally positive, with an average product rating of about 4.4 on Amazon so far, suggesting the product has resonated well with early tech adopters.

Design and audio tuning with KEF-inspired sound clarity

Nothing has a design language that is unmistakable, and the Headphone 1 is no different. It’s one of those polarizing looks that actually provokes people to start a conversation about, thanks in part to the see-through accents and squircle-shaped earcups. Beyond aesthetics, the focus is on fit comfort — the earcups’ large surface area with generous padding that attempts to distribute pressure evenly over your ears for longer listening sessions, which is a consistent complaint from travel and hybrid workers.

The audio tuning is a result of a collaboration with KEF, the British high-fidelity brand that creates reference loudspeakers. You can hear that heritage in a sound presentation that skews toward clear midrange tones and controlled low end rather than pounding, overemphasized bass. To listeners who prize detail in vocals and acoustic instruments, that’s a welcome departure from the consumer norm. The Nothing X app completes the package with EQ presets and granular control for those who like a bit more low-end rumble or extra-crispy treble.

Features and performance for travel, work, and music

With hybrid ANC, microphones inside and outside the earcup counteract ambient noise — helping to quell low-frequency rumbles on planes and background chatter in bustling conditions. Premium flagships can still lead in overall noise reduction, but Nothing’s system is competitive for the price and class, especially at today’s discounted price.

Battery life is a headline stat: up to 35 hours with ANC on, and up to 80 hours with ANC off, per the company. That kind of stamina means getting through multiple workdays or a long-haul flight without having to go on the charger hunt. Fast charging via USB-C ensures you’re never without your tunes for long, and for corner cases or high-fidelity purists, wired listening is an option with both USB-C and 3.5mm.

On the wireless end, Bluetooth 5.3 offers enhanced stability and power efficiency, and multipoint allows for dual connections — take a call on your phone while streaming music from your laptop.

For high-resolution audio, LDAC support can deliver up to 990 kbps on compatible Android devices — a massive improvement over plain old SBC. A few add-on features like spatial audio, Find My Device support and app-based personalization round out a feature set that seems pretty mature for a first-generation product.

How It Compares With The Field For Black Friday

Industry stalwarts like Sony’s WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort series, and Sennheiser Momentum 4 are also typically available at decent holiday discounts — but they typically start at a price point above $239. Those models may keep the upper hand in the most aggressive ANC scenarios or throw added software extras your way, but the Nothing Headphone 1 now closes that gap considerably. The price-to-feature ratio here is tough to ignore if your priorities are design-forward aesthetics, long battery life and wireless high-res.

Another angle is longevity. The combination of current-gen codecs, a solid connection and a wired fallback provides the Headphone 1 with some degree of future-proofing. In a world where firmware updates and ecosystem integration increasingly become the differentiators between products, Nothing’s fast update cadence across its audio lineup implies continuous tweaking — something that tech reviewers and communities have lauded for the brand’s earbuds.

Who should buy Nothing Headphone 1 at this price

Android users with LDAC capability, frequent fliers who can’t stand sitting next to an outlet, or anyone wanting a different look without losing core performance, this is the sweet spot. If you’re looking for the absolute strongest ANC to survive frequent long-haul flights, there are some comparisons that legacy leaders still win out on, but for most listeners the combination of sound quality, features and now pricing make the Nothing Headphone 1 a compelling buy.

Like all Black Friday deals, availability can be fluid, and multiple color options may sell out. If this model has been on your shortlist, the $239 tag is a clean into Nothing’s ecosystem — and one of the few times this headphone dips meaningfully below MSRP.