Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro Now $44.99 at Woot

The budget smartwatch space just got a jolt. The Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro is currently selling for $44.99 at Woot, a steep drop from its $99 list price and the lowest price we’ve seen for this model at a major retailer. It’s a limited-time offer and inventory-based, with the light green colorway available while supplies last. If you’re a Prime member, standard shipping is included since Woot is part of Amazon’s retail family.

Record-Low Price On A Feature-Packed Watch

CMF is the value-focused sub-brand from UK tech company Nothing, and the Watch 3 Pro has been one of its standout hits. At $45, the value proposition jumps from compelling to hard to ignore. You’re looking at a smartwatch with dual-band GPS, robust fitness tracking, and a surprisingly polished software experience for a fraction of the price of mainstream competitors.

The headliner here is dual-frequency GPS. In practical terms, that means more reliable lock-on and cleaner route lines in dense urban areas, under tree cover, or on winding trails. In field use, dual-band systems are often accurate enough to distinguish which side of the street you’re on—capability that used to be confined to $300+ sports watches from brands like Garmin and premium tiers from Apple. Seeing it at $45 is notable.

Runners will also find built-in coaching tools that adapt training based on recent efforts, plus support for common workout profiles spanning outdoor runs, walks, cycling, and gym sessions. Health staples are here, including heart rate and SpO2 tracking, with stress and sleep insights to give you a fuller daily picture. Battery life is measured in days rather than hours, making it realistic to track sleep and workouts without constant charging.

Smart Features And Ecosystem Perks to Know

Nothing leans into AI-forward features across its lineup, and the Watch 3 Pro follows suit. A notable perk is on-device access to ChatGPT when paired with a Nothing phone, which brings quick prompts and responses to your wrist. If you’re already in the Nothing ecosystem, that’s a differentiator you won’t find on most budget watches.

Beyond that, the watch covers everyday essentials well: notifications, music controls, weather, timers, and customizable watch faces. The hardware has a clean, modern aesthetic with a large, easy-to-read display and a sturdy chassis that doesn’t feel “budget” in hand.

What to Know Before You Buy the Watch 3 Pro

There are trade-offs to keep in mind. The integrated ChatGPT features require a Nothing phone to shine; paired with non-Nothing devices, you’ll still get the core fitness and smartwatch features, but not that AI tie-in. The case can feel a bit chunky on smaller wrists, and there’s no cellular option here—Bluetooth-only connectivity means your phone handles data and calls.

The Woot offer is typically time- and inventory-limited, and color choices are restricted to light green for this discount. As with any deal site, confirm whether the listing is for new stock and review the stated return window and warranty coverage on the product page. Prime members generally see free standard shipping through Woot, which helps the math at this price point.

Why This Discount Matters In The Market Today

Analysts have noted strong momentum in entry-level wearables as shoppers look for credible fitness and notification tools without paying flagship prices. Counterpoint Research and IDC have both highlighted rising unit share for sub-$100 devices and aggressive pricing strategies from newer brands. This deal underscores that shift: features that once required a dedicated sports watch now appear in a budget-friendly device from a fast-moving challenger brand.

Who Should Jump On This Watch 3 Pro Deal

If you’re a runner or walker who cares about clean GPS tracks and structured workouts but doesn’t want to spend triple digits, the Watch 3 Pro makes a strong case. It’s also a smart pickup for anyone curious about the Nothing ecosystem who wants a low-risk entry point, especially if you already own a Nothing phone and can tap into the AI features. Fitness beginners who value long battery life and clear metrics will also find the experience approachable.

Bottom Line: Why This Watch Is a Standout Buy

At $44.99, the Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro punches well above its price class. Dual-band GPS at this cost is rare, the training tools are genuinely useful, and the software is mature enough for daily use. If the light green color suits you and you’re comfortable with a slightly larger case, this is one of the most compelling smartwatch buys available right now.