Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro New Lowest Price

The top smartwatch deal currently goes to the Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro that’s been cut down to a new record low $60.97 in the light green finish. That’s a $38 discount off its regular $99 price, which is pretty substantial (a 38% reduction on the wearable that was already arguably one of the best in the budget tier).

And if another color is more your style, the dark gray, orange, and ash gray designs are still on sale too. They’re not quite at that headline-grabbing green, but they all dip below $90 and continue to keep the value proposition in strong standing throughout the lineup.

Why this record-low price on CMF Watch 3 Pro matters

Sub-$100 wearables are no longer disposable gadgets. Analysts at firms like Counterpoint Research and IDC have pointed out how value-tier smartwatches are growing rapidly as the features that were previously reserved for premium watches trickle down. Hitting around $61, the CMF Watch 3 Pro places it squarely against fitness bands and older smartwatches vying to save via cheaper display quality, battery life, and accuracy of tracking.

In short, not only does this deal make the Watch 3 Pro more affordable—it puts it in a price range where its specs outpace most other competitors. The price-to-capability ratio is unusually strong here, especially for anyone in the market for a first smartwatch, or someone looking to get something to wear at the gym without needing a second mortgage.

What you get for around $61 on the CMF Watch 3 Pro

The CMF Watch 3 Pro combines a delightfully bright and colorful AMOLED display with a lightweight and comfortable build that fits well on the wrist all day. It’s fairly easy to see outdoors, and the option of an Always-On display means it feels more like a “real watch” than a lot of budget alternatives.

Health and fitness coverage is extensive: continuous heart rate, SpO2 spot checks, sleep and stress monitoring, and a huge library of sport modes. And you get onboard run and ride tracking with a phone-less independent GPS location system, as well as a built-in mic and speaker for Bluetooth calls when your phone is in your pocket or bag. Battery life comfortably expands beyond a week with most mixed-use routines—longer if you turn down always-on visuals and frequent GPS sessions.

I’ve also read numerous reviews in which independent reviewers or casual adventurers have lauded it for providing stable GPS locks and well-timed heart-rate trends during steady training sessions. It may not be as advanced a medical device or offer features of high-end multisport watches, but it works better than you’d think for this price, according to several review-centric publications.

Know the trade-offs before buying this budget watch

Instead of Wear OS or watchOS, the Watch 3 Pro runs a pared-down proprietary operating system. That design choice is what helps it maintain its excellent battery life and performance, but it’s also why you’re limited to a fairly shallow third-party app store and the lack of high-end features like contactless payments or ECG that we’ve seen from other smartwatches. If you live within the Google or Apple ecosystems, and you depend on rich app integrations, be prepared to spend more for a midrange or flagship model.

But for everyday fitness tracking and notifications pinged to your wrist? In that context, this lighter touch might be an advantage—less to set up, fewer crashes, a UI that seems more likely to stay responsive even as your phone pings off the handle.

How it compares to rivals at this sub-$100 budget level

Relative to popular bargain-basement picks, such as those in the Amazfit Bip lineup or Xiaomi’s Redmi Watch range, the CMF Watch 3 Pro offers an uncommonly comprehensive package with an AMOLED display and calling support and long battery life at this price. Plenty of competitors meet one or two of those pillars, but hardly ever all three under 70 bucks. Its competitors in the same price range do tend to cautiously slink back toward that $90–$120 pocket outside of being on an aggro sale.

Design is another differentiator. Nothing’s CMF sub-brand embraces the clean lines and playful colors of modern design, and those watch face options help to play into this minimalist outlook. If you want a watch that doesn’t look like it was built to a price, this punches above its weight on the wrist.

Who should hop on this deal for the CMF Watch 3 Pro

One for a first-time smartwatch buyer, who occasionally runs or cycles and appreciates this kind of built-in location tracking, and simply wants reliable notifications (and calls) on their wrist? You’ll get great mileage here. It’s equally logical as the iPhone user’s answer to a workout duo without investing in exclusive Apple Watch benefits, and an attractive option for Android users who put battery life and basic functionality over wrist-based app ecosystems.

If you need more advanced training metrics, downloadable offline maps, or extensive third-party app support, consider this a nice secondary watch (or step up in price). For everyone else, that 38% price cut can go straight to the bank and you’ll barely notice it when you’re getting on with a real solid daily rider.

Bottom line: why this CMF Watch 3 Pro deal is worth it

At $60.97, the Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro is a really superb buy—and cheaper than many fitness bands yet much more watch for your money. Snag the light green for a deep, pulsating cut, or choose another shade while discounts are available. Either way, we’re looking at one of the rare budget smartwatch deals that sounds good on paper and looks even better strapped to your wrist.