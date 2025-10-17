NordVPN Black Friday 2021 deal: up to 77% off

NordVPN has launched a huge Black Friday sale with up to 77% off its long-term plans and an additional three months thrown in for free. Prices begin at a wallet-friendly $2.99 per month for two years, and even though it’s one of the most familiar VPN brands, it is well below average in terms of pricing.

What the NordVPN Black Friday deal includes today

The offer comes in four tiers: Basic, Plus, Complete, and Prime.

Basic: Provides the fundamentals of a VPN service.

Plus: Adds anti-malware and tracker blocking, a password manager, and a breach scanner.

Complete: Includes 1TB of cloud storage for extra-secure backups.

Prime: Adds NordProtect, which includes security monitoring, alerts, and a sort of cyber insurance policy.

With the current sale, monthly rates advertised are from about $2.99 to $6.89 for two-year plans with an additional three free months in each case.

NordVPN is advertising discounts of up to 77% off on Prime and about 74% off on Basic. Prices may vary by region and taxes, and there are shorter terms available if you don’t want to commit for two years.

A 30-day money-back guarantee is in place here, so if you wind up trying it and not being impressed, then you can back out or even drop down to a lower plan. That flexibility can be useful if you sign up for Basic, then decide later that you want the additional security tools in Plus or the storage bundle in Complete.

Why NordVPN is a great option for speed and privacy

Speed and reliability are still what most power users find attractive about NordVPN. The company’s WireGuard-based protocol, NordLynx, is built around a double NAT system to ensure fast connections without linking activity to identity. NordVPN ranked among the fastest services in terms of download throughput and connection times in AV-TEST benchmarks.

Privacy credentials are another differentiator. NordVPN’s no-logs policies have been audited outside its own staff multiple times, with auditors from Deloitte testing whether systems store identifiable logs on its users. The service also hosts servers that are RAM-only and are wiped on reboot, reducing the likelihood of logs remaining on disks.

There’s been a further evolution of the security suite outside the tunnel itself. Threat Protection blocks known malware domains and trackers via DNS, and Dark Web Monitor warns you if credentials associated with your email address appear in a known breach dump. Meshnet provides encrypted device-to-device links for households and remote workers, secure file access and backups, and private LAN-style gaming without port forwarding.

Who this NordVPN Black Friday deal is best suited for

For this use, too—someone who is traveling often or needs to connect securely while using hotel Wi‑Fi—there is immediate value. Streamers who want stable, high-bandwidth routing for HD and 4K content will be fans of NordLynx’s performance, although dedicated access to certain platforms may fluctuate in availability.

Makers, gamers, and creators with large file-sharing needs can take advantage of low-latency modes of operation, as well as the ability to route traffic through different regions.

If you swap between devices, remember that NordVPN allows up to 10 simultaneous connections—there’s enough room for your laptop, phone, and tablet, along with a few smart home devices, all on one account.

How to get the most value from these NordVPN savings

Choose the tier that corresponds to what you actually need. If you’re already using a trusted password manager and cloud backup, Basic or Plus could be the sweet spot. If you’re looking for a complete, all-in-one package—VPN service, storage, and more robust monitoring—Complete or Prime combines the tools you might pay additional subscriptions for separately.

The lowest effective monthly price is usually when you lock in the two-year term, and the extra three months help stretch that value even more. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on renewal pricing details in your account portal so you don’t get caught off guard; as with most VPNs, the initial rates are usually the best discounts of the year.

Bottom line: If a top-notch VPN has been on your to-buy list, this is the Black Friday window in which NordVPN’s pricing makes it most compelling. That combination of audited privacy practices, strong performance, and full security stack—now at up to 77% off—makes this one of the strongest VPN buys around this season.