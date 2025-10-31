Nomad eSIM Deal Offers 30% Off Travel Data

Travelers who dislike swapping in a new SIM or paying high fees while roaming get a timely break. Nomad gives first-time users 30% off an eSIM data plan, and a physical SIM is not needed. It only takes minutes to set up and get mobile data in more than 200 countries.

What this 30% Nomad eSIM offer includes for users

This discount applies to your first eSIM plan when choosing it from the Nomad app. First-time users can pick a single-country plan, a regional plan, or a global plan that covers Nomad’s current coverage zones. Plans are data-only and run on reputable local 4G and 5G networks. You can top up in the app as your balance gets low during a trip, and data can be shared via mobile hotspot in most places.

Single-country plans for specific destinations

Regional plans covering several neighboring countries

Global plan spanning Nomad’s current coverage zones

Why eSIM beats traditional roaming for most trips

You skip the carrier plastic altogether with eSIM. Activate remotely by scanning a QR code or tapping “Install” in the app, and your phone downloads the carrier profile in minutes. Your primary number remains active for calls and texts while Nomad provides affordable data.

Maps, ride-hailing, WhatsApp, and iMessage work the second you land. eSIM is built on the GSMA’s remote provisioning standard used by most major carriers.

Real-world savings and performance versus roaming

On a two-week trip, many U.S. carrier “day passes” run around $10 per day—about $140 before taxes and overages. By contrast, travelers commonly stitch together 5GB to 10GB eSIM bundles—often enough for maps, messaging, and light social—for a fraction of that, especially in popular regions such as Europe or Southeast Asia. With eSIM, you budget for data; with roaming, it’s easy to forget it’s a cost line.

Nomad connects you to local networks, so speeds are more often on par with residents than on throttled roaming lanes. The Speedtest Global Index frequently ranks the UAE, South Korea, and the Nordics among the quickest for mobile data, meaning you’re more likely to upload that video or grab offline maps in seconds, not minutes.

Coverage breadth and flexible options for itineraries

Nomad lists availability in 200+ countries and regions—helpful for multi-stop itineraries where you’d otherwise manage multiple SIMs. You can buy country-specific bundles, regional plans that cover several neighbors, or global data that follows you.

If your plans change, topping up takes a few taps, and switching between countries is handled in your phone’s SIM settings.

Setup steps and device compatibility for Nomad eSIM

Install the Nomad app, pick your destination, and choose a data amount. Activate via QR code or one-tap installation provided in the app. On iPhone, name the new line (e.g., “Travel”) and set it as primary for cellular data; Android offers a similar Dual SIM setup in Network settings.

Supported phones and how to check compatibility

Apple iPhone XR/XS and newer

Google Pixel 4 and later

Samsung Galaxy S20 series and newer

To confirm, check your device’s cellular settings; “Add eSIM” is the telltale sign, or visit your device maker’s support page. According to the International Telecommunication Union and GSMA, eSIM compatibility now comes standard on almost all new midrange and flagship phones.

Nomad’s plans are data-only. Use internet-based apps like WhatsApp, FaceTime, Signal, or Google Voice for voice calls or SMS. While activation calls and SMS work well, remember that bank codes or other important texts require your primary number to remain active.

Hotspot sharing is available on most plans, but check local fair-use policies and device rules.

A 30% first-time discount makes Nomad easy to try

A 30% first-time discount makes Nomad an easy win for travelers wary of roaming bill shock. With quick local data, a straightforward installation process, and flexible plans, Nomad is a competitive option. Rivals such as Airalo, Holafly, and Ubigi also cater to the eSIM crowd, but Nomad stands out for clear network disclosure, the range and depth of its coverage, and 24/7 support. Try Nomad right now, but for less.