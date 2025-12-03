NOCO XGrid Charger and Cable Fall to All-Time Lows

Two of NOCO’s latest and greatest mobile power offerings recently plummeted to their lowest prices ever, a sure sign that it is time to upgrade your everyday charging game without breaking the bank.

Record-low pricing on NOCO XGrid charger and cable

NOCO’s XGrid X140 dual USB-C charger is currently $41.97, reduced from its list price of $69.95. That’s about 40% off for a 140W power brick—territory it’s rare to see well-known accessory makers slide into, and would usually be reserved for far pricier models anyway. Its match, the NOCO XGrid XC3 USB-C cable, also took a new trip to the low of just $10.17 (nearly 40% off), with 240W capability for the price of that confounded coffee-and-a-snack.

Both discounts are labeled as limited-time deals. For the charger, sale pricing applies to Black at all major retailers; White is still available for full price direct from the manufacturer.

Why 140W USB Power Delivery 3.1 support matters

Based on the USB Power Delivery 3.1 specification—ratified by the USB Implementers Forum—it increases maximum charging power to 240W, opening up genuine high-wattage power delivery for laptops and creator gear. A 140W charger like the XGrid X140 fits right at the sweet spot: more than enough power for demanding notebooks but still small and light enough to take on the road.

The X140, featuring two USB-C ports, can provide up to 140W output when a single device is connected. Connect two devices and the charger optimizes output based on usage to deliver the fastest charge. PD 3.1, Quick Charge 5.0, and PPS support a wide variety of fast-charging protocols needed for everything from today’s laptops to Android flagships.

Real-world examples:

Many 16-inch productivity laptops that support PD 3.1 can easily pull over 100W.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra reaches its 45W target with PPS.

Handhelds like the Steam Deck are best served by beefy PD power.

NOCO also includes a 3-year warranty on the X140, well above the 12- to 24-month warranties typical for products in this category.

XC3 cable achieves 240W EPR for reliable charging

With high-wattage charging, you’re only as good as your cable. The XGrid XC3 is 240W Extended Power Range–rated, meaning it needs a 5A e‑marked USB-C cable to make sure up to 48V can be safely delivered, ensuring it won’t be the bottleneck when charging high-capacity laptops as well as refilling phone batteries at top speed.

With data transfer up to 480 Mbps, standard for USB 2.0 cable capabilities, it is developed for charging power first, and all other functionalities, including file transfers, are secondary to it.

The 10-foot length allows easy cable management in a home office or living room, and the braided-style construction is rated for more than 10,000 bends to discourage fraying during daily use.

How it compares with rivals on price and features

For less than $42, the X140 is cheaper than a lot of popular 140W-class bricks. Similar models from rivals such as Anker and UGREEN often range between the high $70s and easily surpass the $100 threshold depending on port count and bundle options. While other rivals pack on the ports, this capacity-to-price ratio is difficult to ignore if you need just two super-speedy USB-C outputs.

The 240W-rated XC3 cable is also competitively priced. True 5A compatible e‑marked cables (such as EPR) are pricey, particularly at long lengths. It’s good for when you transition from phone to tablet to laptop tasks, or want some 140W good fortune paired with a 240W connection so you don’t leave performance on the table.

Who will benefit most from these charger and cable deals

USB-C-laptop-wielding road warriors and students can ditch numerous chargers for a single X140 brick, which, with smart power distribution, can keep a phone or tablet fully charged at the same time. Fast charging will be optimized on PPS-capable devices, including Android phones like the recent Galaxy S-series models. Extra headroom for gaming and travel gadgets such as a Steam Deck and USB-C battery packs will also be welcome.

And if you don’t require a full 140W, NOCO has you covered with 100W, 65W, and 30W options (the last of which is often available for under $10), so there’s a clear upgrade path whether you’re equipping a workstation or throwing in something small to travel.

Bottom line on the limited-time NOCO charging deals

This is one of those rare times when the spec sheet and pricing match up. A PD 3.1 charger at 140W—a wall adapter with two USB-C ports at 40% off list—plus an EPR cable deliver an incredible setup at a budget spend. If you’ve been meaning to add charging gear, these all-time low prices are just the sort of push you should act on before the discounts fade away.