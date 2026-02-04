Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Preview

Nintendo is poised to spotlight third-party partners in its next Direct, and expectations are high. When Nintendo hands the mic to external studios, the result is usually a rapid-fire reel of ports, surprise exclusives, and multiplatform premieres tailored for the current Switch and the long-anticipated successor many fans shorthand as “Switch 2.” Here’s what industry watchers expect to see—and why.

Third-Party Focus With Crowd-Pleasing Ports

Partner showcases tend to lean on proven hits. That often means prestige RPGs and action games making the jump to Nintendo hardware with tailored optimizations. Look for conversation-dominating titles from the last few years getting second life on Switch and its successor, following the blueprint that saw The Witcher 3, NieR: Automata, and Persona 5 find sizable new audiences on Nintendo’s platform.

Elden Ring remains the dream port for many fans. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have supported Nintendo in the past, and a current-gen Nintendo version has been widely speculated by analysts who track SKU listings and retail databases. Atlus’ Metaphor: ReFantazio, one of 2024’s standout RPGs, is another strong candidate given Sega’s steady cadence of bringing major RPGs to Switch.

FromSoftware’s Wildcard Moment At The Partner Showcase

Beyond ports, the biggest swing would be a fresh look at a new FromSoftware project rumored in enthusiast circles and sometimes referenced under the working nickname “The Duskbloods.” While the studio keeps an ironclad lid on reveals, Nintendo has a history of landing prestige third-party spotlights in partner shows. Even a teaser—logo, tone piece, or developer message—would electrify the broadcast.

Square Enix And The Evolving Multiplatform RPG Pipeline

Square Enix has publicly recommitted to broader multiplatform launches in recent earnings briefings, a shift intended to stabilize revenue after a volatile slate. That strategy pairs neatly with a partner-focused Direct. Expect chatter around the Final Fantasy VII project roadmap, additional Octopath-like HD-2D releases, or Dragon Quest updates—franchises with proven pull on Nintendo systems. Even limited-time demos, a Square Enix staple, could anchor the mid-show.

Historically, RPGs convert well on Switch’s massive installed base. Nintendo’s financials list Switch among the best-selling consoles ever, creating fertile ground for publishers to extend the life of flagship games with portable versions. That calculus gets even more compelling as a hardware refresh nears.

Capcom’s Corner Monster Hunting And Horror

Capcom is almost a lock for these showcases. Monster Hunter Rise became a system-selling moment on Switch, and Capcom reports the game surpassing 14 million units across platforms. A new look at the Monster Hunter spin-off line—particularly another Stories entry—would fit the Direct’s family-friendly, turn-based niche while keeping the brand warm ahead of its next big mainline entry.

On the other end of the spectrum, Resident Evil remains a perennial highlight. Whether it’s refreshed collections, cloud-enabled experiments, or a modern entry fine-tuned for new Nintendo hardware, even a brief sizzle could help Capcom sustain momentum across platforms. Pragmata, the long-gestating sci-fi project Capcom delayed to refine, also lingers as a possible curveball if the publisher wants to reset expectations.

Licensed Heavyweights And Cinematic Stealth

Licensed games often anchor partner showcases because they broaden appeal. IO Interactive’s Project 007 is the most intriguing stealth wildcard on the board. While IO has shared few details since announcing the Bond game, even a development update or platform confirmation would land big. Keep an eye out for Star Wars or Marvel tie-ins as well, which have consistently punctuated third-party segments in prior Directs.

What To Expect From Switch Successor Showings

If Nintendo includes next-gen segments, expect a restrained, tech-forward approach: brief gameplay proofs of concept and clear messaging around performance targets rather than raw spec sheets. Reporting from outlets like Reuters and Video Games Chronicle has long tied the next Nintendo chipset to Nvidia technology with DLSS upscaling, which would explain an emphasis on cleaner image quality and steadier frame rates in third-party footage.

Publishers know the pitch: show the same game running portably at reliable performance, then highlight faster loads, higher-resolution assets, or controller-specific features. That’s the formula that helped Doom, The Witcher 3, and Dragon’s Dogma gain traction on Switch despite hardware constraints.

The Traditional One More Thing To Close The Show

Nintendo rarely ends a Direct without a sharp stinger. In a partner-focused show, that could be a surprise exclusive, a beloved classic getting a modern remaster, or a brief reveal from a prestige studio with a fan-favorite director on camera. The company’s leak discipline is legendary, which is why these broadcasts still feel genuinely surprising in an era of constant spoilers.

Bottom line: anticipate a tight 30-ish minutes heavy on third-party headlines, a few head-turning ports tuned for new hardware, and at least one reveal nobody had on their bingo card. If Nintendo keeps its recent rhythm, this partner showcase should set the tone for a packed release calendar—and hint at how the next era of Switch gaming will look and play.