Ninja Crispi drops to $139.98 at Amazon, 22% off list price

Amazon has the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 cooking system (FN101GD) for $139.98, a 22% discount from its $179.99 list price.

That saves you $40.01 and returns us to the cheapest we’ve seen to date for this compact glass-sleeved air fryer system.

Why this Ninja Crispi deal is so generous

At that price, the Crispi costs less than a lot of classic basket air fryers — not to mention it addresses an annoying home-cooking pain point: more dishes. The core concept is smart: Cook right in the same borosilicate glass (said to be safe for use in ovens, microwaves, and freezers) you’ll ultimately serve or store the dish. The fewer pans, the less you have to deal with during meal prep and weeknight dinner.

There’s a sustainability angle, too. Using durable glass rather than disposable packaging, you can reduce waste at home. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, containers and packaging account for approximately 28 percent of municipal solid waste in the United States — a startling reminder that everyday choices can accumulate.

What comes in the Ninja Crispi FN101GD box

The FN101GD kit comes with Ninja’s small PowerPod heating unit, a four-quart glass jug for family-size mains, a six-cup glass container for sides or leftovers, adapters to ensure the pod sits in place, and leak-resistant storage lids.

The glass is borosilicate, meant to withstand dishwasher use and temperature swings, so you can go right from fridge or freezer to hot, circulating air without hoo-ha.

Everyday practicality is the pitch. The containers and lids are dishwasher-safe, stack well in the fridge, and do double duty as see-through meal-prep vessels. The PowerPod itself can slide into a cabinet, a bonus in compact kitchens, dorms, and RVs where counter real estate is at a premium.

Cook and store in one go with glass containers

The Crispi is designed for fast, high-heat cooking with four modes that include air frying, baking, and reheating. Think sheet-pan-style results, but not a sheet pan in sight: crunchy chicken thighs, roasted veggies, or a whole tray of salmon from hot dinner to sealed-up leftovers.

Reheat is where the system quietly shines. The top-mounted heater and fan restore crunch to pizza and fries, instead of sodden microwave texture. Consumer Reports has reported that air fryers can approximate the sear and crisp of higher-temperature cooking with less oil than deep-frying, which is exactly the outcome this setup seeks. For safety, the USDA recommends reheating leftovers to an internal temperature of 165°F — something that Crispi’s hot, circulating air helps you reach quickly and evenly.

How it compares to traditional air fryers

Countertop air fryers are dominated by a large drawer basket, which is good for being spacious but translates to extra cleanup and requiring you to transfer food if you want any sort of airflow. The Crispi flips that workflow. You cook in glass, snap on the lid, and you’re all set. You lose out on some batch size to get you to the fridge faster and have fewer dishes piling up in the sink.

Efficiency is another plus. Smaller cooking chambers preheat fast and knock out meals more quickly than full-size ovens — convenient for the lunch rush or a weeknight dinner when you can’t bear to fire up a repertoire of large appliances. And if you are a frequent crowd feeder, perhaps a large-capacity air fryer or convection oven is still the way to go. For meal prep, singles, and couples (those who portion out their food), the Crispi’s container-first approach makes a lot of sense.

Who will benefit most from the Ninja Crispi system

People who like to batch-cook proteins, grains, and vegetables for all of their meal prepping will appreciate being able to go directly from roast to refrigerator in the same dish. Apartment residents and students end up with a space-saving cooker that can be stored away. Anyone hoping to trim their takeout habit can, with the Crispi, make cook-and-store routines feel manageable — a distinction that is often the difference between staying on plan and surrendering to Seamless.

Purchasing notes and pricing outlook for this deal

That’s pretty decent value — $139.98 on Amazon is a good deal against its list price of $179.99. Inventory and pricing are both subject to fluctuations, so it’s a good idea to verify the seller information before adding any indispensable pantry storage to your cart — and definitely double-confirm you’re opting for the FN101GD kit, which includes glass containers and lids. If you intend to prep more than one meal a week, you may want to buy an additional set of matching containers.

Like all glass cookware, allow hot dishes to cool for a few minutes before sealing the lid in order to manage steam and also to avoid sudden, extreme changes in temperature on wet countertops. Given basic care, it is very resistant to everyday handling and the high temperatures of dishwashers — a factor that’s key if your aim is to cook more but wash less.