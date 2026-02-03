New Sony Xperia models appear in GSMA IMEI database

Fresh entries in the GSMA’s IMEI allocation database point to at least two new Sony smartphones, adding weight to expectations that the company will continue its Xperia lineup this year. The listings, first spotted by Japanese outlet S-Max and echoed by industry watchers, include multiple “PM-15xx-BV” identifiers tied to distinct device variants.

While the database stops short of revealing specifications, the pattern of model numbers strongly suggests successor devices to Sony’s flagship and midrange lines. Early signs also indicate these units are not aimed at the US market, consistent with Sony’s recent distribution playbook.

What the GSMA IMEI listings reveal about new Xperia models

The GSMA issues Type Allocation Codes that populate the global IMEI system, and manufacturers typically register models months ahead of retail availability. In the latest wave, PM-1521-BV reappears alongside PM-1520-BV and PM-1525-BV, forming a trio that looks like regional or carrier-specific variants of a single flagship device.

A separate set in the 1530 series aligns with a midrange companion. In practical terms, this mirrors Sony’s usual cadence: several SKUs per device to cover Japan, Europe, and select international markets, each with different radio bands and SIM configurations. The entries do not include the telltale codes typically associated with North American SKUs.

Likely Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII models

Based on Sony’s naming history and prior database sightings, the PM-152x group is widely read as the Xperia 1 VIII family, while the PM-153x set maps to the Xperia 10 VIII. That pairing aligns with Sony’s annual flagship-plus-midrange strategy.

Expect the design philosophy to hold: a tall 21:9 display, a physical camera shutter key, and pro-grade imaging software for the flagship, with an emphasis on battery life and clean Android for the 10-series. Sony’s recent flagships leaned into variable telephoto optics and tight integration with Alpha camera color science—areas the company is unlikely to abandon given their enthusiast appeal.

Signs point to no US variant for upcoming Xperia phones

The IMEI entries lack the regional identifiers commonly used for North American models, suggesting no dedicated US variant at launch. That tracks with Sony’s recent strategy: limited unlocked availability, minimal carrier presence, and a focus on Japan and parts of Europe where the brand retains stronger retail channels.

For US enthusiasts, that has often meant importing devices with partial band support. Unless subsequent certifications surface with North American bands, shoppers stateside should temper expectations.

Why This Matters For Sony’s Mobile Strategy

The fresh listings are a clear signal that Sony remains committed to smartphones even as the market consolidates. Research firms like IDC and Counterpoint have repeatedly shown the top two vendors controlling well over 40% of global shipments, while smaller brands tighten focus to survive.

Sony’s approach has been to chase a niche: creator-friendly hardware, long support windows, and hardware-software tuning borrowed from its imaging ecosystem. In Japan, retail trackers routinely place Sony among the better-known domestic options, helping underpin a strategy that favors profitability and brand equity over volume.

What to watch next as Sony’s new Xperia models near launch

IMEI entries are an early breadcrumb, but more concrete clues should follow. Appearances at certification bodies such as the Bluetooth SIG, FCC, or regional regulators often reveal radio bands, charging speeds, and, occasionally, battery capacities.

If Sony holds to its established playbook, the flagship and midrange models are likely to debut within the same general window, with staggered regional rollouts. Keep an eye on model codes PM-1520-BV, PM-1521-BV, PM-1525-BV for the flagship set, and the 1530-series trio for the midrange—those will be the identifiers to track as the launch drumbeat gets louder.