New Pixel Theme Packs Coming, AI Icons Delayed

Google is preparing fresh theme packs for Pixel phones after quietly retiring its high-profile Wicked promotion, signaling a renewed push for one-tap customization even as AI-generated icons remain out of reach for now.

What Changed With Pixel Theme Packs After Wicked’s Exit

Pixel’s theme packs integrate wallpaper, lock screen styles, system colors, clocks, ringtones, and icon treatments into cohesive presets you can apply with a single tap in Wallpaper & style. The first wave included a branded Wicked pack tied to a film launch; those packs have since been pulled from the catalog.

If you already downloaded the Wicked items, you keep them. If you missed them, the theme pack section now teases that new, likely evergreen options are on the way. Expect sets that lean into Material You’s adaptive color system rather than time-limited tie-ins.

Why The Licensed Theme Pack Disappeared From Pixel

Branded themes often come with short licensing windows, especially when they promote theatrical releases or collaborations. It’s common for those assets to sunset as contracts expire. Pulling them doesn’t indicate a retreat from customization—if anything, it clears the runway for longer-lived styles that better match Pixel’s identity.

Google has used similar rotations across Pixel Feature Drops—short bursts of novelty followed by steadier, platform-native features. Theme packs appear to be entering that steadier phase.

AI Icons Remain On The Horizon For Android 17 Era

The bigger question is icon consistency. Android’s themed icons rely on developers supplying monochrome assets so system colors can be applied. Many popular apps still don’t provide these, leaving home screens visually uneven when the feature is enabled.

Google has nudged developers through Play policies and Play Console guidance to add monochrome icon assets, but compliance is uneven. That’s where “AI icons” come in: code references in recent Android builds point to a system that could use on-device intelligence to generate themed icons when an app hasn’t provided one.

There’s a catch. A system string spotted in the code suggests AI icons will require a newer platform build, stating they aren’t supported on older ROMs and need “C* or newer.” The “C” tracks with Cinnamon Bun, widely believed to be the internal codename for Android 17. If accurate, AI icons would be gated to devices on that release or later, limiting early adoption until the upgrade rolls out broadly.

From a technical standpoint, that makes sense: generating icons on the fly would likely tap new system UI hooks and privileged model runtimes, the kind of plumbing Google typically ships in major OS versions rather than app updates.

In the short term, expect more downloadable Pixel theme packs inside Settings > Wallpaper & style > Theme packs. These should work across recent Pixels and play nicely with Material You’s dynamic color engine, which pulls hues from your wallpaper for coherent system accents.

Don’t expect system-made AI icons to fill gaps on your home screen just yet. Even if the feature lands in the near future, it will likely depend on a full OS upgrade and arrive device-by-device as carriers and regions approve updates. If you want cleaner icon grids today, look for apps that already supply monochrome assets or use icon packs from reputable launcher ecosystems as a stopgap.

The Bigger Customization Picture For Pixel Owners

Pixel has leaned hard into Material You, and theme packs simplify what power users have done for years with launchers and icon packs. It’s also a competitive play: Samsung’s Galaxy Themes store has long offered curated looks, and Google’s approach brings similar convenience while preserving Android’s native styling language.

The remaining pain point is consistency across the app ecosystem. As more developers add monochrome icons—spurred by Play policy guidance and user demand—the visual gaps should narrow. AI icons could accelerate that transition by backfilling holdouts, but they’ll only reach scale once the required Android version becomes common on active devices.

Bottom Line: Theme Packs Soon, AI Icons Still Pending

New Pixel theme packs are imminent and should deliver easy, cohesive personalization without the licensing strings attached to earlier tie-ins. AI-generated icons are still in the lab and likely tied to a future Android release, so don’t count on them to fix mismatched app icons just yet. For now, Pixel owners can look forward to fresh, one-tap looks while the deeper icon story develops behind the scenes.