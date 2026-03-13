New on Disney+ and Hulu: Rooster Fighter, Malpractice

Disney+ and Hulu are delivering a tight, eclectic slate that spotlights a gleefully bonkers anime debut, a razor‑edged British medical drama, and the return of a cult‑favorite apocalypse docuseries. It’s a week built for variety hounds: Rooster Fighter swings hard for genre fans, Malpractice offers prestige thrills, and Life After People scratches that “what happens when we’re gone” itch.

With the unified Disney+ and Hulu experience now widely available, the companies are clearly programming to complementary strengths—family fare and mega‑franchises on one side, edgier imports and event TV on the other. On recent earnings calls, executives have highlighted that the combined experience is boosting engagement across ad‑supported tiers, a trend also reflected in Nielsen’s The Gauge, which regularly places both services among the most‑watched streamers for TV time.

Rooster Fighter Lands With Beak‑First Action

Based on Shū Sakuratani’s cult web manga, Rooster Fighter follows Keiji, a battle‑scarred rooster on a single‑minded quest for vengeance against demons ravaging modern Japan. The adaptation threads samurai‑film gravitas through slapstick mayhem—think Lone Wolf and Cub filtered through arcade‑brawler energy. Director Daisuke Suzuki keeps the pace ferocious, while the English dub, featuring Patrick Seitz and Luci Christian, leans into the series’ deadpan humor without undercutting its bruising fights.

The timing is smart. Parrot Analytics has repeatedly flagged anime as one of the fastest‑rising demand categories in US streaming, and Hulu’s anime shelf has quietly grown into a destination for both simulcasts and high‑profile catalog. Rooster Fighter’s short, punchy arcs make it an easy binge, but the production’s textured backgrounds and exaggerated camera “zooms” reward a second pass—especially for fans who live for detail‑rich action boards.

Malpractice Brings Taut British Medical Thrills

Hulu’s pipeline of top‑tier UK imports continues with Malpractice, a gripping anthology‑style medical drama where each season centers on a doctor forced into a high‑stakes decision—and the fallout that follows. Led by Niamh Algar with support from James Purefoy and Zoë Telford, the series excels at moral gray zones: every diagnosis and protocol clash doubles as a character test. Episodes land with the immediacy of a live ward, a credit to directors Philip Barantini and Anthony Philipson, both known for kinetic, pressure‑cooker storytelling.

Critics praised its layered scripts and procedural authenticity on release, and the reception has held steady with viewers; IMDb currently lists the show at 7.2/10. If you gravitate toward limited series that resolve cleanly, Malpractice’s self‑contained seasons are engineered for one‑weekend binges without the endless cliffhanger fatigue.

Life After People Returns With Stark What‑Ifs

The speculative juggernaut that imagines Earth after human disappearance is back with fresh scenarios and upgraded visuals. Life After People remains equal parts eerie and oddly calming, using engineers, biologists, and disaster‑recovery experts to model how cities, bridges, and monuments degrade without maintenance. Narrator James Lurie’s steady cadence turns rust and ivy into protagonists.

It’s not just TV daydreaming. The American Society of Civil Engineers’ Infrastructure Report Card has long warned how quickly critical systems fail without upkeep; the series dramatizes those timelines with on‑the‑ground visits to real abandoned sites and CG projections of future decay. For viewers who loved the original run, the new episodes feel more global in scope and more granular in their science, trading shock value for plausible timelines and quietly devastating details.

Also New This Week on Disney+ and Hulu to Stream

The programming bench around the headliners is deep. Hulu is streaming the 98th Oscars live, a coup that keeps awards‑night conversation in one app and dovetails with follow‑up specials tailored for second‑screen chatter. Look for a new season of Celebrity Jeopardy! All‑Stars to add guilt‑free weeknight comfort TV, and a wave of anime expansions, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 in both subbed and dubbed formats, to bolster the late‑night queue.

Catalog hunters also get a treat with the complete run of The Nanny on Hulu, while Disney+ continues its short‑form experimentation with new entries in the Short Circuit series—small, auteur‑led films that often serve as R&D labs for techniques later used in larger projects.

Who Should Press Play on These Disney+ and Hulu Picks

If you crave fresh action with a twist, start with Rooster Fighter; its tight episodes make an easy appetizer before settling into Malpractice’s ethically thorny cases. Documentary die‑hards and urban‑exploration fans should save Life After People for a focused sit‑down—the kind of show that sparks long conversations after the credits.

Households using the unified Disney+ and Hulu app can fine‑tune profiles and content settings to balance all‑ages viewing with grown‑up picks. It’s a week that shows the value of that one‑login approach: three marquee titles, zero genre overlap, and plenty to keep everyone on the couch engaged.