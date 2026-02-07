New Must-Watch Movies Hit Netflix This Week

Netflix’s latest movie lineup delivers a timely mix of football stories, buzzy documentaries, and prestige originals, making it easy to find something worth pressing play on. These recommendations are guided by Netflix’s own Top 10 trends, awards recognition, and viewer sentiment across IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, with an eye toward under-the-radar gems alongside the obvious crowd-pleasers.

If you’re planning a living-room doubleheader—one pick to match the week’s football mood and another to reset your brain—start here. You’ll find data-backed favorites, festival breakouts, and can’t-miss originals that rarely leave the service.

Two for the Money: Matthew McConaughey and Al Pacino square off in this sharp sports-betting drama about hype, risk, and the thin line between hot streaks and hubris. It’s a high-gloss look at how the numbers game seduces even the pros, and its 6.2/10 on IMDb underscores a solid, rewatchable mid-2000s thriller with staying power.

Elway: This 2025 documentary (from filmmakers known for deep NFL profiles) digs into John Elway’s 16-year arc in Denver with access that actually reveals something new. Archival footage and candid interviews chart the peaks and bruises of a career often cited by analysts as era-defining; an IMDb 7.3/10 backs up its reputation as one of the stronger modern football docs.

Home Team: Kevin James plays a suspended NFL head coach who finds perspective—and a few laughs—by leading a middle school squad. It’s PG, it’s light, and it’s designed for families who want the sideline antics without the late hits. An IMDb 6.0/10 won’t wow purists, but its easygoing charm makes it a reliable group watch.

New and Noteworthy Documentaries to Stream Now

Secret Mall Apartment: The internet’s favorite urban legend is real—and wonderfully odd. This documentary follows young artists who carved out a clandestine living space in a Rhode Island mall and quietly used it for years. Festival praise highlighted its bigger questions about who owns public space; an IMDb 7.0/10 suggests the premise pays off with heart and humor.

The Deepest Breath: An immersive, pulse-spiking portrait of freediving that doubles as a study in obsession, mentorship, and risk. It’s the rare sports doc that plays like a high-stakes thriller, and it earned critical raves for its underwater cinematography and narrative structure. If you like your nonfiction with white-knuckle tension, this is your play.

Prestige Picks You May Have Missed on Netflix

The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion’s Western is all coiled menace—performances that smolder, landscapes that intimidate, and a finale that rewards careful viewers. With 12 Oscar nominations, it ranks among Netflix’s most decorated originals and remains a masterclass in slow-burn tension.

Roma: Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white stunner won 3 Oscars and turned domestic life into grand cinema through meticulous craft—every frame feels intentional. It’s a showcase for sound design and long-take storytelling, and still one of the platform’s best arguments for watching with the lights low and the volume up.

The Irishman: Martin Scorsese’s mob elegy trades swagger for reflection, asking what loyalty and legacy mean when the party ends. With 10 Oscar nominations and boundary-pushing de-aging tech, it’s a towering late-career statement that rewards patience and a big-screen mindset—even at home.

Action and Crowd-Pleasers for Your Movie Night

Extraction 2: Sam Hargrave’s sequel doubles down on kinetic choreography, including a bravura “oner” that action heads still debate. Netflix reported massive debut hours on its Global Top 10 when it launched, and it remains a slick, no-fuss adrenaline hit for your next movie night.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Rian Johnson’s puzzle-box whodunit is breezy and barbed, with an ensemble that looks like it’s having as much fun as you will. It topped Netflix’s global movie charts upon release and rewards close attention with jokes nested inside clues.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines: A hyper-creative animated adventure that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature and a Tomatometer score in the high 90s. It’s a family-film unicorn: genuinely funny, visually inventive, and emotionally specific enough to land with adults.

Hustle: Adam Sandler shifts into sincere sports-drama mode as a scout betting his future on an unpolished phenom. NBA cameos abound, the on-court sequences feel authentic, and audience scores have stayed strong since release—proof that inspirational hoops stories still work when the fundamentals are right.

How We Chose and What to Watch Next on Netflix

This list blends platform momentum (as reflected on Netflix’s Global Top 10 site), critical consensus (Rotten Tomatoes), and viewer sentiment (IMDb), plus awards signals from the Academy and major festivals. It aims to match the week’s football energy while offering a path beyond highlight reels—toward films that spark conversation after the credits roll.

If you want a quick game plan: pair Two for the Money with Glass Onion for a heady night of schemes, or go Elway followed by Roma to see focus and craft at two very different speeds. Either way, Netflix’s movie bench is deep right now—and these are the titles most likely to score.