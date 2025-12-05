New Leak Hints at Galaxy S26 Featuring Built-In Magnets

A series of fresh accessory leaks are fueling expectations for Samsung’s Galaxy S26 line to finally adopt built-in magnets to support wireless charging and snap-on add-ons. Some retailer listings dug up by WinFuture suggest that this wireless charger carries model number EP-P2900, supports “at least” 25W of charging, and is compatible with the Galaxy S series, the Galaxy Z lineup, and the Galaxy Buds. It’s not a smoking gun, but the product positioning closely follows on from continued chatter that the South Korean firm is shaping up its next flagships to be Qi2 magnetic compliant.

Latest Charger Leak Teases a Magnetic Direction

Called the EP-P2900, it is a pocketable and slightly darker shade of gray charging dock with built-in magnets to click the device into the right spot on the charging coil. That detail is meaningful: Samsung already sells a line of Qi2-compliant chargers, but the current Galaxy models require magnetized cases for them to click into place. A 25W headroom-toting first-party “Magnetic Wireless Charger” would imply that Samsung is cooking up some hardware to make the most of magnetic alignment without needing a case.

It also jibes with recent rumblings that charging’s speed could surge on the S26 family, where the Ultra model was rumored able to charge wirelessly at up to 25W and the S26 alongside it, of sorts, would hit around 20W. So a 25W-capable charger would make sense.

In the past, Samsung has paired its chargers to show new features on a newly released device (as with previous Fast Wireless Charging updates).

Why Magnets Are Important for Qi2 Charging

A ring of magnets, Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), designed by the Wireless Power Consortium with input from Apple’s MagSafe design, standardizes a set of magnets to align phone and pad. This better alignment minimizes the loss of energy and heat, while stabilizing those speeds.

Beyond charging, the magnets unlock accessories: wallets, stands, car mounts, cooling fans, or even a vlogging grip, all affixed with a precise magnetic array.

Apple shunting the iPhone over to magnets led to a thriving add-on ecosystem; introducing native magnets for the Galaxy S26 would give accessory makers the option to target a truly cross-platform Qi2 rather than bespoke, Galaxy-only alternatives.

Big names like Belkin and Anker have already announced plans to release chargers and mounts that are Qi2 certified—and when manufacturers get on board, it often jump-starts the pace of third-party innovation.

What It Means for the Galaxy S26 Smartphone Line

(Galaxy owners can get a magnetic experience today, but they have to stick a ring on the case.) Pure magnets under the S26 series would clean up that configuration dramatically and be smaller, not to mention charging efficiency with magnets tends to be more consistent when you have alignment assured device-side. And if Samsung goes all the way to integrating magnets at a chassis level, you can begin to see cases go from “magnetic add-on” to “magnetic pass-through,” keeping the same snap and strength without additional material.

The EP-P2900’s 25-watt rating is also relatively high. The baseline Qi2 spec certifies only 15W, but vendors often pile patent-encumbered protocols on top. Out of the box, Samsung’s charger could provide 15W to any Qi2 device and juice that up to somewhere between a hefty 20–25W with supported Galaxy phones, much like its wired Super Fast Charging works across various adapters and devices.

Competitive Context and Stakes in the Ecosystem

Wireless magnetic charging is gaining momentum throughout Android. There are also rumors that a Pixel-branded magnetic charger is in the works for an imminent generation of Pixels, showing Google thinks magnets are not just a fringe accessory play but part of the central user experience. Chinese OEMs have fielded magnet-forward chargers and mounts around Qi2’s MPP, while accessory catalogs from top-tier brands are already filling out with wirelessly attachable Qi2 lineups.

Should Samsung bring magnets to the S26 range, it will only speed up a familiar, platform-agnostic wave of accessories. That’s good for consumers and retailers: one Qi2 magnetic mount could serve an iPhone today and a Galaxy tomorrow, lowering friction and increasing accessory attach rates. Wearable and earbud makers are likely to make even closer integration with the ecosystem, as suggested by the EP-P2900’s mentioned support for Galaxy Buds.

What to Watch Next as Galaxy S26 Magnet Rumors Grow

Monitoring regulatory submissions (like FCC filings) for EP-P2900 usually provides drawings and magnet placement details. The Wireless Power Consortium’s product database is another leading indicator for Qi2 certifications. Case makers are also reliable early sources; leaked CADs with exact magnetic ring shapes tend to come out weeks before the launch of any new phones.

None of this is a confirmation of magnets on the Galaxy S26, obviously, but the pieces are looking good. A 25W headroom first-party magnetic charger, Qi2 investment that just keeps ramping up, and ongoing supply chain whispers all add up to one thing: a magnetic turn at the next set of flagships from Samsung. If true, it means Galaxy owners may soon have much faster, cooler, and more versatile wireless charging available to them without needing a special case.