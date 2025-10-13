New ‘Dual Screen’ Handheld Aims For Budget DS Emulation

What’s really got people talking about ANBERNIC’s new dual-screen handheld is the fact that it might finally make real, Nintendo DS-style play affordable once again.

Called the RG DS, and believed to be offered for less than $100 when it comes out, the clamshell handheld boldly targets playing DS ROMs with a two-panel setup that brings you closer to how the game originally played than a one-screen portable can.

A true dual-screen design is rare in emulation

The teaser imagery depicts a small, folding clamshell with the design trappings of a DSi, including colourways that pay homage to Nintendo’s old-school palette. Look for glossy red and blue, a retro cream finish, and a translucent shell for tinkerers. And indeed, there’s not much in the way of innovation here — dual analog sticks, a full face button layout, stacked shoulder buttons, two USB-C ports, and even a microSD slot all continue to be part of the package.

Most importantly, the two-screen configuration solves the biggest DS emulation headache of all: managing top and bottom screens on a single screen. For a clamshell, map each display to its own panel and the games mentioned (like Elite Beat Agents, Trauma Center, and The World Ends With You) all recover their proper rhythm, sight lines, and pacing. The hinge also makes the console easier to play on a tabletop, with one position having both panels flat underneath and then folded over at an angle on top — a modest ergonomic victory that single-screen devices can’t replicate.

Screen resolution will matter. The original DS screens were 256×192 apiece. If (like ANBERNIC did) it chooses low-end 480p-class panels, a clear 2x or even 2.5x scaling per screen is reasonable, with some popcorny artifacts that respect pixel geometry without turning text into illegible pancakes. That makes the combination of both panels more than usable (assuming that lower one is indeed touch-sensitive), and that’s all DS-heavy users will be asking for.

Android and emulation expectations for the RG DS

Although not confirmed, community leaks say it will be an Android build, not a Linux one. That matters, after all, because the Android ecosystem’s emulators are both mature and affordable. DraStic, Exophase’s age-old DS emulator, is notoriously competent and efficient; melonDS has made a steady pace on Android in terms of accuracy and Wi-Fi features.

In terms of capability, emulating DS isn’t that taxing in 2025. Its ARM9 ran at 67 MHz and its ARM7 at 33 MHz. Community testers are demonstrating that even relatively modern (mid-2010s era) mobile chips run DraStic at full speed. If the RG DS is based on a vanilla budget SoC like Rockchip’s RK3566-class silicon, full-speed DS across the library could very well be considered a baseline with room to spare for scaling and filters. Look forward to 2D classics such as Pokémon HeartGold and New Super Mario Bros. to run, while 3D releases like Mario Kart DS and Metroid Prime Hunters even hold a full 60 fps given the right configurations.

The Android aspect even adds some quality-of-life stuff: per-game control profiles, cloud saving on third-party apps, easy shader and screen layout fiddling. Mic input mapping — a screencap for DS games that used voice — ought to be painless if the thing has a mic, as most Android handhelds do.

How it compares on price versus other dual-screen options

But dual-screen handhelds for the most part have resided at the high end. AYANEO’s Flip DS brought the form factor to modern PC-class portables but was priced in the hundreds of dollars. AYN and other boutique makers have tantalized or sold a few at similar high price points. A sub-$100 dual-screen device would be a category reset, adding a more real DS experience to casual-buy status.

ANBERNIC has done a good job of getting the build quality to stop feeling chintzy below $150 on single-screen devices. The hinge adds complexity and cost, and considering how many businesses are looking to snap up Chromebooks in bulk these days — with Google still offering violence-inducing deals on them — economies of scale plus off-the-shelf Android pieces could keep this model from going entirely beyond budget. If the company doesn’t get a case of feature creep — no metal shell, no RGB flourishes — and gets everything laser-focused on displays, hinge, and messaging inputs, then it could well be a compelling value proposition.

Hardware details to watch as launch rumors circulate

Chipset: A budget-oriented ARM Cortex-A55 SoC (2–4 GB of RAM) could be acceptable for DS and light PSP without negatively affecting battery life. Look for parts from Rockchip or Unisoc in this range.

A budget-oriented ARM Cortex-A55 SoC (2–4 GB of RAM) could be acceptable for DS and light PSP without negatively affecting battery life. Look for parts from Rockchip or Unisoc in this range. Displays: Separate panels of at least 480p each enable clean scaling. At any rate, touch on the lower panel is an absolute must-have for DS purists, and glass protection plus good digitizer response can make or break stylus-driven gameplay.

Separate panels of at least 480p each enable clean scaling. At any rate, touch on the lower panel is an absolute must-have for DS purists, and glass protection plus good digitizer response can make or break stylus-driven gameplay. Controls and latency: Low-latency touch and good d-pad diagonals are crucial for rhythm and action games. The pair of USB-C ports might offer charging plus docked video or accessories (but I haven’t had that confirmed).

Low-latency touch and good d-pad diagonals are crucial for rhythm and action games. The pair of USB-C ports might offer charging plus docked video or accessories (but I haven’t had that confirmed). Battery and thermals: Two screens will suck more power, so a cell in the 4,000–5,000 mAh range would be optimal. Fanless units tend to be quieter and are prevalent at this price; DS workloads won’t overly stress thermals.

Bottom line on ANBERNIC’s budget-friendly dual-screen DS

If ANBERNIC can bring a responsive touch lower display, the okay hinge from their RG350 line, and a decent budget SoC to the RG DS, then I imagine that’s going to be the recommendation for DS emulation under $100.

The handheld’s authentic dual screens, Android’s quality emulators, and an appealing price could eventually make a DS-first device financially accessible to anyone who wants the experience without the hardware.

So we’ll have to wait until specs are finalised for the full picture, and drop back to surmise with tempered excitement.

But early vibes hint at a rare mix of price, family-friendly purpose, and design that the handheld’s die-hard collectors — not to mention new fans who managed to miss out on its classic original run — have long hoped for.