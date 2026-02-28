New $22 8-in-1 Cable Aims to Replace Chargers

There’s a new pocket-size cable making a bold promise: one tidy gadget to charge almost everything you own. Priced around $22, the GoCable 8-in-1 EDC 100W Cable folds a tangle of adapters, tips, and tools into a keyring-friendly design that could finally retire your drawer of mismatched cords.

It’s not just the price that turns heads. By packing 100W USB Power Delivery support, multiple connector options, and a few clever everyday-carry extras into a magnetic, modular body, this cable leans into how people actually charge in 2026—on the move, across ecosystems, and with fewer wall bricks than devices.

What Makes This Cable Different from Typical Chargers

The hook is versatility. The GoCable integrates swappable tips and ports so you can go USB-C to USB-C for modern laptops, step down to USB-A when you only have an older adapter handy, or snap on a Lightning tip for legacy Apple gear. It also supports data transfer, sparing you from hunting down a second cable to sync files or update firmware on accessories.

The body folds magnetically to keep the short cable segment neat, while an onboard LED readout reports charging status at a glance. Tucked into the housing are small EDC conveniences—like a bottle opener and a discreet package cutter—and a carabiner loop so the whole kit lives on your bag instead of vanishing into a pocket vortex.

Specs That Actually Matter for Real-World Charging

Power is the headline spec. At up to 100W over USB Power Delivery, this cable can fast-charge mainstream ultrabooks, tablets, and phones. For context, Apple’s MacBook Air models draw up to 67W, many 13-inch Windows ultrabooks range from 45W to 65W, and most phones peak between 20W and 45W. The USB Implementers Forum standardizes 100W under USB PD 3.0, while PD 3.1 stretches to 240W for workstation-class machines—a niche this cable isn’t targeting.

Here’s the practical catch: you still need a 100W-capable charger or power bank to hit those speeds. Cables don’t create power; they certify it can pass through safely. If the GoCable is using a 5A e-marked design, it’s built to handle the full 100W profile; when paired with a lower-wattage adapter, it will fall back gracefully.

On data, combo cables with modular tips typically deliver USB 2.0 sync rates, which is fine for documents, device setup, or controller updates. If you regularly shuttle multi-gigabyte video projects, you’ll still want a dedicated USB 3.x cable. But for everyday transfer tasks, the built-in sync support is a meaningful quality-of-life win.

Will It Really Replace Your Chargers and Cables?

For travel and desk minimalists, likely yes. With modern phones, tablets, earbuds, and laptops now largely on USB-C—accelerated by the European Union’s common charger rules and Apple’s shift to USB-C on the iPhone 15—an adaptable 100W cable covers the majority of daily scenarios. Add a single compact GaN charger and a pocketable power bank, and you’re set for everything short of gaming laptops or high-draw creative rigs.

There are smart boundaries. If you rely on proprietary fast-charging systems that go beyond standard USB PD profiles, speeds may level off at PD rates. Older Lightning-based accessories should charge via the included tip, but uncertified Lightning adapters often limit data and may prompt warnings on certain devices. And while the built-in cutter is handy for packages, it’s not a utility knife—treat it as a backup, not a shop tool.

Context from the Current Charging Landscape and Trends

The GoCable lands at an opportune time. The USB-IF’s move from 100W to 240W with PD 3.1 clarified tiers of capability, while consumers shifted to smaller GaN chargers that pack more wattage per cubic inch. Meanwhile, the push for cable consolidation is not just about convenience. The latest Global E-waste Monitor from United Nations agencies reported roughly 62 million metric tons of e-waste generated in 2022, making multipurpose gear an easy sustainability win.

Real-world examples underscore the appeal. A single 100W PD cable can top up a MacBook Air at full tilt, keep a Nintendo Switch happy, fast-charge an iPad Pro, and bring an Android phone from near-empty to around 50% in about 30 minutes, depending on model and charger. That’s the kind of coverage that turns a $22 accessory into a daily driver.

The Bottom Line on This 8-in-1 100W EDC Cable

As an everyday-carry solution, this 8-in-1 keyring cable punches above its weight. It won’t replace a heavy-duty workstation cord or a high-speed data cable for pro video, but it hits the sweet spot for commuters, frequent flyers, and anyone tired of carrying five different leads “just in case.” At roughly $21.99, the value proposition is straightforward: fewer cables, fewer headaches, and a charging setup that finally fits on your keychain.

If you already own a reliable 65W–100W GaN brick, this is the small upgrade that makes your whole kit work smarter. If not, pair it with a compact dual-port charger and call your cable drawer officially closed.