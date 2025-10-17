Netflix This Week: The Perfect Neighbor, The Twits and The Elixir

Netflix’s newest slate of weekly offerings plays into three lanes of retreat that viewers reliably binge: a ripped-from-reality documentary, a gleefully gross family animation and a blood-pumping international horror pick. The Perfect Neighbor, The Twits and The Elixir lead a lineup engineered to strike wildly different moods without losing any cultural heat.

It’s a smart mix. Nielsen’s The Gauge still reflects streaming as the U.S.’s power TV platform, and that site’s own Top 10 data keeps up its end by reminding us on a regular basis of two seasonal truths: animation brings households together for viewing, and horror spikes when spooky-season arrives. A conversation-starter doc one night and you’ve got an upgrade for a week meant to travel across demos and time zones.

The Perfect Neighbor examines a fatal dispute in Florida

Directed by Emmy winner Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor reconstructs a fatal neighborhood dispute in Ocala, Fla., from body-camera and surveillance footage. Nor is the movie just relaying tragedy; it’s asking how ordinary arguments can detonate in a place where self-defense laws and ubiquitous gun ownership crash into each other.

Expect an intricate, procedural form — Gandbhir’s nonfiction often lets primary-source material speak (or sing) for itself, then adds in voices closest to the harm. That approach matters here. Stand-your-ground laws have been associated with increased homicide rates; researchers writing in JAMA Network Open have connected such legislation to surges in firearm homicides, and a review by RAND Corporation concluded the evidence suggests that lifting responsibility for flight can boost the risk of death in violent encounters. The power of the documentary is perhaps in how it translates those macro findings into human scale.

For doc fans, it scratches the same itch as recent vérité-centering titles that reframe public debate by forcing it to a crawl. For Netflix’s larger audience, it’s the timely, talk-about-it entry that provides an anchor for the streaming service’s weekly conversation.

The Twits brings Roald Dahl’s nastiest duo to animation

Roald Dahl’s most exuberantly loathsome couple finally lands an animated treatment, in a story weaponizing slapstick as spitefully as vice versa by the directors Todd Demong, Phil Johnston and Katie Shanahan.

Johnny Vegas and Margo Martindale are among the voice cast, with Natalie Portman in the mix, as the Twits terrorize animals, neighbors and each other — until a group of kids fight back.

This is more than another kids’ title. Netflix has doubled down on Dahl since buying the Roald Dahl Story Company; family-facing smashes such as Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical showed how IP with cross-generational currency can quickly become a common fixture of the platform’s weekly charts. Expect The Twits to follow that template: an outrageous character design here, a rocket-fueled amble there and a moral compass concealed somewhere under the mountain of mischief.

From a platform point of view, animation is an engine of engagement. Nielsen’s reporting illustrates how children’s viewing unfairly inflates total household hours. A noisy, repeatable comedy like The Twits is exactly the kind of movie that plays in an endless loop in living rooms, extracting hours-spent metrics while still feeling fresh to adults who remember Dahl fondly from their own childhood.

The Elixir delivers Indonesian folk horror with bite

Indonesia is still one of horror’s most enticing pipelines, and The Elixir comes to us from Kimo Stamboel, a genre artisan whose name should ring a bell with aficionados of the Mo Brothers and other recent Indonesian shockers.

The setup is classic folk dread with an urban twist: a traditional healer unleashes a zombie outbreak with his latest brew, and anarchy seeps through the cracks of ordinary existence.

International genre has a home on Netflix, where scares travel incredibly well; the service’s global Top 10 has welcomed non-English horror and thriller titles again and again. Stamboel’s calling card is muscular pacing — practical-feeling gore, tactile sound design, a couple of nasty surprises in how the “rules” of this outbreak change. Leads Mikha Tambayong, Donny Damara and Eva Celia provide it with local star power; the subject doesn’t need translation.

If you’re in pursuit of a crowd-pleaser as the night grows late, this is the week’s fastest-moving choice. In the past, Parrot Analytics has seen demand spikes for horror in late October; The Elixir fits the moment and algorithm.

Also arriving on Netflix: new films, series and specials

Outside the three headliners, expect a mix of franchise comfort and fresh docs. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — when the teenage mutant turtles come to your house faster than a remote-control car could take them, it’s time for a screen pop. The latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles property hits streaming services and VOD on Tuesday. Rom-com enthusiasts receive Anyone But You, the crowd-pleaser that made the case that theatrical rom-coms still have legs before jumping to streaming.

On the series front, Turn of the Tide is back with more episodes of its coastal crime story, while the world of near-zombies opens up to even more Daryl Dixon for The Walking Dead’s faithful. True-crime enthusiasts and sports-history completists will want to circle Who Killed the Montreal Expos?, and if you’re in need of a one-night binge that scratches the mob-history itch, Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia is a good match to The Monster of Florence in the “real-life noir” lane.

Comedy also receives a timely shot in the arm with Michelle Wolf: The Well, and followers of thrillers can hop online to check out Don’t Say a Word. The bench is deep — precisely the kind Netflix taps to ensure that everyone in a household is appeased without having to sacrifice on shared moods.

What to watch first on Netflix this week and why

Begin with The Perfect Neighbor while social feeds are dissecting it; this is the week’s water-cooler driver. They aren’t definitive versions, because stability isn’t inherent to Roald Dahl texts; meanings change century by century, and the original Charlie didn’t have a backstory. (Nor did he ask to live in a giant chocolate palace.) They are As-Ifs if you prefer experience to essence or use your purchase decisions as opportunities for personal development. Mollie Sugden makes us very happy in The Twits: Make this your group choice — jokes stick like glue, gags gain in power when repeated. Save The Elixir for nighttime play, lights low, volume high — it’s the perfect five-more-minutes genre rogue.

Order this all however you’d like, but this roster is Netflix at its most calculating: an issue-driven doc to cause a stir, a family film to maximize the appeal, and some export-grade chiller to keep the global-viewing machine thumping. And that balance is why the service keeps demanding time and attention — week in, week out.