Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Drops To $99 At Amazon

Gregory Zuckerman
By Gregory Zuckerman
Technology
6 Min Read

Need that one under-$100 gift that hits the mark? Amazon has marked down the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ to $99, a 23% reduction from its regular $129 list price. Some colors are dropping to sub-$100 territory, so this is a prescient score for coffee lovers striving for café-style espresso and coffee without the café learning curve.

Why You Should Pay Attention to This $99 Deal

The Vertuo Pop+ is Nespresso’s smallest Vertuo model, but it doesn’t cut core features. It uses the brand’s Centrifusion system to read a capsule’s barcode and adjust settings for single or double espresso, as well as 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce coffees. Heat-up time is about 30 seconds, meaning you can go from half-asleep to brewed before your toast pops.

Table of Contents
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus coffee maker on sale for at Amazon

Despite its small size (it takes up only 8.5 inches of counter space and has a 25-ounce removable water tank), the Pop+ produces the tall, thick crema that’s made Vertuo machines famous. It’s a good fit for dorm rooms, small kitchens, and even the home desk situation you’ve been working at all these weeks, and the fun color options are more design-forward than bad stainless steel.

Compact Performance From the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+

Vertuo, in response to the high speeds at which it spins during extraction, has a system that saturates and layers the crema evenly. The result is a reliable cup with very little fiddling (no tamping, weighing, or guesswork). Note that brew sizes are set by the capsule; if you want something longer, you can top up with hot water for something Americano-like.

Cleanup is no-nonsense: Pop in a capsule, press a button, and toss the spent pods in the bin when you’re finished. It features an energy-saving auto-off mode and descaling alert to help ensure you’re never out of coffee if your brewer would otherwise be out of commission due to limescale buildup — especially handy for hard-water locales.

Pods Cost and the Actual Savings When Brewing at Home

If you are the type of person who cares about cost-per-drink over time, Vertuo pods typically average between $0.90 and $1.30 per drink depending on variety. Compare that with the $4 to $6 price many American cafés charge for espresso-based drinks — industry point-of-sale data typically puts lattes in that range — and the math skews toward making it at home. At $99, the Pop+ can easily pay for itself in as few as 20 (or even 30) café visits, although potentially much faster with multiple daily drinkers.

According to the National Coffee Association, 67% of Americans drink coffee on a daily basis, and single-serve brewers continue to be among the most popular at-home options. But it is the use case that this model nails: consistent results, almost no learning curve, and speed.

A Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine in black and silver, with a glass mug of coffee and three coffee pods, set against a professional flat design background with soft patterns and gradients.

Vertuo vs Other Single-Serve Options and Key Differences

Unlike Keurig-style brewers, Nespresso’s Vertuo system is geared toward espresso and espresso-like coffee with a more developed crema. Unlike the Nespresso Original line (which pulls espresso at high pressure and in small pods), Vertuo machines capture a barcode on each pod and spin it to extract. Vertuo and Original capsules are not cross-compatible, so just make sure you’re shopping Vertuo pods from Nespresso and partners like Starbucks by Nespresso.

If you drink mostly drip-style coffee in big batches, a classic brewer is still cheaper per cup. But for most espresso shots, Americanos, and smaller cups — especially when time and counter space are at a premium — the Pop+ is a strong value play at $99.

Sustainability and Maintenance for the Vertuo Pop+

Nespresso maintains a special capsule recycling program that offers prepaid mail-back and retail drop-off options. The aluminum capsules are separated from the spent grounds, which can be diverted for composting or other uses while the aluminum is recycled. If you are giving, drop a recycling bag in the box so your recipient can get into the habit from day one.

Buying Advice and Color Options for the Vertuo Pop+

Pricing on the Pop+ can fluctuate by color, and inventory often goes fast when it drops below $100. For $99, you get a compact, design-forward machine that brews multiple sizes; heats up fast; and barely needs cleaning — just the kind of practical crowd-pleaser to gift without feeling too compromised in taste or style.

Bottom line: If you’re in the market for espresso on demand and don’t feel like paying triple digits while doing so, then it’s time to take advantage of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ at $99.

Gregory Zuckerman
ByGregory Zuckerman
Gregory Zuckerman is a veteran investigative journalist and financial writer with decades of experience covering global markets, investment strategies, and the business personalities shaping them. His writing blends deep reporting with narrative storytelling to uncover the hidden forces behind financial trends and innovations. Over the years, Gregory’s work has earned industry recognition for bringing clarity to complex financial topics, and he continues to focus on long-form journalism that explores hedge funds, private equity, and high-stakes investing.
Latest News