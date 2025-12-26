Naware reveals chemical-free weed killer for lawns

A startup called Naware is betting that targeted, brief blasts of superheated water, directed by on-board artificial intelligence, can do for turf what a product like Roundup has done for generations—without the chemicals. After dabbling with drones and lasers, the company has focused on a computer vision system that spots weeds on lawns, sports fields, and golf courses in real time and blasts them with a sliver of vaporized water delivered by a compact rig attached to the back of a riding mower.

How Naware’s AI-guided superheated steam system works

Trenholm and Fulton’s platform marries high-speed cameras with edge AI on NVIDIA GPUs to address an age-old “green-on-green” problem—separating unwanted plants from desired turf when both are green. The model does not rely on ad hoc color segmentation but rather processes leaf morphologies a priori, growth pattern contexts, and local context while the machine drives. The system then shoots a precisely aimed pulse of superheated vapor that literally explodes plant cells and collapses the meristem, the growth tissue that drives regrowth.

Unlike blanket steam or flame weeding, Naware’s technique is surgical. It recognizes the enemy (weeds), meters out energy only where necessary, and spares its allies. In turf, that accuracy matters. Thermal weeding research has demonstrated that superheated, low-pressure steam at 100–110°C can achieve high control rates of young broadleaf weeds, particularly when timed to early growth stages, but deep-rooted perennials may require further treatments. By attaching to existing mowers, tractors, or utility vehicles, the company is taking a position that the technology should be positioned as an add-on rather than a wholesale equipment swap.

Why the chemical-free turf care trend is emerging

Public agencies and private operators have been rethinking their use of chemicals on land used for recreation. Hundreds of millions of pounds of pesticides are applied annually, for all purposes around the country and across sectors, but lawn care makes up a substantial portion: The U.S. Geological Survey has estimated that hundreds of millions may be used each year nationwide. A number of cities and school boards have banned cosmetic pesticide applications on playing fields, while golf courses remain on the lookout for input reduction practices that do not compromise playability. Some inputs have dropped over the past decade, according to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America—partly because of regulations and policies, but also due to public relations.

The economics are shifting, too. Herbicide prices soared in 2021–2022 due to global supply chain disruptions, with multiple market trackers reporting dramatic spikes for popular products. Even as prices come back to earth, volatility has spurred interest in alternatives that lessen reliance on chemicals. Naware says its targeted steam can reduce the amount of chemicals needed by $100,000 to $250,000 a year for large turf operators and save even more in reduced spraying labor and fewer restricted-entry intervals after treatment.

Early pilots and Naware’s path to scaling operations

Naware says it is running paid pilots with sports turf managers and golf course operators to fine-tune QuickSense’s performance across grass species, irrigation regimes, and seasonal light conditions—variables that can trip up vision systems. “We are looking to provide constant inference at mowing speeds with very low false positives, so crews can treat weeds on the same pass-through as routine maintenance. Processing at the edge means lower latency, and no coverage gaps if you have a large piece of property.”

They’re also working with large ag equipment manufacturers to get the controls out through dealers and incorporated into more traditional operator interfaces. The company is also in the process of applying for patents around its targeting and thermal delivery protocols and intends to bring in a first round of external funding to build inventory and grow its training datasets. For customers, the questions in the near term are practical:

Throughput per hour (to gain access to electricity there)

Energy use (especially in countries where electricity is costly)

Water consumption logistics (since large landholdings often don’t have good access to relatively small amounts of it)

Effectiveness on stubborn species like plantain, nutsedge, and certain rhizomatous grasses

The competitive landscape for chemical-free weed control

There is a wave of innovation focused on chemical-free weed control. Electrical systems like RootWave use high-frequency current; laser platforms have landed in specialty crops, while hot-water and foam systems made by companies including Weedingtech and Weedtechnics are incorporated into municipal fleets. Meanwhile, precision sprayers from ag-tech companies rely on computer vision to slash herbicide use by only dosing weeds. What separates Naware is its laser focus on turf, compatibility with widely available mowing equipment (which is great for smaller courses without specific application technologies), and an opportunity to treat spots off-the-cuff with just water as the active ingredient.

Anyone who claims to have a silver bullet is wrong. Thermal treatments may be slower than broadcast spraying and may have to be applied multiple times, especially for perennials that are well established. Factors such as energy efficiency, heating element maintenance, and operator training may be as important as model accuracy. But for places where chemical drift, re-entry intervals, and public perception carry outsized weight—youth sports fields, campus lawns, resort landscapes—the trade-offs might be worth it.

What comes next for Naware and chemical-free turf care

Should Naware be able to show reliable detection under variable light and weather conditions, mow at a clip commensurate with routine mowing rates, and prove total cost of ownership, the company’s steam-on-demand model could qualify as another cog in integrated turf management programs. Seek out pilot data, which might include:

Effectiveness by season

Operating costs per acre

Percent reduction in herbicide and labor hours

Also keep an eye out for partnerships with universities and turfgrass extension services to produce independent verification—which is crucial when it comes to widespread adoption.

Lawns aren’t row crops; expectations for looks and safety are lofty, and downtime is minimal. Something chemical-free that keeps fields playable and pets safe and budgets predictable would be more than a niche tool. If Naware’s pilots scale, the tired mow-and-go routine may soon be joined by a new step: see, steam, and continue on.