Motorola Razr Ultra Drops To $799 With Free Extras

One of the most aggressive foldable phone promotions of the year just landed: the Motorola Razr Ultra is down to $799.99 with a free 1TB storage upgrade and a complimentary pair of Moto Buds Plus. By Motorola’s own tally, that’s an effective $899.99 off the combined value, pushing a premium clamshell foldable into mainstream-flagship pricing territory.

The bundle is available directly from Motorola and applies to all colorways, including the eye-catching PANTONE collaborations in Scarab, Cabaret, Mountain Trail, and Rio Red. It’s billed as a limited-time offer, and given how quickly recent manufacturer promos cycle, hesitation could mean missing out.

What You Get in the Motorola Razr Ultra Bundle Deal

The headline item is the Razr Ultra itself, Motorola’s top-tier flip foldable with flagship-grade internals and a refined hinge. The deal also includes a 1TB storage upgrade at no extra cost—rare in the flip category—and the Moto Buds Plus, earbuds that normally retail for $199.99.

In practical terms, that means massive on-device storage for 4K video, high-res photography, and offline media, plus a solid audio companion out of the box. For frequent travelers or content creators, avoiding cloud reliance and accessory add-ons is no small win.

Why This Lower Price Point for Razr Ultra Matters

Clamshell foldables typically launch around $999 in the US—think of recent entries from Samsung and Motorola itself—before gradual markdowns arrive months later. Dropping to $799.99 with value-add extras undercuts many traditional slabs and trims the historical premium foldables have commanded.

Market researchers have noted steady double-digit growth in foldable shipments as prices soften and durability improves. Lower entry points like this accelerate adoption by bringing the tech to buyers who might otherwise settle for standard flagships.

Hardware Highlights That Make the Motorola Razr Ultra Stand Out

Beyond the sticker shock, the Razr Ultra’s spec sheet backs up the pitch. It pairs a top-tier Snapdragon 8-series chipset with up to 16GB of RAM, making it unusually capable for a flip design where 8–12GB remains common. The result is smoother multitasking, tighter thermals, and plenty of headroom for the long haul.

The nearly 7-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display supports a blistering 165Hz refresh rate for hyper-fluid scrolling and gaming—well above the 120Hz ceiling most rivals hit. The outer cover screen is large enough to handle messaging, navigation, and camera controls without opening the phone, which genuinely changes daily usability.

Build quality is anchored by a sturdy aluminum frame and a reinforced hinge, with ingress protection rated for everyday spills and dust. Charging is brisk, with fast wired and wireless options, and the battery is bigger than what we typically see in flip-style foldables, addressing a common pain point for the category.

How the Motorola Razr Ultra Compares to Current Rivals

At $799.99, the Razr Ultra undercuts the launch price of recent clamshell competitors while offering a higher refresh rate, more RAM headroom, and far more storage thanks to the 1TB upgrade. Factor in the $199.99 earbuds, and the effective value stretches even further for buyers building an ecosystem from scratch.

While Samsung’s latest flip line remains formidable on software longevity and ecosystem integration, Motorola’s large cover display, fast charging, and aggressive pricing complicate the choice. For shoppers prioritizing display fluidity and storage, this deal flips the usual narrative.

Who Should Jump on This Motorola Razr Ultra Bundle Deal

If you’ve been foldable-curious but wary of four-figure prices, this is the moment to act. Power users who push multitasking and local media storage will especially appreciate the 16GB RAM configuration and the 1TB boost. Frequent photographers and travelers benefit from the larger battery and quick top-ups, not to mention the convenience of the expansive cover screen.

As with any manufacturer promotion, availability is fluid and inventory can tighten quickly. For now, though, this is as close to a no-compromise flip phone deal as we’ve seen this cycle—one that finally makes a premium foldable feel like a smart buy rather than a splurge.