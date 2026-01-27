Motorola Razr Ultra Deal Adds Free 1TB Upgrade

A rare bundle has dropped on the Motorola Razr Ultra that is hard to ignore. For $999.99, the clamshell flagship comes with a free upgrade to 1TB of storage and throws in a Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds Plus at no extra cost—a combined bonus value listed at $899.98. It’s a manufacturer-direct offer with all color options available, and it’s positioned to move quickly.

What This Bundle Actually Includes: 1TB, Watch, Buds

The headliner is the free bump to the 1TB configuration, a capacity that’s still uncommon on flip-style foldables. Storage upgrades of this size typically cost a premium on any flagship, so seeing it included is notable for power users who live on-device with large photo libraries, offline video, or AAA mobile games.

Also in the box: Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds Plus, each typically listed at $199.99. The Watch Fit covers daily health tracking with familiar features like heart rate, SpO2 spot checks, and GPS workout logging, while the Buds Plus are tuned for punchy sound and active noise cancellation. Bundles like this effectively kit you out with a modern Android setup in one purchase.

Style shoppers won’t feel boxed in either. The Razr Ultra is available in a range of PANTONE-inspired finishes including Scarab, Cabaret, Mountain Trail, and Rio Red, pairing the nostalgia of the Razr brand with a very current materials palette.

Why the Razr Ultra Stands Out Among Flip Phones

The Razr Ultra’s core appeal is its balance of big-screen utility and pocketable design. The inner display stretches to roughly 6.9 inches with LTPO tech for adaptive refresh up to a blistering 165Hz, keeping animations and scrolling ultra-smooth. The generous outer display is more than a notification ticker—it can run full apps for quick tasks like messaging, navigation, media controls, and boarding passes without flipping the phone open.

Under the hood, the latest Razr Ultra generation moved to a Snapdragon 8-series platform with flagship-class performance. That means faster app launches, more headroom for photo and video processing, and smoother gaming. Paired with ample RAM and the 1TB upgrade, it’s a rare flip that genuinely feels like a no-compromise daily driver.

Durability and charging round out the story. The hinge is engineered for repeated folds and the chassis offers meaningful water resistance. Fast wired and wireless charging options help you top up quickly—useful given how often foldables are used for video and maps when traveling. Reviewers across the industry have reported full-day endurance with mixed use, which tracks with the efficiency gains we’ve seen from recent Snapdragon chips.

How This Price and Bundle Compare to Other Flip Phones

On paper, $999.99 is already competitive for a premium flip phone, especially against rivals that frequently start higher without accessories. Factor in the bundled watch, earbuds, and the 1TB upgrade, and the effective value moves into standout territory. Notably, 1TB options are rare in clamshell foldables—several competitors top out at 512GB—so creators and frequent travelers get unusual breathing room here.

The broader market context supports the appeal. Counterpoint Research estimates global foldable shipments climbed to roughly 19 million units in 2023 and projects further growth as designs mature. Display Supply Chain Consultants has also highlighted steady improvements in durability, costs, and cover-screen utility—areas where the Razr Ultra has leaned in with its large external display and refined hinge design.

Who Should Jump on This Deal and Why It Makes Sense

If you’ve been waiting for a flip that doesn’t force tough trade-offs, this bundle checks a rare mix of boxes: massive storage, flagship performance, fast charging, and a cover screen that actually reduces how often you need to open the device. Social creators, frequent photographers, and travelers who need reliable offline media and maps will feel the difference that 1TB makes.

To maximize the offer, confirm the 1TB configuration is selected at checkout and that both the Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds Plus appear in the cart before finalizing. If you have an older device, look for trade-in options from the manufacturer to stack additional savings. As with most limited-time bundles, availability can change quickly, so acting sooner is wiser if the color you want is in stock.

The takeaway is straightforward: with the 1TB upgrade and two solid accessories included, this Razr Ultra promotion delivers unusually strong value in the flip-phone segment. If a compact flagship with room to grow is on your shortlist, this is the moment to pounce.