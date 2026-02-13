Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Hits Record Low on Amazon

Motorola’s flagship flip phone just set a new floor. The Razr Ultra 2025 is now listed on Amazon for $799.99, a hefty $500 beneath its launch price, marking the lowest price yet for the premium clamshell foldable. The markdown applies across all colorways, including the eye-catching Pantone Cabaret and Rio Red finishes, making this one of the most aggressive deals we’ve seen on a high-end foldable this cycle.

Why This Major Price Shift Matters for Buyers

Clamshell foldables have typically hovered closer to four figures, with most new models launching near or above $999. A sub-$800 tag changes the calculus for anyone weighing a conventional flagship against a flip device. Market trackers like Counterpoint Research has noted steady, double-digit growth trajectories for foldables after shipments reached the mid-teens in millions recently, and pricing levers like this are a key reason adoption continues to widen beyond early enthusiasts.

Equally important, this specific model narrows the performance gap that has dogged some early foldables. Rather than asking buyers to compromise for the form factor, the Razr Ultra 2025 aims to deliver top-tier specs in a pocketable, throwback-inspired design—now at a price that undercuts many slab flagships.

Hardware That Backs Up the Hype on This Foldable

At its core is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 16GB of RAM, a configuration more akin to gaming phones than compact foldables. That much memory pays dividends in multitasking, especially when juggling multiple apps split across internal and external displays. Animations and UI elements stay fluid thanks to the 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED main panel that ramps up to a brisk 165Hz refresh rate—faster than the 120Hz ceiling common on many premium phones. Resolution lands at 1,224 x 2,912, keeping text crisp and colors punchy.

The cover display is large enough to make genuine use of widgets, cameras, maps, and quick replies without flipping the phone open every time. That matters more than spec sheets suggest: the fewer opens you need, the longer the hinge and inner display tend to feel fresh in day-to-day use. Display Supply Chain Consultants has noted broader adoption of advanced display stacks like ultra-thin glass across modern foldables, and the Razr Ultra 2025 reflects that maturation with a smooth touch layer and reduced crease visibility at typical viewing angles.

Durability gets another nod with an aluminum frame and an IP48 rating, offering protection against dust ingress and splashes beyond what many first-wave flip phones managed. Motorola’s finish options—Pantone Cabaret, Mountain Trail, Rio Red, and Scarab—also stand out in a market that often leans on muted tones.

Battery life is a known sticking point for compact foldables, but the 4,700mAh cell helps the Razr Ultra push through a full day. Independent testing has generally pegged mixed-use longevity at roughly a day of normal use, with faster top-ups via 68W wired charging and a notably brisk 30W wireless option. For context, rival clamshells often cap wireless charging at lower wattages.

How It Stacks Up Against Top Rivals in 2025

In this price bracket, the Razr Ultra 2025’s combination of a high-refresh 7-inch inner display, large outer panel, and 16GB RAM is unusual. Many competitors emphasize design flair but stick to 120Hz displays and less memory. Camera systems on flip phones remain a nuanced trade-off versus bar-shaped flagships with larger sensors, but Motorola’s emphasis on computational tuning and leveraging the cover display for high-quality selfies makes practical sense for the form factor.

The broader takeaway is simple: with performance that finally mirrors the best Android slabs and a discount this steep, the Razr Ultra 2025 moves from “niche luxury” to “sensible flagship alternative” for shoppers who value pocketability and a big, useful outer screen.

Where to Get the Deal on Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Amazon is listing the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 at $799.99 with the $500 instant discount applied and no restriction on color selection. Availability can swing quickly on cuts this deep, so expect fluctuating inventory.

If you prefer to buy direct, Motorola is mirroring the sale on its official site and, at the time of writing, is bundling a storage upgrade to 1TB along with a pair of Moto Buds Plus earbuds at no additional cost. That direct offer enhances the value equation further for power users who plan to store large photo libraries, offline video, or big game installs.

Bottom line: With a record-low price, heavyweight specs, and meaningful bundle perks available direct, the Razr Ultra 2025 just became one of the most compelling foldable buys of the year.