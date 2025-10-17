Motorola Razr Plus and Ultra Get $400 Off

If you’ve been gazing longingly at the modern flip phone world, now is your chance to pounce. Cool deal: A $400 discount is live on two of Motorola’s leaders: the Razr Plus at $599.99 and the flagship-level Razr Ultra at $1,099.99 for the spacious 1TB model. It’s an uncommon twofer that takes a bite out of much of the foldable field while not cutting features that make these devices special.

Deal highlights, availability, and where to buy

Razr Plus: $599.99 (about 40% off the usual $999.99)

Razr Ultra 1TB: $1,099.99 (about 26.7% off the usual $1,499.99)

Unlocked models should work on most major US carriers

Amazon.com: Sugar Factory Hot Pink and Mocha Mousse finishes are also on sale through Amazon for the Razr Plus. The price break on the Razr Ultra is a Motorola discount and applies to whichever color you choose.

As is typical with such aggressive promotions, the calculus of quantities and timing can shift quickly. If you’re particular about a color or storage tier, the time to act is now — in larger sales, such popular configurations are often among the first to vanish.

Why the Razr Plus makes more sense for most buyers

Most people should get the Razr Plus. It combines a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM, providing flagship-level speed for when you are switching between various tasks and playing games. The 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display boasts an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, surpassing most mainstream flagships and making scrolling, animations, and high-speed games feel ultra-smooth.

On the outside, the 4.0-inch cover screen is perfect for quick notifications and for use as a viewfinder or for checking more on-screen information without flipping open the phone. The build certainly feels premium, thanks to the aluminum frame and a vegan leather finish in some colors, while offering protection against dust and water with an IP48 rating. It has a 50MP main camera that forms the backbone of a solid sub-camera system made better by the larger cover screen for hands-free photos and vlogging.

The 4,000mAh battery isn’t the biggest in the class; however, 45W wired charging (and not to mention 15W wireless charging) gets you juiced up again quickly.

For most people that trade-off is more than worth it at $599.99, especially with the smoother-than-usual display and strong daily performance.

What makes the Razr Ultra different at the top end

The Razr Ultra is for those that want top spec with no compromises in a flip form factor. It ramps up to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB of RAM, and the much-needed 1TB storage option — great for heavy shooters, 4K video recording, and offline media storage. While the internal LTPO AMOLED extends to roughly seven inches at 165Hz with a sharper 1,224 x 2,912 resolution, it still preserves the useful 4.0-inch external display.

Durability is enhanced with a steel hinge and backing, along with the same IP48 protection. The battery grows to 4,700mAh and the charging is faster at wired 68W and wireless 30W. Manufacturer claims suggest all-day longevity (about 25 hours with mixed use), which is impressive in the world of flip phones where battery life tends to be one of its biggest limitations.

How This Compares With Rival Flip Phones

At these prices the conversation about value starts to change. At $599.99, the Razr Plus is cheaper than most candy-bar flagships while boasting a larger cover screen than many flip competitors. The Razr Ultra (1TB storage, 165Hz panel) costs $1,099.99, directly challenging mainstream premium devices still charging extra for 1TB storage and a display that smooths all the way up to 165 frames per second.

For comparison, the current generation of Galaxy Z Flip starts at $1,099 for 256GB and features a 120Hz inner display but offers less display real estate on the cover panel.

Samsung is the category leader in shipments, but analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC see double-digit sustained growth in the foldable market as an indication of wider consumer acceptance — and stiffer competition. It’s that competitive push that is precisely what has made deals like this sharper.

Before you check out, buying tips to consider

Check carrier compatibility if you’re taking your own phone to a plan, and see whether there are any trade-in or bundle offers that might stack savings. Take into account your storage requirements — photographers and the serious traveler will love the Ultra’s 1TB headroom. If you’re tough on hinges, the Ultra’s reinforced mechanism might be worth paying for. Finally, consider return windows and warranty coverage; flip phones are sturdier now than in the past, but foldables remain complex devices with unique care considerations.

Bottom line: A $400 price cut on both models is an aggressive entry point for foldables. The Razr Plus represents the sweet-spot purchase for most people, who can opt to spend $599.99, while power users and creators have a rare chance to grab the maxed-out Razr Ultra 1TB variant for $1,099.99 without compromise on the things that make modern flip phones great.