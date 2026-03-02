Motorola Razr Fold Specs And Release Window Revealed

Motorola’s long-rumored Razr Fold is now official, with the company detailing its performance hardware, expansive displays, camera stack, and a release window. The announcement marks Motorola’s most serious push yet into book-style foldables, positioning the Razr Fold squarely against the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Pixel Fold flagships.

Design and display sizes on the Motorola Razr Fold

The Razr Fold opens to an 8.1-inch internal display and carries a 6.6-inch external screen for full phone use while closed. That inner panel places it among the largest in the category, giving it extra room for multitasking and pen input. Motorola says the device measures just 4.6mm when open and 9.9mm folded, signaling a focus on pocketability without sacrificing canvas size.

A larger cover screen matters more than you might think. In consumer studies cited by multiple OEMs over the past two years, owners use the outer display for quick tasks—messaging, maps, music—far more often than expected, reducing “open” fatigue. With 6.6 inches to play with, Motorola is betting users will complete most everyday actions without ever unfolding.

Power and performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Under the hood, the Razr Fold runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 paired with up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of storage. That’s top-tier silicon aimed at both gaming and on-device AI. Motorola’s “moto ai” suite is onboard, leveraging the chipset’s NPU for tasks like context-aware assistance, image enhancements, and voice-driven actions without constant cloud calls.

This level of headroom is increasingly table stakes in premium foldables. Counterpoint Research has noted that early adopters skew toward power users who demand laptop-like concurrency in a phone, from split-screen productivity to creative apps that lean on local AI models.

Battery capacity and charging claims for Razr Fold

Motorola equips the Razr Fold with a 6000mAh battery—an unusually large pack for a hinge-based design. The company claims you can get roughly 12 hours of use from just 12 minutes on the charger, a bold promise that, if reflected in real-world testing, would ease one of the format’s biggest pain points. For context, the previous Razr Ultra drew praise for all-day endurance; a bigger cell here should extend that advantage, especially when using the outer display more frequently.

Foldable engineering typically trades battery capacity for hinge mechanics and thin profiles. Display Supply Chain Consultants has repeatedly flagged battery density and thermal management as constraints in ultra-thin designs, so seeing 6000mAh at under 10mm folded will raise eyebrows—in a good way—among battery skeptics.

Cameras built for versatile shooting on Razr Fold

The camera setup reads like a flagship checklist: a 50MP Sony Lytia 828 main sensor, a 50MP Sony Lytia 600 telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. Motorola also fits a 32MP selfie camera on the inside and a 20MP unit on the outside for cover-screen shots without opening the device. The combination should excel at both traditional shooting and hands-free framing with the phone propped half-open—one of the quiet superpowers of foldables.

This is a notable shift from early foldables that compromised on optics. The triple 50MP array positions the Razr Fold to go head-to-head with the best from Samsung and Google, which have historically reserved their very top camera experiences for slab flagships rather than foldables.

Productivity features and Moto Pen Ultra stylus support

Motorola will offer a Moto Pen Ultra stylus bundle in select markets, underscoring the Razr Fold’s creative and productivity ambitions. Paired with that 8.1-inch display, a pen invites sketching, quick markups, and note-taking. Expect robust multitasking features as well—split panes, floating windows, and app pairs—mirroring the workflows that have made foldables attractive to professionals on the go.

Price details and the expected global release window

Motorola says the Razr Fold will arrive in the coming months. Global pricing is still under wraps, though the company has confirmed a European bundle at €1,999 including the Moto Pen Ultra. That places it firmly in premium territory alongside the Galaxy Z Fold line and other large-format foldables.

The competitive picture against Galaxy and Pixel foldables

With an 8.1-inch inner display, a 6000mAh battery, and a triple 50MP camera array, the Razr Fold enters the conversation as a spec-forward alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold. If Motorola’s charging claims and camera tuning hold up in independent reviews, this device could reset expectations for battery life and imaging on a book-style foldable.

Analysts at IDC and Counterpoint Research have pointed to steady foldable growth as panel yields improve and prices normalize. Motorola’s latest move suggests the category is maturing beyond novelty, where fundamentals—battery, cameras, and durability—now drive the upgrade pitch as much as the wow factor of a bending screen.