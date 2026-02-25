Motorola Opens Android 17 Beta Enrollment

Motorola has begun taking sign-ups for its Android 17 beta, inviting a limited pool of users on select models to trial the next major Android release ahead of a broader rollout. Eligibility depends on your region and device, and the company says only a subset of registrants will be approved.

Who Can Join the Motorola Android 17 Beta Right Now

In the US, the program currently targets a single device: the Motorola Edge 2025. Across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power are listed, while in India, the Moto G57 Power is included. Motorola is collecting interest via regional enrollment forms and will notify selected participants by email.

The company notes that not all applicants will be chosen, underscoring that seats are capped to keep feedback manageable and to reduce risk for the wider user base. If you don’t see your model listed, you’re not shut out forever—OEMs commonly expand eligibility as builds stabilize.

Why Motorola Is Moving Early With Android 17 Beta

Early betas help manufacturers tune core experiences—camera pipelines, modem stacks, display drivers, and custom UI layers—before the final Android build locks down. For Motorola, it’s a chance to harden its My UX features on top of Google’s platform changes while collecting bug reports from real-world networks and usage patterns it can’t fully simulate in labs.

This timing also shows intent. Google’s own Android 17 beta cycle for Pixel devices is still ramping up, and Samsung has yet to announce its program for an Android 17-based One UI 9 release. Historically, industry trackers such as Counterpoint Research have placed Motorola behind brands like Samsung and OnePlus when it comes to speed of major OS upgrades. Opening applications now suggests a push to tighten that gap.

What To Expect From Android 17 On Motorola

Because the build is pre-release, features may shift, and stability isn’t guaranteed. Based on what Google has previewed through its Pixel betas, testers should anticipate under-the-hood changes aimed at performance, power efficiency, and app compatibility, along with refinements to privacy and accessibility. Motorola’s layer will likely focus on reliability in day-to-day tools—gestures, Ready For connectivity, and camera modes—plus regional network optimizations.

Don’t expect every headline feature to land on every model. Hardware capabilities, regional certifications, and carrier requirements can influence which options ship where. That’s part of what these betas are designed to sort out.

How To Prepare And Enroll In Motorola’s Android 17 Beta

Enrollment requires registering your interest through Motorola’s regional forms tied to the eligible devices. If selected, you’ll receive instructions for installing the beta build over the air. Before opting in, back up your data. Pre-release software can break essentials like 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, Bluetooth accessories, or banking apps, and some bugs may persist until later builds.

Exiting a beta often means a full device wipe to return to stable firmware. If your phone is mission critical, consider waiting for the public release. Developers and enthusiasts with a secondary device are better candidates for early testing.

How It Compares To Other Android 17 Beta Programs

Google continues to iterate Android 17 on Pixel phones through its official beta program, shaping APIs and platform behavior. Samsung typically opens its own Beta Program for Galaxy models later in the cycle as it merges core Android with One UI changes. GSMArena first highlighted Motorola’s selection approach for this cycle, noting that the company will hand-pick a small group rather than throwing the doors wide open.

The staggered cadence is normal: each OEM must validate the new OS against different chipsets, camera sensors, and modem configurations. Motorola’s early registration puts its testers closer to the ground floor, increasing the impact of their feedback on final polish.

Bottom Line For Early Adopters Considering Android 17

If you own an eligible Motorola device and are comfortable living with bugs, this is a chance to preview Android 17 and help shape its rollout. Acceptance is limited, selection isn’t guaranteed, and stability won’t match the public release—but your reports can directly influence fixes and features that reach millions of users later on.