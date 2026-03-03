Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: the American brand insists on the curved screen in the mid-range

Motorola’s new Edge 70 Fusion, shown at the Barcelona Mobile World Congress, arrives with a simple message: in a segment where most brands try to play it safe, the company still believes design is one of the selling points of a smartphone. Its new product brings a quad-curved panel, a Sony-backed camera pitch and a spec sheet aimed at making “mid-range” feel less like a compromise and more like a deliberate choice.

A design-first mid-range phone that wants to look different

Motorola is trying to separate the Edge 70 Fusion from the mid-range crowd… and there is no doubt it has done it. The device is built around what the brand calls “a true quad-curve design,” with curved front glass that flows into the back and removes the sharper edges common in more conventional handsets.

This design language, which started with the “Edge” devices from Samsung, has been avoided in mid-range smartphones, but Motorola has embraced it and integrated it into its phones in recent years. Many brands have moved toward flat panels in recent years, partly for cost reasons and partly because they are easier to protect. Motorola is going the other way and keeping the curved display as a signature trait.

The main hardware pitch follows the same logic. According to Motorola, the Edge 70 Fusion is the first smartphone with a 144Hz quad-curved display and Pantone Validated color, which will make a great difference while playing online casino games, dramatically enhancing the immersion. The panel measures 6.8 inches, uses an Extreme AMOLED format, reaches a 1.5K resolution and can hit up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness.

Solid internals, a Sony-backed camera and aggressive value

The Edge 70 Fusion doesn’t rely only on looks. At its core is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7S Gen 3, a chip Motorola pairs with AI-focused software features and a battery setup meant to keep the phone competitive in daily use. The standard model carries a 5,200mAh battery and supports 68W TurboPower charging. Even though it isn’t the biggest battery ever seen or the fastest-charging phone in the mid-range, the company has insisted it can deliver up to 39 hours of battery life, according to its own testing. However, there is a second version that boosts the battery to 7,000mAh, which might be the most interesting for intensive users. Another interesting feature is power sharing, so it can charge compatible devices.

Cameras are another major part of today’s smartphones. Motorola has confirmed it will be the first smartphone with Sony’s LYTIA 710 sensor, a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization designed to give the Edge 70 Fusion a stronger photographic argument than many mid-range rivals. That main sensor is joined by a 13MP ultrawide that also handles macro duties and a 32MP selfie camera capable of 4K recording. On paper, that is a well-rounded package for a device positioned below flagship level. However, the user experience will dictate where the camera ends up in the mid-tier range.

Motorola is also pushing durability harder than usual for this price range. The company lists IP68 and IP69 protection, MIL-STD-810H certification and Gorilla Glass 7i, with a starting price of $503. That pricing helps explain the device’s place in the lineup: it is meant to feel closer to a premium product without leaving the part of the market where buyers still compare every dollar carefully.

Unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2026

Motorola presented the Edge 70 Fusion at MWC 2026, using Barcelona’s biggest mobile trade show as the launchpad for a wider, harder push. On its MWC recap page, the company introduced the new Razr Fold alongside its mid-range option, while also expanding its ecosystem with the latest Moto Buds 2 and Moto Buds 2 Plus.

The setting also reinforced the scale of the announcement. The official MWC Barcelona site lists this year’s event as running from March 2 to March 5 at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, which means Motorola chose one of the most visible venues on the mobile calendar for the reveal. In practical terms, that gives the Edge 70 Fusion a larger stage than a routine online launch and helps frame it as a notable addition to Motorola’s 2026 lineup.

That trade-show context fits the phone itself. The Edge 70 Fusion is not the flashiest device Motorola showed at MWC, but it may be the key volume play. By bringing a curved 144Hz panel, upgraded materials and a more ambitious camera story into a lower price bracket, Motorola is making a statement: it still believes mid-range phones can sell on personality as well as specs.