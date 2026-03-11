Motorola Captures 50% of US Foldable Market

In a twist few expected, Motorola now leads the US foldable phone race. An analyst from the International Data Corporation says the Lenovo-owned brand holds roughly 50% of the country’s foldable market, outpacing rivals that helped establish the category. It’s a remarkable pivot in a space many assumed belonged to Samsung by default.

How Motorola Pulled Ahead in US Foldables

The milestone stems from a simple strategy executed well: focus where buyers are. Motorola’s Razr line zeroes in on the clamshell format, the style that looks and feels like a classic flip phone when closed. In the US, where pocketability, fashion appeal, and aggressive carrier deals count as much as raw specs, that approach landed. The company undercut the premium tier with more accessible pricing on the Razr, while the Razr+ aimed squarely at the flagship flip experience.

Carrier partnerships did the rest. Retail visibility across major operators, frequent trade-in offers, and eye-catching promotions helped Motorola get devices into hands quickly. Add strong brand equity around the iconic Razr name and you get a recipe for volume—especially as shoppers warm to foldables but remain price-sensitive. Meanwhile, competitors split their attention between book-style models and flips, diluting focus in a category where one clear message can win the aisle.

Design maturity also plays a role. Recent Razr models brought tighter hinges, reduced screen creases, and larger cover displays that make quick tasks possible without fully unfolding. Those quality-of-life wins matter when convincing mainstream users that foldables are ready for daily life, not just a tech demo.

Regional momentum backs the trend across markets

The US surge isn’t an outlier. IDC’s Nabila Popal notes Motorola controls about 55% of the foldable segment in Latin America, a region where the brand has long been strong thanks to broad distribution and sharp value plays. Globally, Motorola’s foldable share has climbed to nearly 14%, and in Europe and Central Europe the company ranks second with roughly 12–13% share. That consistency across markets suggests more than a lucky quarter—it points to a product-market fit that’s translating internationally.

Crucially, this momentum has arrived with a single form factor. Motorola has yet to ship a book-style foldable—the larger, tablet-like design where Samsung popularized the category and where Google’s Pixel Fold competes. Winning half the US market on clamshells alone underscores how powerful the flip segment has become and how effectively Motorola has capitalized on it.

What it means for Samsung and Google in foldables

For Samsung, long the global standard-bearer for foldables, the message is clear: the flip fight is far from settled. The Galaxy Z Flip line remains a top-tier option, but Motorola’s momentum shows that pricing, promotions, and lifestyle framing can swing share quickly. Expect even more emphasis on carrier incentives and day-one trade-ins around the next Z Flip to claw back ground.

Google faces a different challenge. With a single, premium book-style device defining its foldable push, it lacks a clamshell counterpart at the more approachable end of the price spectrum. Unless a compact Pixel flip appears, Motorola’s grip on the US flip segment could deepen, leaving Google to compete primarily on software and camera performance in the larger foldable tier.

Other players remain factors. OnePlus, for example, earned praise for a book-style device that tackled weight and crease concerns, but its presence in US carrier channels is narrower. Without sustained retail exposure, breakthroughs are harder to scale.

The next test for Motorola’s lead in foldables

Motorola is preparing to enter the book-style arena with its first “Razr Fold,” expanding beyond flips for the first time. If the company can translate its clamshell formula—competitive pricing, broad availability, and distinctive design—into the larger form factor, its current edge could solidify. If not, incumbents may regain momentum in the higher-price tier where brand loyalty and ecosystem gravity are harder to dislodge.

The larger backdrop is encouraging for the entire category. Industry researchers have tracked steady double-digit growth for foldables, even as the wider smartphone market has cooled at times. As hinges improve, creases diminish, and software better adapts to dual-screen workflows and cover displays, the barriers to mainstream adoption keep falling.

For now, the headline is unambiguous: Motorola has turned nostalgia into market power, converting the Razr name into real share. Grabbing 50% of US foldables with clamshells alone is not just a quirky stat—it’s a signal that the center of gravity in foldables is shifting, and the fight for the flip is the fight to win.