Moto Edge 70 Beats S25 Edge So Far In Terms Of Battery Life

Slim phones typically create a choice between looking good and lasting long. Motorola’s forthcoming Moto Edge 70 looks set to shatter that rule, flaunting an ultra-thin design along with a battery and charging combination capable of embarrassing the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air – two of its flashiest thin-and-light rivals.

Official teasers officially confirm a 4,800mAh cell and 68W wired charging of the Edge 70. On paper, that’s a solid lead over the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 3,900mAh and 25W top-up – not to mention the iPhone Air’s lesser cell and similarly meagre charging ceiling. And if it can land the leap when it comes to thermal management and efficiency, this could be the thin flagship that actually goes a full day without you feeling panic and makes back 80% while you make coffee.

Bigger battery in a thinner body sets Edge 70 apart

Motorola is marketing the Edge 70 as a sub‑6mm phone, but still manages to cram in a 4,800mAh pack. Plugging those in with the 3.85V nominal voltage for a modern smartphone cell, we get about 18.5Wh of energy per unit (again at 10 Ah capacity). Compare that to just over 15Wh for the 3,900mAh Galaxy S25 Edge and nearly 12Wh from teardown trackers like iFixit’s estimates of what we see in regulatory filings for the iPhone Air’s rumored 3,149mAh size. That’s a significant energy delta in devices that are this wafer-thin.

How did we get here? That’s because across the industry, advances in packaging and cell design — stacked batteries, more-compact PCB layouts, and higher-silicon anode mixes — are raising energy density without bloating thickness. Motorola hasn’t disclosed chemistry, but the net result is evident: A device that’s competitive in stamina with an average 7.5–8.3mm flagship on databases kept by outlets such as GSMArena, but in a wafer-type frame.

Raw capacity isn’t the whole story, of course. Screen efficiency, modem behavior and idle drain are also very important. Yet giving the Edge 70 roughly 20–50% more energy headroom than its thin rivals is a head start to begin with that’s already dialled into a phone even before software optimization hops into the chat.

Charging speed advantage could redefine thin phones

The Edge 70’s thin, wired 68W charging gives it an edge in the ultrathin class. Independent testers such as ChargerLAB report 60–80W systems hitting 0–50% in under 20 minutes and taking around 40 minutes to nearly fill the battery pack, depending on thermal limits and battery health modes. This is even taking more conservative power curves into account, and it’s a different world from 25W solutions.

Samsung limits the Galaxy S25 Edge to 25W, and Apple doesn’t announce a specific number, however reviewer results as well as tests in engineering labs generally find that iPhone models top out at about 25–27W on USB Power Delivery. Those approaches promote long-term battery health, but they can’t compete with the instant convenience of an honest-to-goodness fast top-up when you’re on fumes.

Expect the regular protections: stepped charging profiles, thermal monitoring and adaptive trickle to save cycle life. Good implementations also include a bedtime optimization, to hold 80% and finish before wake-up — something I am seeing more of these days from Android vendors. If Motorola nails the execution, the Edge 70 will not only begin the day stronger than its rivals but recover more quickly during it.

Thermals and battery health in ultra-thin designs

Lightning-quick charging in skinny phones stands or falls with heat.

With a sub‑6mm body there is little space for vapor chambers and graphite layers, meaning power has to be brought up very cautiously. The best designs radiate heat into the casing and taper respectfully in watts as per 60–70% SOC. Here’s where firmware discipline matters more than headline numbers.

Cycle life is another watchpoint. As per industry advice assuming management in accordance with IEC 61960, high quality lithium-ion cells should have at least retained 80% of their capacity after 500 full cycles. Aggressive charging curves can wear on it if left unchecked. Sellers who match high wattage with sane thermal ceilings and adaptive algorithms tend to last, albeit at a speed. That balance will be critical to make the Edge 70 a daily-driver, not just a spec-sheet darling.

Design details that support the battery-life pitch

Leaks hinting at a 50MP main camera with stabilization and an ultrawide that goes to 120–170°, so it doesn’t seem like Motorola is gunning down the middle on core imaging capabilities to make room for sizeable battery.

The colorways — said to be Pantone-inspired finishes such as Lily Pad, Gadget Gray and Bronze Green — suggest a premium finish worthy of a flagship thin device.

More than that, a big cell in a thin frame suggests the insides are packed tight: stacked boards, smaller vibration motors and maybe even a reworked speaker cavity. Those design decisions are invisible, but they’re the engineering trade-offs that allow a thin phone to behave like a thicker one when it counts.

What’s Different This Time About the Thin Phone Debate

For years, skinny has been understood to be beautiful but fragile on stamina. With a very respectable 4,800mAh battery and fast 68W charging — assuming it ever makes it to the wider world in this form — the Moto Edge 70 tackles that compromise head on and through some bold marketing detours, at least on paper pulls the rug from beneath both the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air where it counts every day: time away from a socket and time tethered to one.

Motorola has already started to display specs in a marketing drip ahead of the international rollout, and everything we’ve seen suggests that this will be a slimline flagship that finally treats battery life and charging as first-class features, not afterthoughts.

If real-world tests confirm the numbers, which is a big if, then it’s possible that expectations for the entire thin-and-light category will be revised.