Most Teens Use AI For Homework Help 10% Outsource It

A new national snapshot of teen tech habits confirms what many teachers already suspect: AI is now a routine study partner. A Pew Research Center survey finds 54% of U.S. teenagers have used AI chatbots for schoolwork, and 10% say the tools do all or most of it. That headline number captures a fast‑normalizing behavior—and a growing tension between “help” and “handoff.”

Teens are also blunt about the limits. Just 26% call chatbots extremely or very helpful for completing schoolwork, 25% say they’re only somewhat helpful, 3% say not helpful, and 45% aren’t using them for schoolwork at all. The result is a nuanced picture: widespread experimentation, uneven trust, and clear signs of overreliance at the margins.

What Teens Actually Do With AI Chatbots in School and Beyond

The most common use is basic information gathering. Pew reports 57% of teens have used AI to search for information, and within schoolwork specifically, 48% have used it to research a topic. Math help is close behind (43% have asked a chatbot to solve a problem), while 35% have used AI to edit their own writing.

Outside academics, the toolset is sprawling: 47% have used AI for fun or entertainment; 42% have asked it to summarize an article, book, or video; 38% have created or edited images and videos; 19% have sought news; and 16% have used it for casual conversation. Only 12% report turning to chatbots for emotional support, undercutting fears that teens see AI as a therapist.

These behaviors map to broader platform shifts. As major search providers infuse AI into results pages, teens’ instinct to ask a chatbot first is a preview of how research workflows may change for everyone.

Homework Help or Homework Handoff: Where Teens Draw the Line

Among students who use AI for school, usage intensity splits into four tiers: 10% say it does all or most of their work, 21% say some, 23% say a little, and the rest don’t use it for school. That top slice may seem small, but it represents a meaningful minority offloading core academic tasks to automation.

Economic context matters. Pew finds 20% of teens in households earning under $30,000 say AI does most or all of their schoolwork, compared with 7% in households above $75,000. Access to human tutoring, time, and stable study environments likely explains part of this gap. For some students, AI is filling a support vacuum; for others, it’s a convenience.

Meanwhile, teens are skeptical about one another. Asked about cheating at their schools, 34% say students use AI to cheat very or extremely often and 25% say somewhat often. Only 14% believe it happens rarely or never. The perception problem alone is corrosive: when classmates assume AI is doing the work, trust in authentic effort erodes.

Parents And Schools Are Still Catching Up

Despite AI’s presence in homework, parent‑teen conversations lag. Pew reports 42% of parents haven’t talked to their teens about AI chatbots at all. Those who have tend to separate acceptable utility from risky use: 79% are comfortable with using chatbots to look up information, while 58% are not okay with using them for emotional support and 45% disapprove of casual, open‑ended chatting.

In classrooms, educators are experimenting with contained, teachable uses. The Washington Post has reported on English teachers positioning chatbots as writing coaches—useful for brainstorming and revision—while instructing students to question AI’s advice, verify sources, and document their process. This approach reframes AI as a draft partner, not a ghostwriter.

At the same time, fully automated “do‑my‑class” services are testing school guardrails. A startup marketing an “Einstein” bot claimed it could log into widely used learning platforms, watch lectures, participate in discussions, and submit assignments automatically—drawing sharp criticism from educators and raising enforcement questions for platform providers. The signal to schools is unmistakable: write clear AI‑use policies now, and design assessments that value process and reasoning over paste‑ready outputs.

Pew’s separate research indicates brand familiarity drives adoption. In a recent teen survey, 59% reported using ChatGPT at least once, compared with 23% for Google Gemini and 20% for Meta AI. That spread reflects network effects and visibility more than pedagogy; the tools are improving fast, but teens gravitate to what their friends, teachers, and social feeds mention most.

Guardrails Without Panic: Practical Steps for Families and Schools

The data point to a practical middle path. Schools can keep learning at the center by asking students to “show your steps,” cite prompts, and annotate drafts; incorporating oral defenses and in‑class work that AI can’t replicate; and teaching source evaluation alongside prompt craft. Parents can set expectations that AI is a study buddy, not a stand‑in, and check in about what the bot got right—and wrong—on last night’s assignment.

The bigger story isn’t whether teens will use AI for homework—they already are. It’s whether families and schools can shape that use toward transparency, skill‑building, and equity, so that the 10% who outsource work becomes a ceiling, not the trend line.

Methodology note: Pew worked with Ipsos to survey 1,458 U.S. teens and their parents via the KnowledgePanel, yielding an overall margin of error of ±3.3 points. Findings cited above come from that nationally representative sample.