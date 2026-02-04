Moonpig offers a free Valentine’s Day card with postage

Valentine’s card shopping just got a lot cheaper. Moonpig is running a limited offer that drops the price of a customizable Valentine’s Day card to $0 and covers postage, making this the standout greeting card deal of the season for anyone who wants a personalized card without paying a cent.

How the free Valentine’s Day card deal works at Moonpig

The promo applies to Moonpig’s Standard Card size across the Valentine’s Day range. Select a design, personalize it, and at checkout enter the coupon code TREAT4YOU. The total should update to show the card as free with shipping included.

Shoppers report that the Standard Card typically lists at around $9.99 before the discount. The code is meant for Valentine’s designs, and it generally will not cover upgrades (larger sizes, premium finishes) or add-on gifts. As with most coupon campaigns, availability, usage limits, and regional eligibility can vary, so confirm the final price before placing your order.

Step-by-step guide to claiming your free card offer

Browse the Valentine’s Day collection and choose any design you like. Select the Standard Card size to ensure the code applies. Personalize the front and inside with text, photos, or names. Choose whether to send direct to the recipient or to yourself for signing. At checkout, enter the code TREAT4YOU and verify that the total updates to $0 with free shipping. Place your order and keep the confirmation for tracking.

Eligibility deadlines and delivery tips to know

Expect standard production and mailing time, with faster options sometimes available for a fee. If you’re cutting it close, send direct to the recipient to save a day in transit. Many print-on-demand card services batch print earlier in the day; submitting your order before midday local time can help hit same-day dispatch when offered.

Fine print to watch: coupon campaigns often limit one redemption per customer, exclude premium card sizes, and cannot be combined with other offers. If you add extras such as chocolates, flowers, or a larger format card, those charges will appear at checkout. Regional restrictions may apply.

Why this is a standout Valentine’s greeting card deal

The average greeting card typically runs $4 to $6 at retail, according to industry estimates from the Greeting Card Association, and that’s before postage. A $0 personalized card with shipping covered is rare—especially during a peak gifting holiday.

Valentine’s Day demand is reliably strong. The National Retail Federation has consistently found that greeting cards rank among the most-purchased Valentine’s items, with a sizable share of celebrants including a card alongside gifts like candy and flowers. In other words, this promo removes a cost from something many people planned to buy anyway.

Personalized cards can also punch above their price. Research cited by the Greeting Card Association has long noted that recipients value handwritten messages and tailored designs more than generic alternatives. Moonpig’s on-demand printing makes that level of customization easy—even if you’re a last-minute planner.

Personalization tips to make your Valentine’s card count

Keep your message tight and specific. Mention a shared moment, an inside joke, or one trait you appreciate. Brevity often lands better than a wall of text.

Use high-resolution photos if you add imagery. Smartphone shots are fine—just avoid heavy cropping or dim lighting that can print muddy.

Check spelling and layout before checkout. Preview both the front and inside; small typos are easy to miss on mobile. If you’re sending direct, consider adding your name and the year so the card stands as a keepsake.

Bottom line: how to secure this free Valentine’s card

If a heartfelt card is already on your list, this is the easiest way to cross it off without spending anything. Choose a design, customize it, and apply TREAT4YOU at checkout on a Standard Card. Confirm that the total hits $0 with free shipping, and you’ve secured one of the simplest Valentine’s wins of the season.