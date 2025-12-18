Monster Persona Headphones Drop to Lowest Price

The Monster Persona over-ear headphones have dropped to $49.99, from a list price of $159.99.

That $110 snip — 69% off — is the lowest price we’ve seen to date on Amazon’s listings, according to price-tracking data from Keepa, which means this is one of the most compelling headphone deals available right now.

At that price, the Personas undercut most budget NC rivals while hanging onto connections that matter: long battery life, multipoint Bluetooth, active noise cancellation with multiple modes, and a foldable design that’s travel-friendly.

Why This Deal Is a Category Killer Right Now

You not only get all the features you could want in a sub-$50 pair of headphones; Monster claims these have up to 70 hours of playtime per charge, quite a bit more than the 35–50-hour range you’ll often see in this category. For commuters or students, that can mean a full week of listening without having to hunt for your charger.

The Persona also features active noise cancelling with three selectable modes, including transparency that lets you hear ambient noises while on a commute or during office conversations. ANC on a budget typically prioritizes low-frequency rumbles initially — think train cars or HVAC — so the secondary transparency mode will be a pragmatic win for everyday safety and situational alertness.

Multipoint connectivity is another highlight. You can remain paired to two devices at once — a laptop for video calls, let’s say, and a phone for music — without manually re-pairing. True multipoint is still not a common feature, even on more expensive models, so its presence here is worth noting.

Key Specs and Real-World Use for Commuters and Students

These are wireless Bluetooth headphones, though they also accept a 3.5 mm cord when you want zero latency or to save battery. Here, the folding frame and padded earcups keep them packable and comfortable for longer stints.

In use, then, the Personas’ ANC ought to dampen rumbling sounds and engine din; its transparency mode exposes sufficient exterior noise that you might hear an announcement or a quick query at your desk. For users who bounce between open offices and public transit, this isolation-versus-awareness cocktail will probably be the most beneficial.

Call quality is a common afterthought in budget cans, but Monster making the Personas multipoint and offering a wired backup means they’re versatile enough for hybrid work. You can jump on a laptop meeting and then, without losing the connection, take a phone call.

How It Compares to Other Headphones Around $50

The more popular budget models like the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 and JBL Tune 760NC have tended to sell for more than this (if not much more outside of major sales). In the lab, by publications like RTINGS and in assessments by Consumer Reports, starter ANC models commonly displace raw cancellation strength to make room for value-adding features such as battery life and fit comfort. The Persona’s advertised 70-hour battery life is higher than a lot of competitors who end up falling in the 40–60-hour range.

Flagship ANC from Bose and Sony does still win the day in overall noise reduction and app-based tuning, but you’re paying multiple times more for those gains. For those who’ve got one eye on price, battery life, and dual connectivity, the Persona now hits a sweet spot.

Price Context and Availability Across Retailers

Price tracking tools such as Keepa and Camelcamelcamel illustrate that deep values on budget headphones can be short-lived, particularly if stock runs tight or a certain color finish sells out. Retail is fluid and sale pricing can also change with the seller, so price availability is subject to change without notice.

Whether you’re hunting for a gift or an inexpensive upgrade, this drop takes the Personas straight into impulse-buy territory. Like any deal, prices and inventory can change without notice.

Who Should Buy These Headphones and Who Should Skip

These are a good ergonomic fit for commuters, students, and remote workers who appreciate long battery life, a foldable design, and multipoint connectivity at the absolute lowest cost. ANC modes and the option of going wired are sure to be popular with more casual listeners.

More discerning audiophiles in search of top-tier codecs, granular EQ control, or class-leading ANC might still want to aim a little higher. But for everyday listening and phone calls, it’s a hard value to resist at $49.99.

Bottom Line: A Standout Budget Headphone Deal Today

At 69% off, which takes the Monster Persona headphones down to $49.99, you get rare value: long battery life, multipoint Bluetooth, ANC with transparency mode, and a travel-ready design for less than what many entry-level products cost. Of the current crop of headphone bargains, this one is a rare budget buy that doesn’t feel like one.