Mint Mobile Launches $1 Samsung Galaxy A Phone Deal

Mint Mobile just dropped a headline-grabbing promo that puts a new Samsung Galaxy A phone in your hand for as little as $1, paired with its 12-month Unlimited plan. For budget-conscious shoppers who want a modern 5G device without the flagship price, this is one of the most aggressive carrier offers we’ve seen from a prepaid brand this season.

What Mint’s $1 Samsung Galaxy A Phone Deal Includes

The headline numbers are simple. New customers can get the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G for $1 or step up to the Galaxy A17 5G for $20 when they purchase Mint’s 12-month Unlimited plan. The plan bills at $15 per month, paid upfront for the year, so you’ll put down $180 for service at checkout.

Mint’s Unlimited tier includes up to 20GB of mobile hotspot and streams video at SD quality. As with many prepaid promos, this is a limited-time offer for new activations and requires buying the device through Mint with the 12-month plan. Taxes and regulatory fees vary by state and are additional.

Your first-year outlay is easy math: $181 for the A16 5G or $200 for the A17 5G including a full year of service. Against typical single-line postpaid unlimited rates on major carriers, which commonly land in the $60–$85 range before taxes and fees, the savings can be substantial.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G versus Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Both phones aim squarely at everyday reliability. The Galaxy A16 5G brings a bright display, capable cameras for social sharing, and battery stamina that comfortably covers a full day. It carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and a noteworthy six-year support commitment from Samsung covering OS upgrades and security updates—rare longevity in the budget tier.

The Galaxy A17 5G refines that formula. Expect a similar user experience with an emphasis on longer battery life—reviews have found it outlasts the A16 by nearly two hours in mixed use—plus incremental camera and display polish. If you rely on your phone for long commutes or travel days, the extra endurance alone may be worth the $19 delta.

In short, the A16 is the unbeatable entry price, while the A17 is the value sweet spot for power users who still want to stay under budget.

Coverage and speed expectations on Mint Mobile’s network

Mint operates on T-Mobile’s network, which has led independent testing from firms like Opensignal and Ookla in 5G availability and often tops charts for download speeds in many U.S. markets. That translates to strong day-to-day performance for most users, particularly in cities and suburbs.

As with any MVNO, data may be deprioritized during peak congestion compared with postpaid subscribers. If you stream HD video on the go, pull large files, or live in a bandwidth-constrained area, you may notice occasional slowdowns at busy times. It’s smart to check Mint’s coverage map for your address and typical travel routes before you switch.

Fine print to review before you buy this Mint Mobile deal

This promotion is for new customers only and requires a 12-month Unlimited plan paid upfront. Video streams at SD, hotspot use is capped at up to 20GB, and network management policies apply. Device lock policies, return windows, and activation deadlines can vary by carrier and promo; read Mint’s terms carefully to avoid surprises, and budget for taxes and fees at checkout.

If you’re moving from a major carrier, confirm your number is eligible for porting and verify eSIM compatibility or SIM card shipping times. Back up your data and ensure any carrier financing or obligations on your old device are settled before you switch.

Who should jump on this Mint Mobile phone promo

This is an easy recommendation for single-line shoppers, parents outfitting teens, and small businesses that value predictable costs. Light-to-moderate data users who primarily browse, message, map, and stream casually will get the most out of the Unlimited plan’s balance of features and price.

Heavy tetherers and frequent HD streamers may want to compare plans with higher hotspot allotments or fewer video constraints. If you live in a rural fringe area, confirm real-world performance with a short test period before porting your primary number.

Bottom line on Mint Mobile’s $1 Galaxy A phone offer

For $181 all-in with the Galaxy A16 5G—or $200 with the longer-lasting A17 5G—this Mint Mobile offer undercuts most first-year smartphone costs by a wide margin while delivering modern 5G hardware and a year of service. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to ditch expensive postpaid bills, this is that moment—just make sure the fine print and coverage fit your needs before you click buy.