Mint Mobile deal: $600 off Pixel 10 Pro XL with service

Want a flagship phone without the flagship price tag? Mint Mobile has a bundle offer that shaves $600 off the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and drops its first-year unlimited plan to $180. Added together, one year of service and the phone will cost you $779 over the course of a year upfront — a phenomenal alternative to getting the Pixel’s $1,199 list price and then paying for wireless service on top of that.

How the Mint Mobile Pixel 10 Pro XL bundle works

The headline saving is linked to you paying for a year of Mint Mobile in advance. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, bundled with it, falls to $599, the same price as previously discussed, and Mint’s unlimited plan is reduced for a year in its first year: down to an effective $15 per month ($180). Now add those two figures together and you’re at $779 all-in for both the phone and service.

For points of comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s MSRP is $1,199 and the previous sale price has been known to sink just below middle-$900s in the unlocked-outlet range. Even if you factor in the service aspect, the bundle undercuts those historical lows while paying for your wireless bill of the next 12 months.

What you get with the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL bundle

That 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel displays a sharp-as-hell resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 with a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate that keeps visuals crisp and scrolling smooth — whether you’re playing or browsing.

Under the hood, Google’s Tensor G5, plus 16GB of RAM, is absolutely no slouch for heavy multitasking and on-device AI features without any of the slow-coach nonsense lesser hardware thrives on.

The triple-camera system carries on the Pixel tradition of computational imaging excellence, with consistently excellent low-light shots, detailed zoom, and some of the best portrait rendering you can find with a single lens. The phone easily juggles extended days, thanks to a battery that gets north of 5,000 mAh (5,200 mAh on the spec sheet). All in all, this is a fitting flagship stack, from the performance and display tech to the camera output and stamina.

Plan perks and network considerations with Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile works on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G and LTE network. Independent testing from firms like Opensignal has often pegged T-Mobile as having wide 5G availability and strong download speeds in the United States, which likely makes for good coverage if Mint’s footprint lines up with your location.

That should get you unlimited talk and text with a certain amount of high-speed data before your speed is throttled (usually around 40GB), and hotspot allowances — more than fair for an effective $15 monthly price in the first year.

For reference, a lot of postpaid single-line plans from the major carriers fall in the $60–$90 range before taxes and fees, according to publicly available carrier pricing — so you know what value you’re getting on prepaid if it meets your needs.

The fine print to be aware of before buying this bundle

The phone comes carrier-locked to Mint Mobile. In accordance with Mint’s advertised unlocking policy and larger industry standard, the device will unlock as soon as 60 days of active service have elapsed. After your prepaid year is up, you’re welcome to stick around or take the now-unlocked phone elsewhere.

As with any discounted bundle, taxes and fees will apply at checkout, and you’ll need to activate within the specified window. Some of the deals require a port-in from another carrier for the best price; see current terms at time of purchase. Inventory for popular flagships may also fluctuate, so color or storage configuration could affect whether your preferred device is available.

Who this Pixel 10 Pro XL and Mint Mobile deal suits

This offer’s most attractive if you don’t object to paying for a year of service and live in an area with strong T-Mobile network coverage, but would prefer something like a bona fide flagship as opposed to the sort of phone that can often be found looking uninspiringly up from the bottom rungs of the upper middle-market. It’s also good if you were already planning to make the switch to a prepaid plan, or you prioritize Google’s clean software, strong camera pipeline, and longer-term update philosophy on their recent flagships.

Bottom line: strong value if prepaid works for you

The $600 savings on the phone along with a year of unlimited service for $180 is the kind of weird math that means one of Google’s best-ever Android phones and 12 months of network access can be had for less than $800. If prepaid billing is viable for you, and if the overhauled Pixel 10 Pro XL has caught your eye, this is one of the stand-out purchases to make on a flagship right now.