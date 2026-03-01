Minnesota Moves To Ban Crypto ATMs Statewide

Minnesota lawmakers are advancing a ban on cryptocurrency ATMs, arguing that the machines have become a fast conduit for scammers to siphon money from vulnerable residents, especially seniors. The proposal, pushed by a coalition of legislators, law enforcement, and the state’s Department of Commerce, would prohibit cash and debit card crypto kiosks statewide.

Supporters say the move targets a narrow but highly exploited “cash-to-crypto” onramp that criminals use to turn hard-to-recover dollars into digital assets within minutes. Industry players counter that a blanket ban punishes legitimate users and that better guardrails, not prohibition, are the answer.

What the Proposed Ban on Crypto ATMs Would Do

The bill, known as HF3642 and sponsored by Rep. Erin Koegel, would prohibit operating virtual currency kiosks that accept cash or debit cards anywhere in the state. It does not ban cryptocurrency ownership or online trading; instead, it targets physical kiosks commonly found in convenience stores, gas stations, and strip malls.

According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, the measure responds to a steady stream of consumer complaints tied to these machines. Regulators say the kiosks allow bad actors to pressure victims into instant, irreversible payments outside traditional banking controls and beyond the reach of chargebacks.

Elder Fraud Is Driving the Statewide Crackdown

The political momentum behind the ban traces to a growing pattern seen by local police: scammers instruct victims—often older adults ensnared by romance, tech support, or impostor schemes—to feed cash into a crypto ATM and scan a QR code tied to a scammer-controlled wallet. The funds are typically gone within minutes.

One case cited by authorities involved a senior who had unknowingly been sending about 50% of her monthly income to criminals via a kiosk, leaving her on the brink of homelessness. Investigators say that once money is converted to crypto, tracing it can be possible on public blockchains, but recovering it is rarely feasible without rapid, coordinated intervention.

State officials report at least 70 formal complaints associated with crypto kiosks, totaling more than $540,000 in alleged losses. Of the complaints that resulted in any compensation, refunds were issued in just 48% of cases and averaged only 16% of the initial loss—numbers regulators cite as evidence that current safeguards are falling short.

The problem isn’t unique to Minnesota. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has documented a sharp rise in elder fraud losses in its most recent Elder Fraud Report, with average losses for victims over 60 surpassing $30,000 and common schemes steering payments to crypto. The Federal Trade Commission has likewise flagged cryptocurrency transfers as a preferred payment channel for scammers because transactions move quickly, cross jurisdictions, and are difficult to reverse.

Industry Pushback and Ongoing Compliance Gaps

Kiosk operators say an outright ban is overreach. CoinFlip’s in-house counsel Larry Lipka has acknowledged the severity of scams but argues that existing controls—such as transaction limits, holding periods, and on-screen warnings—are working. He points to operator data that cites approximately 8,000 Minnesota customers and about 12,000 transactions in the past year, with less than 1% later refunded at a customer’s request.

Regulators counter that a low refund rate can simply reflect the irreversibility of crypto transfers, not effective prevention. They also note that while many operators register with federal authorities as Money Services Businesses and maintain anti-money-laundering programs, the cash-based nature of kiosks, their placement in lightly supervised retail locations, and inconsistent identity verification make them attractive to scammers.

Some jurisdictions have explored middle-ground solutions—tighter purchase caps, mandatory cooling-off periods, enhanced identity checks like live video verification, clearer fee and risk disclosures, and real-time screening against known scam wallet lists. Minnesota’s proposal skips those incremental steps, betting that removing the machines altogether will cut off a major payment rail for fraud.

What The Ban Could Mean For Minnesota And Beyond

Roughly 350 licensed cryptocurrency kiosks currently operate in Minnesota. If HF3642 passes, operators could be forced to close or to pivot to online-only services that rely on bank transfers, which carry stronger consumer protections but also introduce friction legitimate users may dislike.

Nationally, there are tens of thousands of crypto ATMs, and a Minnesota ban could spur similar moves in other states, especially where elder fraud complaints are rising. Even so, law enforcement warns that criminals are adaptable; past crackdowns on money mules and gift cards have simply pushed scammers to new rails. Policymakers emphasize that shrinking the cash-to-crypto channel should still reduce the speed and scale of losses.

For consumers, the takeaway is blunt: no government agency, bank, utility, or tech company will ever insist on payment via crypto ATM. For policymakers, the question is whether prohibition is the surest way to protect residents—or whether Minnesota can craft a stringent, enforceable framework that preserves lawful use without leaving an open door for abuse.