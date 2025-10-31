Minisforum raises mini PC prices as component costs surge

Mini PC specialist Minisforum is following other companies in raising prices on its prebuilt systems due to the surge in component and raw material costs rippling through the PC industry. The company says barebones kits will remain exempt, underlining how memory and storage have become the biggest pain points for small form factor builders.

The announcement lands while memory, NAND flash, and select graphics components are experiencing persistent supply tightness. Analysts at TrendForce have tracked multiple quarters of double-digit DRAM and NAND contract price increases, while spot pricing for DDR5 has swung sharply higher. All these costs flow directly to compact desktops—most buyers’ configurations come with notebook-class SODIMMs and M.2 SSDs.

Minisforum didn’t specify how much more its PCs would cost—just that prices were rising as an “adjustment” needed to maintain quality and service. However, it’s noteworthy that the company decided to exclude barebones systems, given that it’s the bundled RAM and SSDs that have been more difficult and expensive to source at consistent volumes, particularly as enthusiast buyers have become more insistent upon larger capacities.

Why mini PCs are feeling the squeeze from component supply

AI infrastructure build-outs are consuming a disproportionate share of key components. High-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging for data center accelerators have created knock-on effects for commodity DRAM, controller supply, substrate availability, and logistics. Omdia and IDC both warn that AI server demand is reshaping upstream capacity planning, with memory suppliers looking to maximize profitability rather than focusing exclusively on volume after an extended downturn.

Memory and SSD markets remain structurally tight

The problem isn’t confined to memory. SSD manufacturers have maintained utilization tightly, and channel supplies are thinning. Phison Electronics leadership has recently warned that NAND flash may stay structurally constrained for years—an alarming scenario that would result in soaring and unsteady SSD pricing. It’s straight margin pressure for suppliers whose pricing promise is built on modular, all-in-one builds.

GPU and component shortages raise build costs

Discrete GPUs are equally impacted. Although the majority of mini PCs use integrated graphics or mobile-grade GPUs, the larger scarcity of accelerator-grade silicon and energy distribution systems has shifted availability and pricing across the range. Upstream shortages push costs up when VRMs, PCBs, or cooling assemblies elevate expenses, even for modest products intended for the gaming market.

How buyers can manage costs and choose smarter configurations

Minisforum claims, for instance, that the price of barebones packages has not changed and that this is a simple solution for those searching for a cost‑effective system. Purchasing only the housing and CPU platform and then mixing in DDR5 SODIMMs and an NVMe SSD from a third party can still be less costly than a factory pre‑configured SKU.

Particularly with newer memory, familiar upgrades have seen some of the largest swings—32 GB or 64 GB of DDR5 and a 1 TB to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. TrendForce reports that DRAM contract prices have continued to rise in recent quarters, and the consumer channel has followed, with prices on high‑demand SODIMM kits sometimes skyrocketing overnight.

Another pragmatic consideration is whether you genuinely require top‑bin memory speeds. Many mini PCs provide only slight real‑world benefits above certain DDR5 levels, mainly on CPU‑constrained workloads. Picking somewhat lower‑rated kits—or combining capacities more efficiently—can mitigate their effect without sacrificing quality in day‑to‑day tasks.

Opt for a barebones system and add third‑party DDR5 SODIMMs and an NVMe SSD.

Right‑size your build: prioritize capacity (32–64 GB RAM, 1–2 TB SSD) over peak speeds.

Consider slightly lower memory speeds where performance gains are minimal.

The price adjustment coincides with Minisforum’s latest flurry of new systems, including the MS‑S1 Max, MS‑S2 Ultra, and G1/G7. Launch prices need to be strong to draw attention. If costs are raised during these seasons, price tags may prompt potential purchasers to hop to firms like Beelink, GMKtec, or alternative custom builders that serve the $400–$1,000 segments.

To that end, differentiation isn’t confined to pricing. Thermal design, noise levels, BIOS stability, and long‑term firmware support can all make a significant difference in small housings. If Minisforum’s production is consistent in these areas, it might offset sticker concerns with performance‑per‑liter advantages and meaningful features like multiple M.2 slots or dual 2.5 GbE for prosumer NAS and edge AI scenarios.

Supply chain outlook suggests tight conditions persist

Memory producers have shown a reluctance to boost volume, focusing on cost retention rather than rapid production. On the foundry side, assembling AI chips remains a weak spot, and industry participants anticipate it will take time for new capacity to alleviate the strain in a tangible way. Data from Gartner and IDC agree that AI‑driven data center investments will keep the segment tight, even as the PC segment slowly recovers.

Add in trade frictions and variable shipping costs, and mini PC makers face a complex cost stack with few quick fixes. For consumers, the most reliable savings come from selecting barebones systems and sourcing memory and storage independently. For vendors like Minisforum, the calculus is harsher.

Bottom line: Minisforum’s move is a visible symptom of a broader supply‑chain realignment. Until memory and storage stabilize, expect more mini PC makers to quietly adjust pricing, bundle configurations, or both—and plan your upgrades accordingly.