Metro Has $25 Unlimited 5G When You BYOD

Metro by T‑Mobile is driving down monthly costs with a web‑only prepaid deal that includes unlimited talk, text and 5G data when you bring your own unlocked phone — for $25 per month plus taxes and fees, no activation charge and a five‑year price guarantee. For budget‑watchers who crave not just a predictable bill but also fast 5G, this is one of the most aggressive single‑line deals from any national carrier brand.

The setup is straightforward. Your tab for the first month is $30; after that, it’s down to $25 with AutoPay. The five‑year lock, which Metro says covers the base price of on‑network talk, text and 5G data, offers rare long‑term certainty in a category where promotional pricing often changes after the first few months.

What You Get With the $25 Unlimited BYOD Plan

Aside from unlimited talk and text, the plan is built on T‑Mobile’s 5G network, which independent testing by organizations such as Ookla Speedtest Intelligence and Opensignal has repeatedly found to be among the fastest nationally in terms of download speed for 5G and most consistently available. In most metro areas, median 5G downloads consistently exceed 200 Mbps, space for smooth streaming, social apps, navigation and big‑file syncing.

Metro includes network‑level protections and extras. Among them are free Scam ID and Scam Block tools to identify or block more than a million suspected spam calls before your phone rings. Customers also have access to T‑Mobile Tuesdays, a weekly perk program that has offered discounts on movie tickets, gas savings and revolving retail offers; you redeem them in the Metro app on Tuesday.

How BYOD Sign‑Up Works and What to Expect

If your device is unlocked and also supports eSIM, you can check its compatibility online, create a Metro account and set up an eSIM using Wi‑Fi in just minutes. Prefer or require a physical SIM? Metro will send you one free when you sign up. For a secondary line, you either can transfer your current number or pick a new one.

AutoPay is required for the advertised $25 monthly rate and usually bringing your number from another provider benefits you. And since it’s a bring‑your‑own‑device plan, you won’t have to wait for data transfer or phone setup — all the content on your current handset remains.

The Fine Print You Need to Know About This Plan

Like all unlimited prepaid plans, network management is also in effect. Heavy users who hit a soft data cap at around 35GB in a given billing cycle might experience slower speeds and can be deprioritized behind other customers on the network when the connection is congested. Industry‑standard caveats, and fair warning if you depend on consistently high throughput at peak times.

Coverage will match T‑Mobile’s footprint, which is strongest in cities and suburbs, but has also grown by leaps and bounds along highways and small towns. If you live or travel in fringe areas, review a recent coverage map and ask your neighbors about real‑world performance before you switch.

How It Stacks Up Against Other Prepaid Unlimited Plans

Priced at $25 with taxes and fees included, Metro’s all‑in price is less than many big‑brand prepaid plans. Visible’s own entry plan costs $25, but taxes and fees usually tack on more; Mint Mobile often promotes a $30 unlimited price with multi‑month prepay; Cricket typically starts its unlimited rate higher for a single line. A five‑year price guarantee is the biggie here — multi‑year pricing certainty isn’t something you will find often with prepaid.

Fees and surcharges can also significantly alter what you pay. Tax policy experts find that wireless bills can feature double‑digit add‑ons in certain states, with effective costs soaring above advertised prices. Metro, with its taxes‑and‑fees‑included model, makes it easy to keep within budget without a surprise wake‑up call.

Who This $25 BYOD Unlimited Plan Is Best Suited For

This deal in particular is the most sensible if you already own an unlocked phone, want a single line with a fixed price and live in an area with good T‑Mobile coverage.

It’s also a convenient way to spin up a second number — for that side business, your child’s first phone or a travel‑only line — without long commitments or activation charges.

Bottom line: If predictability in billing, nationwide 5G that is offered quickly and a minimal setup are primary considerations for you, bringing your phone to Metro at $25 per month is an appealing, low‑friction step. Just verify coverage where you want it, enroll in AutoPay and check the network management terms so things are copacetic over the long haul.