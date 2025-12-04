Meta unifies Facebook and Instagram support with AI assistant

Meta is bringing all of the help resources for both Facebook and Instagram into a single support hub, and it is also testing an AI support assistant that can answer questions, triage issues, and help with account recovery. The company says the redesign is an effort to streamline a patchwork of menus and forms that “haven’t always met expectations,” as well as to reduce resolution times for users who are locked out of their accounts or who encounter security issues.

The central hub is rolling out worldwide on iOS and Android for both apps. The AI assistant will be introduced to Facebook users first, with the intention of rolling it out across Meta’s suite of apps after testing and tweaking.

What changes users will see in the new unified support hub

From the hub, people can report issues with their account, regain access, or search an expanding knowledge base via AI-driven query suggestions. Account recovery flows are now unified with a simplified set of instructions, faster account verification, and personalized steps based on recent login activity, device signals, and risk patterns prior to the loss of access.

Security tools are integrated into the same experience. Users can:

Run a security checkup.

Turn on two-factor authentication.

Establish a passkey.

Receive extra alerts via SMS and email when the system spots risky changes or unfamiliar logins.

For more stubborn cases, Meta is launching an optional form of selfie video verification that can be used instead of government ID uploads — a move designed to expedite valid restorations while weeding out fakers.

How Meta’s AI assistant will triage support and recovery

Meta’s AI assistant is designed to serve as a first line of guidance: It can walk users through resetting their password, explain privacy and settings options in everyday language, and put the right forms in front of users when a human review is probably required. In early tests, Meta is honing the assistant on high-friction issues like account recovery, disputes over access to Pages, and profile management, with escalation paths for when automation can’t handle the case.

It’s a well-known strategy in tech support: automate the boring stuff and keep humans for the edge cases. The potential downside, of course, is over-automation. The more the assistant deflects with insufficient escalation, the angrier people get. Meta says the system will learn from results and, over time, route complex cases more quickly to human review — something to monitor closely as usage grows.

Security claims versus reality: what Meta says and does

Meta says that around the world, account compromises are down 30 percent on Facebook and Instagram thanks to AI systems that flag phishing attacks, unusual logins, and hijacked accounts. The company also says it is reversing wrongful account disables more efficiently and speeding up appeals, long a pain point for creators and small businesses who rely on Pages and ad accounts.

Those assurances will be met with skepticism. User forums and creator groups are replete with tales of lost access, mistakes over policy flags, and support workflows that seem to consist of circles without human review. The new hub might help alleviate some of that pain by streamlining the maze of forms, standardizing recovery steps, and tightening up identity checks — especially through passkeys, which the FIDO Alliance touts as credential phishing-resistant by design.

Two signals will tell if the overhaul works:

Measurable decreases in time-to-resolution.

Reduced false-positive enforcement actions.

Transparency around these metrics — as well as data on successful restorations and escalations — would go a long way toward rebuilding trust, particularly among the advertisers and merchants who face real revenue risk when their accounts go dark.

What the changes mean for creators and small businesses

Centralizing support becomes even more crucial for creators and small businesses that control several assets — profiles, Pages, Shops, and ad accounts — on both Facebook and Instagram. A unified flow for recovery that recognizes devices, connects the dots in ownership signals, and presents a clear single-status view could shave days off the process of regaining access.

It also ties into Meta’s paid support services via Meta Verified, which offers quicker assistance for eligible accounts. Both the new hub and AI assistant should be free for all, with paid plans available for faster speeds and extra features. Finding that balance is important — basic account security and recovery shouldn’t be a premium feature.

What to watch next as Meta rolls out the new support hub

Sometime soon, expect to see the AI assistant expand into Instagram, published benchmarks for resolution times, and clearer ways out when automation can’t keep things moving.

Look for more passkey integration, support for more devices, and earlier alerts on dangerous changes.

The approach is the right one: fewer places for bad actors to enter, more help up front, stronger identity verification, and faster human review when automation stalls. Whether it makes a real-world difference will be less a matter of clever chat and more one of disciplined execution, transparent reporting, and the willingness to put user restoration ahead of system error.