Meta Ends Horizon Worlds VR Support as Focus Shifts to Mobile

Meta is winding down the VR pillar of its metaverse experiment. The company confirmed on its community forums that Horizon Worlds, long pitched as the flagship place to socialize and collaborate inside Quest headsets, will cease offering a VR experience, with resources refocused on the mobile version instead. It is a symbolic retreat from the headset-first vision that accompanied Facebook’s rebrand to Meta—and another sign that the metaverse as a VR destination never found its footing.

What Changes for Horizon Worlds as VR Access Ends

Horizon Worlds will continue to exist on mobile and desktop, where Meta has been steadily expanding access and features. The VR app, however, is being retired, ending the notion that Horizon would be the must-have social application driving daily headset use. Meta’s message is clear: if Horizon is going to thrive, it will do so where users already are—on phones and PCs—rather than waiting for mass-market VR adoption.

The strategic shift aligns Horizon with the wider social and creator economy, where low-friction access and cross-platform reach typically beat hardware exclusivity. It also reflects the reality that the biggest audiences for virtual hangouts form on ubiquitous platforms first, then trickle into specialized devices.

A Retreat from the Headset Bet and VR-First Strategy

When Meta put VR at the center of its future, the company poured enormous capital into Reality Labs, racking up operating losses in the tens of billions as it built devices, silicon, and software. Yet the installed base of VR headsets never hit the escape velocity needed to sustain a mainstream social world. Industry trackers like IDC have repeatedly placed annual AR/VR shipments in the single-digit millions globally, a scale that struggles to support the network effects social platforms require.

Engagement was a persistent concern. The Wall Street Journal previously reported Horizon Worlds had fewer than 200,000 monthly active users at one stage, far below internal targets. Meanwhile, the Steam Hardware Survey has long shown only around 2% of PC gamers connecting a VR headset in a given month—power users, not a mass audience. That asymmetry undercuts a world that depends on lots of friends showing up at the same time.

Horizon also fought perception issues of its own making: rudimentary graphics, awkward avatars (remember the years-long “no legs” joke), and early worlds that felt empty. Even as the product improved, the narrative calcified, and first impressions linger in social products.

Why the Metaverse Vision Stalled for Social VR Worlds

Friction is destiny in consumer tech. Requiring a headset—however affordable or advanced—adds setup steps, battery anxiety, comfort trade-offs, and social barriers. By contrast, platforms like Roblox, Fortnite Creative, and Minecraft are a tap away, run on almost any device, and have deep creator economies and discovery systems. They also benefit from schools, families, and friend groups already embedded on mobile.

To be clear, VR social spaces do work for certain communities. VRChat and Rec Room maintain loyal followings, aided by user-generated content and PC-based creators who can rapidly prototype cultures and tools. But these successes are the exception, and even they rely heavily on non-VR access or power users—again highlighting that cross-platform is the growth engine, not VR exclusivity.

What This Means for VR and Meta’s Next Priorities

Meta says it is not abandoning VR. In a recent statement, the company reiterated it has a robust roadmap of headsets for different audiences and remains the largest investor in the category. The pivot is about product-market fit: keep Horizon where the audience is growing, while continuing to push the hardware forward for other use cases.

The near-term center of gravity for headsets is mixed reality and productivity, not all-day social immersion. Quest 3’s passthrough features, the rise of spatial productivity apps, and the arrival of high-end competitors have all nudged expectations toward targeted, high-value scenarios—training, design visualization, fitness, and premium entertainment—rather than a universal social operating system.

The Bigger Lesson: Access Drives Scale, Not Hardware

Shuttering Horizon Worlds’ VR access is less an obituary for VR than an acknowledgment that the metaverse needs to be a place people can enter from anywhere. In that world, VR is a powerful mode, not the default. Meta’s new posture—mobile-first for Horizon, continued investment in headsets—reflects a hard-earned truth: scale comes from accessibility, retention comes from compelling reasons to return, and only then does specialized hardware become a habit instead of a hurdle.