Memory Crunch Triggers Historic Smartphone Slump

Global smartphone shipments are bracing for their sharpest annual fall in more than a decade as a severe shortage of memory chips squeezes supply and inflates device costs. Analyst firm IDC now expects shipments to drop 12.9% to roughly 1.12 billion units, down from about 1.26 billion last year, as DRAM and NAND prices soar amid a wave of AI-driven demand.

The supply shock is reverberating across the industry’s economics. IDC projects average selling prices will jump 14% to a record $523, signaling a structural reset rather than a brief blip. With memory now the bottleneck component, vendors are being forced into hard trade-offs on pricing, specifications, and product timing—particularly in value segments where costs are tightly managed.

Why Memory Is Suddenly Scarce Across Smartphones and AI

The culprit is a historic swing in demand toward high-bandwidth and high-capacity memory for AI training and inference. Data center operators are soaking up supply of DRAM—especially HBM and DDR5—at premium prices, prompting memory suppliers to prioritize those products over mobile-focused LPDDR and certain NAND configurations. TrendForce and other market watchers have tracked tight HBM availability and rising DRAM contract prices as capacity is reallocated to AI customers.

On the production side, advanced DRAM nodes and cutting-edge 3D NAND require EUV tools, time-consuming process migrations, and careful yield tuning. That means capacity cannot be redirected overnight. Even as Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron invest to expand output, much of the near-term increase is earmarked for AI orders with higher margins, leaving smartphone memory supply constrained. IDC expects meaningful stabilization in RAM pricing only by mid-2027.

Compounding the strain, phones themselves are using more memory per device. As on-device AI features, richer cameras, and heavier multitasking become standard, midrange models that once shipped with 4–6GB of RAM now often target 8–12GB. That upsizing collides head-on with limited availability and makes cost containment harder.

Shipments and Prices Under Pressure as Memory Costs Rise

IDC’s forecast frames the downturn as a market reset. Beyond the headline 12.9% shipment slide, the firm warns of vendor consolidation as smaller brands struggle to secure memory at viable costs. With ASPs rising 14%, low-end and lower mid-tier devices face the greatest risk: less room to pass along higher bills of materials, fewer promotional levers, and consumers that are highly price sensitive.

Regionally, IDC sees the Middle East and Africa taking the steepest hit with shipment declines exceeding 20% year over year. China is expected to contract by 10.5%, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China by 13.1%. These are markets where volume is concentrated in price bands most exposed to memory-led cost inflation. By contrast, premium tiers may hold up relatively better, aided by brand loyalty and carrier financing.

Notably, this latest outlook marks a sharp downgrade versus earlier expectations. Counterpoint Research previously projected a more modest 2.6% drop, underscoring how quickly the memory dynamic has worsened as AI server demand outpaced supply.

How Phone Makers Are Responding to the Memory Shortage

Strategies are coalescing around three levers:

raise prices

cut specs

delay launches

Some brands are trimming RAM and storage on baseline models while keeping top configurations to protect halo devices. Others are staggering rollouts, prioritizing key geographies, or substituting with older memory types where feasible.

Industry voices are candid about the squeeze. Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has cautioned that smartphone costs will climb as memory modules get pricier for manufacturers, warning brands may be forced to lift retail prices by 30% or more in some cases or dial back specifications. He also flagged the risk of a 20%+ contraction in entry and mid-tier segments if affordability erodes—aligning with IDC’s view that the lower end will bear the brunt.

Carriers and retailers have limited ability to absorb the shock. While trade-ins, installment plans, and bundle promotions can soften sticker shock, the core issue—component scarcity—caps the number of units available and raises acquisition costs even before marketing incentives are applied.

What to Watch Next for Smartphone Memory Supplies

The path to normalization runs through memory supply. Watch LPDDR5/LPDDR5X contract pricing, OEM allocation from major DRAM suppliers, and any pivot in AI server demand that could free capacity. Should data center buyers moderate orders or should new fabs and nodes ramp faster than expected, smartphone makers could regain access to more affordable memory in the medium term.

Until then, expect a leaner model lineup, simplified SKUs, and a mix shift toward higher-end phones that can carry pricier components. With shipments set for the steepest fall in years and ASPs at record levels, the memory shortage is not just a supply hiccup—it is actively rewriting the smartphone market’s size, structure, and competitive map.