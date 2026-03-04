MediaTek Omni AI Coming To OPPO Find X9 Series

MediaTek and OPPO are teaming up to bring a multimodal AI push to the OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, with the chipmaker’s new Omni model set to run on the Dimensity 9500 inside both phones. The collaboration aims to deliver live, on-device assistance that feels closer to “Gemini Live” than a traditional voice assistant, alongside fresh ColorOS features like OPPO AI Translate and AI Portrait Glow rolling out via a forthcoming software update.

What MediaTek Omni Brings to the OPPO Find X9 Series

Omni is a multimodal large language model designed to understand and respond across text, speech, images, and video. Running directly on the Dimensity 9500’s AI engine, it can blend what the camera sees, what the mic hears, and what you ask into a single, context-aware response. In practice, that means you can point the camera at a scene, ask a question in natural language, and get an immediate, on-device answer without bouncing data to the cloud.

MediaTek pitched use cases like Live Scene Understanding and a more conversational Live Q&A. Think of it as a visual-and-voice assistant that stays aware of your surroundings: describing landmarks, reading menus, guiding you through complex camera settings, or summarizing what’s on screen. Because the inference runs locally, response latency drops and functionality remains available even when connectivity is spotty.

OPPO’s twist on live assistants with new ColorOS features

OPPO is layering its own experiences on top of Omni with features confirmed for the Find X9 line. OPPO AI Translate uses an on-device LLM for fast, reliable text-to-text translation. Expect real-time subtitles for calls or videos, camera-based translation for travel, and quick language toggles baked into ColorOS tools. Meanwhile, AI Portrait Glow aims to restore natural lighting and clarity in portraits, lifting faces from backlit scenes and evening out highlights without the plastic look that plagues heavy-handed filters.

Where this differs from older assistants is multimodal grounding. Instead of a voice bot guessing intent from words alone, OPPO can pass images and scene context through Omni, enabling follow-ups like “brighten just the face on the right” or “translate the second dish on this menu.” That tight hardware-software loop is the value proposition of MediaTek’s on-device approach.

Why on-device AI matters for speed, privacy, and reliability

Running multimodal AI locally brings three practical benefits: privacy, responsiveness, and reliability. Sensitive visuals and voice snippets never have to leave the device for most tasks, trimming the exposure risk that comes with cloud processing. Response times are more consistent because results aren’t gated by network jitter. And features work in tunnels, airplanes, or rural areas where coverage dips.

Chipmakers have spent the past two generations optimizing NPUs for multimodal workloads, and MediaTek’s recent platforms have emphasized large on-device models with quantization and memory efficiency to keep power in check. In daily use, that should translate to sub-second feedback for short prompts and more stable battery draw than cloud round-trips, especially for continuous tasks like live translation or guided photography.

How it compares to Gemini Live and rival assistants

Google’s Gemini Live popularized the idea of a conversational agent that sees and hears what you do, but much of its intelligence still leans on cloud resources. MediaTek’s Omni, as described, prioritizes on-device processing tailored to the Dimensity 9500. The end experience—a natural back-and-forth that references what the camera sees—can feel similar, yet OPPO’s solution should keep more of the pipeline offline and integrate more deeply with ColorOS utilities like the camera, gallery, and system translate.

Rivals are traveling the same road. Samsung’s Live Translate runs mostly on-device for calls, and Apple has previewed on-device reasoning for day-to-day tasks. The direction of travel is clear: the best assistants won’t just answer—they’ll perceive.

The update will target the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro first, given both ship with the Dimensity 9500. Feature availability will likely vary by market and language, and OPPO typically rolls out major ColorOS updates in phases. Watch for system-level toggles in the camera and translation settings, and for a new assistant entry point that supports camera-plus-voice prompts.

For early adopters, the most immediate wins should be travel-friendly translation, clearer portraits straight from the stock camera, and genuinely helpful live Q&A when the camera is open. For OPPO and MediaTek, it’s a strategic marker: multimodal AI is moving from demo stages to daily use, with the silicon and software finally aligned on the same device.

The bigger picture for on-device AI in flagship phones

Industry analysts have flagged on-device AI as the next battleground for premium phones, and trade groups behind major mobility showcases have underscored multimodality as a defining theme. By anchoring Omni in the Find X9 line, MediaTek and OPPO are signaling that the future of assistants is not just smarter—it’s more present, more visual, and more private. If execution matches the pitch, expect this to set a template other Android vendors will emulate across their flagship tiers.