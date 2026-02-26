Max Unveils March 2026 Streaming Lineup Highlights

Max’s March slate is a crowd-pleasing mix of high-octane action, boundary-pushing comedy, sobering documentaries, and a tidal wave of franchise films that practically program your weekends for you. From the John Wick universe’s newest entry to a darkly funny original series and a long list of library favorites, here’s what to watch and why it matters.

Top Picks on Max in March: What to Watch First

The tentpole is From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, joined by the Steven Conrad–created dark comedy DTF St. Louis and the searing documentary Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare. Add in full-on franchise drops (Spider-Man and Final Destination, among others), comfort-viewing from Food Network and HGTV, and fresh CNN installments of The Whole Story, and you’ve got a month designed to keep multiple profiles in the household happy.

John Wick Universe Returns With Ballerina

Arriving March 27, Ballerina slots cleanly into the Wick mythos: stylized gun-fu, assassin guild lore, and icy-cool performances. Ana de Armas leads, with franchise stalwarts Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane appearing under Len Wiseman’s direction. It’s rated R and sits at 6.8/10 on IMDb, the kind of mid-to-strong audience sentiment that typically spikes franchise rewatching across services. Reelgood and JustWatch have repeatedly shown Wick titles clustering in weekly top lists whenever they rotate onto a major platform, so expect the back catalog to trend as soon as Ballerina lands.

New Dark Comedy DTF St. Louis Highlights March Lineup

Created and directed by Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis is the month’s sharpest curveball: Jason Bateman plays a St. Louis TV weatherman whose marriage (with Linda Cardellini) careens into escalating, morally slippery chaos. David Harbour co-stars. It’s TV-MA, pitch-black, and very much in Max’s prestige-dark-comedy lane. Notably, Max is also offering an on-screen ASL–interpreted version, aligning with the platform’s recent accessibility push—an area where streamers increasingly differentiate as catalogs converge.

Documentary Focus: Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare

Landing March 10, Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare revisits the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami and the cascading failures at Fukushima Daiichi. Directed by James Jones, the film examines government response and the region’s long, uneven recovery 15 years on. It’s a timely reminder of how quickly compounding risks can overwhelm infrastructure—a throughline that has kept disaster and investigative docs consistently sticky on streaming, according to Nielsen’s continuing analysis of genre engagement.

Major Library Arrivals And Franchise Marathons

Max’s early-March film drop is built for marathoning. Sony’s Spider-Man suite swings in with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 1–3 and The Amazing Spider-Man duology, a rotation that historically pushes the friendly neighborhood hero into weekly popularity charts across tracking firms. Horror fans get Final Destination 1–5 plus The Final Destination (2009), alongside Happy Death Day. Action and sci-fi anchors include The Terminator, V for Vendetta, and Swiss Army Man, while cinephiles can revisit Memento, All the President’s Men, and The Bride of Frankenstein.

Oscars-friendly comfort watches are here, too: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Call Me by Your Name, Little Miss Sunshine, and The Greatest Showman—including a sing-along version. These long-tail hits reliably overperform on streaming; Nielsen has repeatedly noted how familiar, rewatchable titles extend viewing minutes well beyond their theatrical windows.

Unscripted And News From Discovery And CNN

The Discovery pipeline keeps the comfort-TV engine humming.

Tournament of Champions VII — March 2

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives season 53 — March 13

The Pioneer Woman season 40 — March 21

Girl Meets Farm season 15 — March 22

Property Brothers Under Pressure season 1 — March 16

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew season 2 — March 12

Mysteries of the Abandoned season 13 — March 26

WBD has emphasized on earnings calls that food and home genres are retention workhorses; this lineup shows why.

On the newsier side, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper drops new specials throughout the month:

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie — March 17

The Rise of Christian Nationalism — March 24

50 Years of Apple — March 30

Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement — March 31

This kind of topical cadence helps Max stay relevant between buzzy scripted premieres.

Animation and Cult Favorites Return This March

March also features global and genre-forward swings: the BBC’s Asia (March 8), the animated Iyanu season 2A (March 22), and new series Rooster (March 8) and Privileges (March 27). A fresh season of The Comeback is listed for March 22—catnip for devotees of sharp, meta-Hollywood satire. For a bit of British-farce flavor, keep an eye on Fackham Hall on March 6.

How to Plan Your March Watchlist on Max Effectively

Prioritize premieres (Ballerina, DTF St. Louis, Fukushima) and then ride the library waves: tackle Spider-Man and Final Destination clusters while they’re grouped. Check for 4K and Atmos availability on headline titles if you have the bandwidth, and note accessibility options like the ASL edition of DTF St. Louis. Finally, expect some catalog churn near month’s end—streamers frequently window big studio films—so start those marquee rewatches sooner rather than later.